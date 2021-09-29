Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Wednesday, September 29, 2021

San Antonio's Tobin Center will host holiday concert by Doc Watkins and his Orchestra

Posted By on Wed, Sep 29, 2021 at 12:21 PM

click image Doc Watkins is bringing Big Band music to the Tobin this holiday season. - FACEBOOK / JAZZ, TX
  • Facebook / Jazz, TX
  • Doc Watkins is bringing Big Band music to the Tobin this holiday season.
This Christmas is gonna get jazzy.

San Antonio's Doc Watkins and his Orchestra will bring swinging yuletide cheer to the Tobin Center Thursday, December 16 with performance being billed as the pianist and bandleader's Holiday Big Band Show.



Watkins is perhaps best known as the proprietor of Pearl basement bar and venue Jazz, TX. His Tobin concert will feature new big band arrangements of holiday favorites plus selections from A Charlie Brown Christmas.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, October 1.

$34.50-$65, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, December 16, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.

