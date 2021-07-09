10 unique Texas treehouses you can rent right now for a weekend glamping getaway 

Love the idea of the great outdoors, but hate the mosquito-bitten realities of camping? Then glamping might be just the thing for you: all the joys of nature without the hassle of pitching a tent.Plus, there are plenty of unique accommodations available as the glamping trend continues to expand. To point, we found 10 rentable Texas treehouses that would add serious panache to a relaxing weekend getaway.Whether you want to stay close to home or take a road trip, these treehouse rentals are sure to provide a memorable getaway experience.