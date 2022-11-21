Centro San Antonio launches new website, a one-stop shop for details on downtown holiday happenings

The site includes information on events slated for Travis Park, Legacy Park, Main Plaza and Alamo Plaza as well as parking and transportation info.

By on Mon, Nov 21, 2022 at 1:33 pm

click to enlarge The website includes details on several holiday tree lightings. - Courtesy Photo / Centro San Antonio
Courtesy Photo / Centro San Antonio
The website includes details on several holiday tree lightings.
San Antonians and out-of-towners looking to take part in downtown holiday events can now find details  in one spot: Centro San Antonio’s new Tis the Season website.

Centro this week launched the site as a go-to resource for info on where to shop, eat and sip downtown during the holidays. It also keeps track of activities taking place in the center city throughout the holiday season.

click to enlarge Retail shops participate in Holidays on Houston Street every year. - Courtesy Photo / Centro San Antonio
Courtesy Photo / Centro San Antonio
Retail shops participate in Holidays on Houston Street every year.
The events included on the Tis the Season site include holiday lighting celebrations, retail shops participating in Holidays on Houston Street and details on pop-ups such as live ice sculpting, jazz, snow flurries and DJ sets.

