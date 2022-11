Centro San Antonio launches new website, a one-stop shop for details on downtown holiday happenings

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Centro San Antonio The website includes details on several holiday tree lightings.

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Centro San Antonio Retail shops participate in Holidays on Houston Street every year.

San Antonians and out-of-towners looking to take part in downtown holiday events can now find details in one spot: Centro San Antonio’s new Tis the Season website Centro this week launched the site as a go-to resource for info on where to shop, eat and sip downtown during the holidays. It also keeps track of activities taking place in the center city throughout the holiday season.The events included on the Tis the Season site include holiday lighting celebrations, retail shops participating in Holidays on Houston Street and details on pop-ups such as live ice sculpting, jazz, snow flurries and DJ sets.The site includes information on events slated for Travis Park, Legacy Park, Main Plaza and Alamo Plaza as well as parking and transportation info.