Monday, September 13, 2021

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Cold War Kids, Herbie Hancock and more

Posted By on Mon, Sep 13, 2021 at 4:23 PM

click to enlarge This week, the Cold War Kids, Herbie Hancock and Earth, Wind & Fire are among the live music acts performing in SA this week.
  • Facebook / Cold War Kids
  • This week, the Cold War Kids, Herbie Hancock and Earth, Wind & Fire are among the live music acts performing in SA this week.
Usually the top acts hit town on the weekend, but this week's shows are frontloaded.

Jazz legend Herbie Hancock sweeps in on Tuesday, followed by R&B hitmakers Earth, Wind & Fire on Wednesday and indie darlings the Cold War Kids on Thursday.



And that's just a taste of what's on offer. Read on for this week's can't-miss live music in SA.

Monday, September 13

Provoker
Gothy, synthy, post-punk rockers Provoker fall into a weird category: their songs could appeal to the youngsters of today who dress E-girl style or those who mimic the fashion of the late ’90s. Either way, this bass-heavy band sets itself apart from others mining similar territory thanks to an unexpected display of vocal range. $10-$15, 7 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., papertigersatx.com. — Brianna Espinoza

Tuesday, September 14

Herbie Hancock
Truly a man who needs no introduction, jazz icon Hancock is back on the road after a pandemic-inspired layoff. The keyboardist’s career has included a stint with Miles Davis, a run of trailblazing, ’70s fusion/funk records, duo recordings with Wayne Shorter and even a synth-driven ’80s mega-hit (“Rockit”). His accessible style is a great intro for those who haven’t ever jumped into live jazz. $31.60-$89.50, 7:30 p.m., Tobin Center, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org. — Mike McMahan

Wednesday, September 15

Immortal Guardian
While progressive power metal act Immortal Guardian uses Vegas as a home base now, the group originally hailed from the Valley — Harlingen, to be exact — and it’s no stranger to San Antonio. This return to those Alamo City stomping grounds is to showcase the band’s second full-length release, Psychosomatic. $12, 7 p.m., Vibes Underground, 1211 E. Houston St., facebook.com/vibeseventcenter. — Enrique Bonilla

Earth, Wind & Fire
From numerous Grammys on their shelves to their own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, soul and R&B heavyweights Earth, Wind & Fire are easily one of the most commercially successful acts of the 20th century. Expect to relive old times or look forward to new ones as the band trots out its cavalcade of infectious hits. $100-$521, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-5700, majesticempire.com. — EB

Thursday, September 16

Cold War Kids
California natives Cold War Kids made waves in the early 2000s by infusing blues into their take on the indie genre. Singer Nathan Willett’s high, vibrato-heavy vocals may not work for everybody, but the band has proved through the years that it can bounce from soulful melodies to light, poppy rhythms. $25, 7 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., papertigersatx.com. — BE

Friday, September 17

Van Wilks
Wilks’ name should ring a bell for fans of classic blues and rock ’n’ roll. A revered live performer, he’s been voted best guitarist four times in the Austin Chronicle Music Awards and inducted into the Texas Music Hall of Fame. Bonus: he’s playing for free. Free, 7 p.m., Gruene Hall, 1281 Gruene Road, (830) 606-1281, gruenehall.com. — EB

Saturday, September 18

Soulfly
Fronted by South American metal legend Max Cavalera, formerly of Sepultura, Soulfly’s ranks are currently fleshed out by Fear Factory’s Dino Cazares, who’s filling in for departed guitarist Marc Rizzo. Cavalera is the embodiment of 21st-century metal’s international vibe, a spirit he really embodied when he led Sepultura through its Roots LP in the mid ’90s. If extreme metal has a Bob Marley-esque figure, it’s Calavera. $21, 7:30 p.m., Rock Box, 1223 E. Houston St., (210) 255-3833, facebook.com/therockboxsatx. — MM

Bully
Bully frontwoman Alicia Bognanno interned with legendary indie curmudgeon Steve Albini, and the band also released an acclaimed cover of Nirvana’s “About a Girl” last year. Despite its clear ’90s foundation, the Nashville-based band is very much of the now. The group is supporting its most recent LP Sugaregg, and Bognanno has been burning up social media with her joy from being back on the road. No living in the past here. $18, 8 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., papertigersatx.com. — MM

Sunday, September 19

Jackyl
What’s that sound? Is that a … chainsaw? In the afternoon? Yes, it is a chainsaw and, yes, that is Jackyl playing an afternoon show. Somehow, the hard rock band has managed to carve a decades-long career out of its 1992 novelty hit “The Lumberjack,” which featured frontman Jesse James Dupree soloing on the aforementioned power tool. The band has continued to release music, even if the world has moved on from its style. They revisited their previous muse on 2012’s Best in Show LP, which included the single — and we shit you not — “Screwdriver.” $15-$35, 2 p.m., River Road Ice House, 1791 Hueco Springs Loop Road, New Braunfels, (830) 626-1335, riverroadicehouse.com. — MM

