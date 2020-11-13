10 stylish, move-in-ready San Antonio homes for sale for under $200,000 

Home prices are rising in San Antonio, and that's left a lot of first-time homebuyers feeling like they'll never be able to break free of the rent cycle.While the days of picking up a sweet near-downtown property for under $100,000 are long gone, sweet deals are still around for those who look hard enough. We rounded up these stylish homes, all of which are under $200,000, and don't need a ton of upgrades to be livable.Even if none of these is exactly your dream house, the gallery may offer some house-hunting inspiration and lead you to neighborhoods you'd never considered before.