Six San Antonio acts among those playing Saustex Records' Corn Lovers Fiesta festival on Saturday

click to enlarge
-
Jana Birchum
-
Long-running garage band the Krayolas will be among the performers at Saturday's Corn Lovers Fiesta.
After presenting his annual Austin Corn Lovers Fiesta music fest virtually last year, Jeff Smith — head honcho of San Antonio's Saustex Records — is taking the entire chaotic affair back to the meat world.
The Fiesta's 12th installment will take place Saturday, October 2, at Austin venue the Sagebrush and feature 17 bands. A half dozen of those, including Smith's own long-running cowpunk band Hickoids, boast Alamo City ties.
In addition to Hickoids, who will get an assist from guest vocalist from Frontier Dan, the SA-centric portion of the lineup includes alt-country space cadet Garrett T. Capps & NASA Country, storied garage rockers the Krayolas, LGBTQ rapper Chris Conde, darkly humorous piano rocker Harvey McLaughlin and doom-metal riff slingers Witchcryer.
Most of the action will take place outdoors, but will shift inside the building around 10:30 p.m., when the city's sound curfew kicks in. Advance tickets are available at Saustex's Bandcamp page
, and Saustex even set up a Spotify playlist
for sonic rubberneckers to check out the bands.
$15, 2 p.m., Saturday, October 2, Sagebrush, 5500 S. Congress Ave., Austin, (512) 867-5309, fb.me/e/1sHW0RKbk.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.