Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

July 09, 2021 Slideshows » News, Arts

10 unique Texas treehouses you can rent right now for a weekend glamping getaway 

By San Antonio Current Staff
Share on Facebook
Tweet
Submit to Reddit
Email
Love the idea of the great outdoors, but hate the mosquito-bitten realities of camping? Then glamping might be just the thing for you: all the joys of nature without the hassle of pitching a tent.

Plus, there are plenty of unique accommodations available as the glamping trend continues to expand. To point, we found 10 rentable Texas treehouses that would add serious panache to a relaxing weekend getaway.

Whether you want to stay close to home or take a road trip, these treehouse rentals are sure to provide a memorable getaway experience.

All listing information and photos via Glamping Hub
OF 144
PREV NEXT
Romantic and Unique Tree House Rental on a Private Ranch in Central Texas, Waelder
Skip ad in
Astonishing Family-Friendly Tree House near Austin, Texas, Spicewood
Skip ad in
Lovely Tree House Rental Above Lake Buchanan near Austin, Texas, Burnet
Skip ad in
Impressive Tree House near the Guadalupe River in New Braunfels, Texas, New Braunfels
Skip ad in
Skip ad in
Unique Hobbit Tree House for Glamping in Texas, Weatherford
Skip ad in
Gorgeous Tree House Rental with Lake Views for Glamping in Texas, Willis
Skip ad in
Skip ad in
Dreamy One-Room Tree House Rentals near Austin, Texas, Spicewood
Skip ad in
Stunning Tree House near Austin, Texas, Spicewood
Skip ad in
Romantic Tree House Rental with Soaking Tub near Austin in Spicewood, Texas, Spicewood
Skip ad in
Skip ad in
Impressive Family-Friendly Vacation Rental with Free Wi-Fi near Geronimo, Texas, Seguin
Skip ad in
Skip ad in
More slideshows
Everything we saw at the Fourth of July celebration at San Antonio's Woodlawn Lake
San Antonio Current Staff152 images
This San Antonio home comes with a two-story cedar deck and a bar-slash-sunroom overlooking the pool
San Antonio Current Staff36 images
A San Antonio remodeler replaced his entire house a piece at a time and connected it with a skybridge
San Antonio Current Staff54 images
Six swinging Mid-Century Modern houses for sale in San Antonio right now
San Antonio Current Staff108 images
1/144
Romantic and Unique Tree House Rental on a Private Ranch in Central Texas, Waelder
Play Slideshow

Tags: Texas, treehouse, glamping, GlampingHub, unique rentals, vacation, weekend getaway, outdoors, nature, tree house, unique vacation rental, vacation rental, Spicewood, Seguin, Willis, Weatherford, Waelder, New Braunfels, weekend trip, Texas vacation rental, Texas vacation, Burnet, Hobbit house, Hobbit tree house

Additional News Slideshows

Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

At a time when local-based reporting is critical, support from our readers is essential to our future. Join the San Antonio Current Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Assclown Alert: The John the Baptist of conspiracy theories brought his schtick to Texas
New release collects the works of one-of-a-kind San Antonio composer ‘Blue’ Gene Tyranny
Beyond Mediterranean: Zaatar Lebanese Grill serves up regional specialties worthy of exploring
Happy Return: After 469 days, I’m back to the theater and ready for more visits
Peachy Keen: In season right now, Hill Country peaches make a fine addition to summer drinks
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 30, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. There's so much poop along the Texas Coast, swimming could make you sick, new report says Read More

  2. Rep. Chip Roy of Texas says he wants '18 more months of chaos and the inability to get stuff done' Read More

  3. San Antonio detective suspended over derogatory social media post — his second such punishment Read More

  4. Assclown Alert: The John the Baptist of conspiracy theories brought his schtick to Texas Read More

  5. Watchdog group targets Texas AG Ken Paxton over his bid to overturn the presidential election Read More

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation