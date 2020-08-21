20 Bucket List Activities to Do in San Antonio Before Summer is Over

Summer is waning. So is our available time to enjoy warm weather and the kids being free from school.



COVID-19 may have limited the number of fun summer activities available to us, but it's not too late to squeeze in some fantastic diversions that can be done outdoors, in a socially distanced manner and — in most cases — not too far from home.



Check out this bucket list of activities and start checking them off. Hey, we've all spent plenty of time cooped up and need to find some ways to unwind before we get back to the grindstone. Fun awaits!