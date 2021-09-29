Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Wednesday, September 29, 2021

Six San Antonio acts among those playing Saustex Records' Corn Lovers Fiesta festival on Saturday

Posted By on Wed, Sep 29, 2021 at 11:23 AM

click to enlarge Long-running garage band the Krayolas will be among the performers at Saturday's Corn Lovers Fiesta. - JANA BIRCHUM
  • Jana Birchum
  • Long-running garage band the Krayolas will be among the performers at Saturday's Corn Lovers Fiesta.
After presenting his annual Austin Corn Lovers Fiesta music fest virtually last year, Jeff Smith — head honcho of San Antonio's Saustex Records — is taking the entire chaotic affair back to the meat world.

The Fiesta's 12th installment will take place Saturday, October 2, at Austin venue the Sagebrush and feature 17 bands. A half dozen of those, including Smith's own long-running cowpunk band Hickoids, boast Alamo City ties.



In addition to Hickoids, who will get an assist from guest vocalist from Frontier Dan, the SA-centric portion of the lineup includes alt-country space cadet Garrett T. Capps & NASA Country, storied garage rockers the Krayolas, LGBTQ rapper Chris Conde, darkly humorous piano rocker Harvey McLaughlin and doom-metal riff slingers Witchcryer.

Most of the action will take place outdoors, but will shift inside the building around 10:30 p.m., when the city's sound curfew kicks in. Advance tickets are available at Saustex's Bandcamp page, and Saustex even set up a Spotify playlist for sonic rubberneckers to check out the bands.

$15, 2 p.m., Saturday, October 2, Sagebrush, 5500 S. Congress Ave., Austin, (512) 867-5309, fb.me/e/1sHW0RKbk.

