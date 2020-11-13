No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

November 13, 2020 Slideshows » News

10 stylish, move-in-ready San Antonio homes for sale for under $200,000 

By San Antonio Current Staff
Home prices are rising in San Antonio, and that's left a lot of first-time homebuyers feeling like they'll never be able to break free of the rent cycle.

While the days of picking up a sweet near-downtown property for under $100,000 are long gone, sweet deals are still around for those who look hard enough. We rounded up these stylish homes, all of which are under $200,000, and don't need a ton of upgrades to be livable.

Even if none of these is exactly your dream house, the gallery may offer some house-hunting inspiration and lead you to neighborhoods you'd never considered before.

All photos and listing info via Realtor.com.
16919 Vista Forest Dr.
$198,000
2836 E Houston St.
$159,900
4010 Ramsgate St.
$173,500
1639 Perez St.
$169,000
128 Magendie St.
$173,000
1219 N Olive St.
$199,900
323 Basswood Dr.
$179,900
9023 Rich Trace St.
$199,500
16334 Bitter Creek St.
$199,000
5922 Cliff Trail Dr.
$149,500
10047 Sugarloaf Dr.
$199,900
16919 Vista Forest Dr.
$198,000
