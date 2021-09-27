Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, September 27, 2021

Ahead of Tuesday show in San Antonio, European rockers Volbeat are glad to be back on the road

Posted By on Mon, Sep 27, 2021 at 10:32 AM

click to enlarge Volbeat's new U.S. tour, which stops Tuesday in San Antonio, includes its first live performances in two years. - COURTESY PHOTO / VOLBEAT.
  • Courtesy Photo / Volbeat.
  • Volbeat's new U.S. tour, which stops Tuesday in San Antonio, includes its first live performances in two years.
After the pandemic put touring on hold for months on end, members of Danish rock band Volbeat are glad to be back on the road in the States — much less anywhere. 

The outfit's current U.S. jaunt, cheekily titled “Wait a Minute … Let’s Tour,” rolls into San Antonio Tuesday, September 28, marking the outfit’s first string of gigs in two years. Originally scheduled for the Sunken Garden Theater, the performance will now take place at Vibes Live in downtown venue the Rock Box. The Hu and Twin Temple open the show.



Drummer Jon Larsen spoke with the Current by phone as Volbeat — whose sound encompasses elements of both heavy metal and rockabilly — prepared to play a set at the Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, Kentucky. The band’s first show in two years took place the night before in Atlanta.

“There were a few mistakes here and there,” Larsen said. “We were a little rusty. But it’s live music, it’s rock ‘n’ roll. We had fun onstage, and the crowd was into it. We were happy when we walked offstage.”

Volbeat, including founding members Larsen and guitarist-vocalist Michael Poulsen, are no strangers to touring Stateside.

“When we were kids, America was this fantasy land. You could get everything here. Music, movies, everything. Rock ‘n’ roll started in America. The first time we were here, it was like, ‘We’ve got to go to all the malls, we have to see everything.’ It’s still fun to tour here, even if we don’t have the same childish excitement. It’s still exciting to be here.”

Such exuberance about hitting the road is common in the music industry right now. Many acts have taken long stretches off the road in the face of COVID-19-related postponements and cancellations.

“We took a break for a couple of weeks, then met up in the rehearsal room, and Michael [Poulsen] started bringing in stuff,” Larsen said of Volbeat’s post-pandemic return.

The resulting album, Servant of the Mind, will be released December 3.

“Looking back, we had been touring, recording for almost 10 years without a break,” Larsen said. “All of a sudden, we’re home. We recharged our batteries and spent time with our families.”

Since forming in Copenhagen 20 years ago, the band has built an audience by combining genres and styles. Larsen said the mix was never forced, but rather, organic.

“When Michael and I started it, the stuff we came up with was a mix of everything from Black Sabbath to Offspring to Iron Maiden to you name it,” he explained. “In the beginning, I didn’t get it. Michael said, ‘I don’t care, let’s play what we want to play.’ Writing good, melodic songs is harder than people think. We grew up with a lot of Elvis, Beatles, Johnny Cash. Then Maiden. Then it’s Metallica and Slayer. A lot of people seem to get into it when we mix it up.”

That mix-and-match approach has allowed Volbeat to tour with a variety of acts, including a recently announced co-headlining tour with Ghost in 2022, which so far includes no Alamo City stop.

While Larsen expressed excitement about next year’s road work, he’s not optimistic that COVID-19 protocols or concerns will have faded by then.

“It’s going to be a while before we see things the way they used to be, if it’s ever how it used to be,” he said. “No one knows.”

$63, 6:30 p.m., Vibes Live in the RockBox, 1223 E. Houston St., (210) 255-3833,facebook.com/VIBESEventCenter.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More SA Sound »

Trending

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Squeeze, Rodrigo y Gabriela, Magic Sword and more Read More

  2. Guitarist John Scofield, a headliner at San Antonio's Jazz’SAlive, reflects on a life in music Read More

  3. Echo Bridge shows under San Antonio's Roosevelt Ave. are now legal; that’s fine with the organizers Read More

  4. San Antonio's Cooper Greenberg effectively blends country, psych and more on new LP Silverbelly Read More

  5. Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Seth Walker, The Monkees, TV Girl and more Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 22, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation