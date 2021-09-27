Prog-metal act Tool will play San Antonio's AT&T Center in February; tickets on sale this week

click to enlarge
-
Jaime Monzon
-
Tool singer Maynard James Keenan performs at the AT&T Center in 2019.
Prog-metal band Tool, one of rock's biggest touring acts, will play the AT&T Center on Tuesday, February 22 as part of a 37-stop tour.
Tickets for the San Antonio show will be available Friday, Oct. 1 at 10 a.m. local time at AT&TCenter.com
and Ticketmaster.com
, the venue announced Monday.
Avant-rockers Blonde Redhead will open Tool's 2022 tour, which will include both U.S. and international dates.
“It is with great pleasure I get to announce our return to the road,” Tool drummer Danny Carey said in a statement. “These past 18 months have been trying to say the least, but from great trials come great lessons and great rewards. We are genuinely looking forward to sharing them with you.”
Tool last performed in San Antonio in August 2019, as part of tour supporting Fear Inoculum
, its first album since the 2006 release 10,000 Days
.
TOOL Army
members can purchase pre-sale tickets Wednesday, September 29 at 10 a.m. local time, including a selection of exclusive packages.
Ticket price unreleased, 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, February 22, AT&T Center, One AT&T Center Parkway, (210) 444-5000, attcenter.com.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.