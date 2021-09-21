Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Seth Walker, The Monkees, TV Girl and more

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Seth Walker

Seth Walker brings his blend of blues vocals, jazz instrumentals and Americana to Sam's Burger Joint on Thursday, September 23.

From downtown's Tobin Center for the Performing Arts to far-flung John T. Floore’s Country Store to the Deco District's Cool Crest Miniature Golf & Metzger Biergarten, area stages are hosting a wealth of live music this week.If your ears are thirsty for some entertainment, here's a rundown of recommended gigs by both local and touring artists.In This Moment has the distinction of being an internet phenomenon from the dawn of social media — we’re talking the MySpace era, folks. Charismatic frontwoman Maria Brink is the clear focal point of the band, which mixes genres from alt-rock to screamo to goth rock to classic metal. Black Veil Brides paint with a similar sonic palette, though their look makes them look something like an LA Guns tribute band. Newer act DED pull largely from nu-metal and released its debut LPin 2017.Blending blues vocals, jazz instrumentals and Americana in between, Seth Walker’s songs match his roaring ’20s-inspired attire — although with a pinch of his own modern take. Over a career spanning more than two decades, Walker has released 10 albums, moved to a few different cities and logged a 2011 performance at the Austin City Limits Music Festival.A 92-year-old mini-golf course doesn’t seem like the most natural music venue, but apparently tunes are part of the mix at the reopened Cool Crest Miniature Golf & Metzger Biergarten. And Weber’s Los Cuernos seem like an appropriately fun combo for the occasion. The combo specializes in high-energy Tex-Mex that blends rancheras, cumbias, polkas and waltzes with right-on-target South Texas humor. Call up the tune “Where’s the Weed” on YouTube if you don’t believe us.Hey, hey we’re The Monkees … for one last time. This ’60s pop act has endured for a shockingly long time, given its origins as a TV novelty band transparently ripping off The Beatles. The longevity largely comes down to strong songwriting, which produced hits including “I’m A Believer” and “Last Train to Clarksville.” But all things must pass, and The Monkees are hanging it up after this tour, which features original members Micky Dolenz and Michael Nesmith, a San Antonio native, backed by a full band.Electronic-flavored indie pop will rule the night — a bit later in the evening than prime time — when TV Girl comes to town. Though the Todd Rundgren-sampling band has been around for more than a decade, its debut LP,, has always had a special place in the hearts of fans. The group will perform the album in its entirety on this tour for the first time.When you title your tour “We’re Not for Everyone,” you’re sending a clear message. However, given its varied musical approach, we’re guessing the Brothers Osbourne will offer something for someone. They aspire to a roots sound but aren’t hemmed in by tradition, displaying everything from a distinct twang to flirtations with ZZ Top-style boogie. The duo released the LP Skeletons in 2020.No one would accuse Americana songwriter Brent Cobb of not trying to learn the music business. The dude has lived in LA and Nashville — both ground zero for the suits. But maybe planting roots in Georgia was the right choice for his straightforward sound. Or maybe the Old South is just a fit for a guy who cites Jerry Lee Lewis as a key influence. Whatever the case, his travels — and maybe his rubbing shoulders with the suits — seem to have paid off, since he’s written songs for superstars including Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney and Miranda Lambert.