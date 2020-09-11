No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

September 11, 2020

10 San Antonio Homes for Sale That Have Actual Wine Cellars 

By San Antonio Current Staff
Some of us love wine. In fact, some of us love it a little too much.

But only a true wine connoisseur would be willing to lay down cash for an extra room to store their valued collection. Actually, scratch that. It's a safe bet that certain folks with fat bank accounts and a need to show off are also willing to spring for that extra room.

Be that as it may, we managed to dig up 10 homes now on the market in SA that have actual wine cellars, or at least dedicated wine-storage rooms. Some are temperature controlled, some are elegantly decorated, some are a little show-offish and some are spacious enough to hold tastings or even a subterranean dinner party.

Let's take a tour and see how local wine snobs roll.

All photos and listing info via Realtor.com.
407 Bluffcourt
$649,000
This house with a price tag under a million has a temperature-contolled wine room with chillers to keep bottles ready to serve.
38 Champions Run
$1,950,000
A refrigerated wine cellar isn't the only perk at this Stone Oak property, which also includes a swimming pool and tennis court.
342 E. Melrose Dr, Olmos Park, TX
$815,000
From the outside, this home looks like an English country manor, but its 412-bottle wine room seems more appropriate for a French vineyard.
23 Grand Ter
Price Unavailable
This climate-controlled 240-bottle wine room is separated from the dining room by a glass wall, letting guests know just how serious your collection is.
145 E. Magnolia Ave.
$600,000
This 1925 historical home in Monte Vista has a finished-out basement, including a wine cellar with plenty of room to sit and enjoy a glass or two.
617 N. Guadalupe St., Seguin, TX
$693,000
Built in the 1890s, this historical home in Seguin has an expansive wine cellar with an elegant Victorian ambiance.
1587 Limestone Ledge, Spring Branch, TX
$7,900,000
With its faux rock entrance and barrel heads draped in plastic grape leaves, this wine cellar looks like something out of a theme park — or a $7.9 million mansion.
124 Greystone Pt.
$2,750,000
Elegant dark wood and a rustic chandelier up the elegance in the wine cellar of this pricy property.
810 Garraty Hl.
$2,349,000
In addition to plenty of storage space, this toney wine cellar includes a designer light fixture that livens things up with a pop of color.
3056 Rio Cordillera, Boerne, TX
$1,581,000
This Boerne home's climate-controlled wine cellar is showcased by artistic large window that looks into the dining area.
