Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, September 27, 2021

Prog-metal act Tool will play San Antonio's AT&T Center in February; tickets on sale this week

Posted By on Mon, Sep 27, 2021 at 3:30 PM

click to enlarge Tool singer Maynard James Keenan performs at the AT&T Center in 2019. - JAIME MONZON
  • Jaime Monzon
  • Tool singer Maynard James Keenan performs at the AT&T Center in 2019.
Prog-metal band Tool, one of rock's biggest touring acts, will play the AT&T Center on Tuesday, February 22 as part of a 37-stop tour.

Tickets for the San Antonio show will be available Friday, Oct. 1 at 10 a.m. local time at AT&TCenter.com and Ticketmaster.com, the venue announced Monday. 



Avant-rockers Blonde Redhead will open Tool's 2022 tour, which will include both U.S. and international dates.

“It is with great pleasure I get to announce our return to the road,” Tool drummer Danny Carey said in a statement. “These past 18 months have been trying to say the least, but from great trials come great lessons and great rewards. We are genuinely looking forward to sharing them with you.”

Tool last performed in San Antonio in August 2019, as part of tour supporting Fear Inoculum, its first album since the 2006 release 10,000 Days.

TOOL Army members can purchase pre-sale tickets Wednesday, September 29 at 10 a.m. local time, including a selection of exclusive packages.

Ticket price unreleased, 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, February 22, AT&T Center, One AT&T Center Parkway, (210) 444-5000, attcenter.com.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More SA Sound »

Trending

Speaking of...

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Squeeze, Rodrigo y Gabriela, Magic Sword and more Read More

  2. Ahead of Tuesday show in San Antonio, European rockers Volbeat are glad to be back on the road Read More

  3. Guitarist John Scofield, a headliner at San Antonio's Jazz’SAlive, reflects on a life in music Read More

  4. Echo Bridge shows under San Antonio's Roosevelt Ave. are now legal; that’s fine with the organizers Read More

  5. Queer San Antonio rapper Chris Conde drops new video from Engulfed in the Marvelous Decay album Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 22, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation