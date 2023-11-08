Three San Antonio chefs building hope through food

Chefs Lorris Gibson, Greg Williams and Ernie Bradley don't just make giving back a small aspect of their day jobs. They fully integrate that concept into every their everyday lives.

By on Wed, Nov 8, 2023 at 9:29 am

San Antonio chefs Lorris Gibson (left), Ernie Bradley (center) and Greg Williams foster hope though food.
Tx Troublemaker
San Antonio chefs Lorris Gibson (left), Ernie Bradley (center) and Greg Williams foster hope though food.

Providing nourishment is at the center of what chefs do. However, some are called not just to nourish the bodies of their diners but the spirit, soul and wellbeing of their community. These civic-minded culinary creators don't just make giving back something they do in addition to their day jobs. They fully integrate that concept into every aspect of the work they do. In their own ways, these three San Antonio culinary stalwarts have found ways to enhance the community with their love of food and tireless commitment to improving the world.



Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

