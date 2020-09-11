10 San Antonio Homes for Sale That Have Actual Wine Cellars 

Some of us love wine. In fact, some of us love it a little too much.But only a true wine connoisseur would be willing to lay down cash for an extra room to store their valued collection. Actually, scratch that. It's a safe bet that certain folks with fat bank accounts and a need to show off are also willing to spring for that extra room.Be that as it may, we managed to dig up 10 homes now on the market in SA that have actual wine cellars, or at least dedicated wine-storage rooms. Some are temperature controlled, some are elegantly decorated, some are a little show-offish and some are spacious enough to hold tastings or even a subterranean dinner party.Let's take a tour and see how local wine snobs roll.