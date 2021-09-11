Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Saturday, September 11, 2021

Queer San Antonio rapper Chris Conde drops new video from Engulfed in the Marvelous Decay album

Posted By on Sat, Sep 11, 2021 at 8:14 AM

The video for Chris Conde's single “Summertime Heat” premiered nationally on September 8. - COURTESY PHOTO / CHRIS CONDE
  • Courtesy Photo / Chris Conde
  • The video for Chris Conde's single “Summertime Heat” premiered nationally on September 8.
San Antonio queer rapper Chris Conde (them, they) has released a new video from their latest album, Engulfed In The Marvelous Decay.

Conde, who now lives in Austin, was previously a staff music writer for the San Antonio Current and a regular performer at local clubs.

The new video of the single, “Summertime Heat,” premiered nationally on September 8. In honor of the occasion, Conde will be performing with Fake Four Inc label mates Dark Time Sunshine and Ceschi on September 18 at the The Little Darlin’ in Austin.

According to a press release, “The video and concert come on the heels of a flood of glowing local, national and international press for the album, including landing at #12 on Bandcamp, an ‘album of the year’ declaration from Ghettoblaster Magazine, 9 out of 10 stars (a rarity) from the French magazine Sun Burns Out and a description as ‘revelatory’ by Austin Monthly.” The video was directed by Richard Whymark in collaboration with Conde and El Dusty.

click to enlarge COURTESY IMAGE / CHRIS CONDE
  • Courtesy Image / Chris Conde

The video is a celebration of Mexican-American and LGBTQ culture and features cameos from Jeff Smith of Hickoids, Caleb De Casper, Audrey Campbell and Thomas Valles of Pleasure Venom and Austin Chronicle music editor and musician Kevin Curtin in an unforgettable role as an angry Westlake pool owner.

Throughout his career, Conde’s music has reflected a proud and passionate attitude toward being queer. In a 2018 article in the Current they wrote that Pride is a “celebration of life and liberation of a false belief system told to us that there’s something wrong with us.

“Coming out is one of the first steps toward emotional and spiritual liberation, and unfortunately people continue to use religious books out of context to classify and separate groups of people.”

“Shorty after the Pulse night club shooting in 2016, I wrote a song called ‘Growing Up Gay.’ I felt like a lot of folks didn’t really understand pride or the amount of work and effort it takes for a person to come out as LGBTQ.”

In announcing their new album and video, Conde says they’re focused on another challenge for the community.

“This album deals with so much about what we’re all still going through in this pandemic. So, I’m just excited to get on stage and safely gather in the backyard at The Little Darlin’ to share these songs live with my friends and family. It’s been a crazy year and a half and we need art, music and performances now more than ever.”

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.



Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More SA Sound »

Trending

Speaking of...

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Reggaeton star J Balvin to play San Antonio's AT&T Center in April; tickets go on sale next week Read More

  2. Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Harry Styles, Garrett T. Capps and more Read More

  3. Beloved San Antonio retailer and performance space Imagine Books and Records is closing Read More

  4. San Antonio's Nina Diaz looks ahead, even as she helped reimagine a 1979 Elvis Costello LP Read More

  5. Tobin Center and Jazz, TX team up for charity boxing event assisting uninsured San Antonio musicians Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 8, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation