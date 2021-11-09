Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

November 09, 2021

10 endangered Komodo dragons hatch at the San Antonio Zoo 

click to enlarge One of the 10 komodo dragon hatchlings at the San Antonio Zoo. - COURTESY OF SAN ANTONIO ZOO
  • Courtesy of San Antonio Zoo
  • One of the 10 komodo dragon hatchlings at the San Antonio Zoo.
The San Antonio Zoo announced Tuesday that it successfully hatched 10 Komodo dragons, an animal recently downgraded from "vulnerable" to "endangered" by wildlife watchers.

The Indonesian reptile is the largest living lizard in the world.



Two of the hatchlings are male, four are female and four are "yet-to-be-determined dragons," according to the zoo. The eggs hatched over a period of 10 days, Oct. 17-27.

"This monumental hatching is a testament to the zoo's persistence and commitment to conservation," President and CEO Tim Morrow said in a statement. "The hatchlings are thriving, and we are looking forward to watching them grow and help preserve the existence of Komodo dragons."

click to enlarge The dragons hatched between Oct. 17 and 27. - COURTESY OF SAN ANTONIO ZOO
  • Courtesy of San Antonio Zoo
  • The dragons hatched between Oct. 17 and 27.
Currently, there are fewer than 1,400 mature Komodo dragons left in the world, according to zoo officials.

The San Antonio Zoo partnered with the Houston Zoo to pair two adult dragons deemed "a genetically strong match for pairing to help enhance the overall health of the Komodo dragon population." The mother Kristika, who resides in San Antonio, bred with sire Boga last winter. She laid eggs in March.

