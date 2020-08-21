August 21, 2020
Slideshows » News
20 Bucket List Activities to Do in San Antonio Before Summer is Over
By San Antonio Current Staff
Summer is waning. So is our available time to enjoy warm weather and the kids being free from school.
COVID-19 may have limited the number of fun summer activities available to us, but it's not too late to squeeze in some fantastic diversions that can be done outdoors, in a socially distanced manner and — in most cases — not too far from home.
Check out this bucket list of activities and start checking them off. Hey, we've all spent plenty of time cooped up and need to find some ways to unwind before we get back to the grindstone. Fun awaits!
Kayak the San Antonio River
You may have taken in King William and the Mission Reach on foot, but why not get a different perspective as you paddle your way down the river. Both kayak rentals and guided tours are available, so don't be afraid if you're a novice to the whole paddling thing.
Photo via Facebook / SanAntonioRiver
Climb Enchanted Rock
Climbing the massive granite dome that gives Enchanted Rock State Natural Area its name is a rite of passage for many South and Central Texans. It's both fun and a little strenuous. You feel like you earned the majestic view once you get to the top. Just schedule your trek carefully: that rock can be blazing in the middle of the day. Park officials also advise leaving the dogs at home due to heat concerns.
Photo via Instagram / touchetstravels
Cook a Meal From What You Bought at a Farmer's Market
While the weekend farmer's market at the Pearl is San Antonio's highest profile farmer's market. It's far from the only one. Feel good about eating healthy as you cook up fresh ingredients grown close to home — and know you supported a local farmer or food producer in the process.
Photo via Instagram / historicpearl
Eat One of San Antonio's Iconic Foods
Calories don't count in the summer months, and you don't have Fiesta this year as excuse. So, go ahead and treat yourself to puffy tacos, chicken on a stick, gorditas and all the chamoy-drizzled icy treats you want.
Photo via Instagram / smet313
Go Glamping in a Treehouse
Not all of us want to totally rough it when we get back to nature. Good thing there are plenty of glamping spots in driving distance, including some that allow you to chill out in adult tree houses. New to glamping? The website GlampingHub
is a great resource for finding cool spots close by.
Photo via GlampingHub
See an Outdoor Movie
Seeing a flick through the windshield of your car or in a socially distanced outdoor space is a great way to lose yourself for a couple of hours. Look for the offerings at Fiesta Texas and those from Slab Cinema
, or work a road trip into the deal and head to the Stars & Stripes Drive-In in New Braunfels.
Photo Courtesy of Stars and Stripes Drive-In Theater
Take a Hike
San Antonio's city parks offer plenty of trails to explore, but if you feel like getting a little further out, vIsit the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department's website
. Plenty of amazing natural sites are a relatively quick drive from SA.
Photo via Instagram / lostmaples
Visit a Great Swimming Hole
Taking a crowded tubing trip isn't a safe idea right now, but finding a secluded swimming spot is a great way to cool off before the fall weather arrives. Swimming holes including Jacob's Well, Schumacher Crossing and Krause Springs are open, but if you're looking for a more spacious place to swim, check out Guadalupe River State Park or Canyon Lake.
Photo via Instagram / philipslance
Take a Bike Ride
Whether you feel like pedaling through nature along the Salado Creek Greenway or experiencing the urban bike experience by exploring King William, San Antonio has plenty to offer for cyclists. Get out and enjoy the fresh air.
Photo via Instagram / _._snap
Access the San Antonio Public Library's Online Collection
A motherlode of free summer reading is available via the SAPL's OverDrive collection, which mobile users can access through the Libby app, an award-winning, one-tap digital reading tool used by thousands of public libraries.
Photo by Siggi Ragnar
Walk or Drive Through the San Antonio Zoo
The San Antonio Zoo, recognized as one of the best and most innovative in the country, offers both walking visits during the week and drive-thru safaris Friday and Saturday evenings.
Photo Courtesy of San Antonio Zoo
Take a Texas Road Trip
San Antonio sits at a literal crossroads, allowing us to climb in our cars and enjoy an array of scenic drives. Whether we choose to take in the Chihuahuan Desert to our west, the gorgeous Texas Hill Country to our north or the varied landscapes closer to the U.S.-Mexico border, it's bound to be a worthwhile experience.
Photo via Instagram / harrylee1
Visit the San Antonio Botanical Garden
From culinary events focused on locally grown vegetables to meditative walks to educational family outings, the Botanical Garden is an amazing local resource — even for those who aren't into gardening at home.
Photo via Instagram / tommy_las_vegas
Explore a City Park Outside of Your Neighborhood
There's more to San Antonio's public green spaces than Phil Hardberger and Brackenridge Parks. Get outside of your neighborhood and lose yourself in one of the city parks you haven't yet explored. Cathedral Rock Park, Walker Ranch Historic Landmark Park and Bamberger Nature Park are good starting points — or visit SA's Parks and Recreation website
and dig even deeper.
Photo via Instagram / nic_is_nicole
Do a Tour of San Antonio Murals
San Antonio's in the midst of a mural boom that's putting work that combines elements of street and fine art on free public display. The North St. Mary's Strip is a great place to take in this eye candy. Start at its intersection with U.S. Highway 281 and walk toward downtown to take in the colorful visuals.
Photo by Jaime Monzon
Get Takeout From a Newly Opened Restaurant
From the soulful Caribbean fare of Mi Roti at the Pearl to Valley favorite Delia's Tamales to the upscale Frida Mexican Restaurant in Stone Oak, our city continues to gain new restaurants. If you're not ready to dine out, order take-out and expand your culinary experience while helping them stay solvent.
Photo via Instagram / deliastamales
Start a Fall Garden With Plants Purchased Locally
The Alamo City boasts plenty of homegrown independent nurseries with experts to help you get started growing your own food or just making your outdoor space look more colorful and inviting. Support a locally owned business while engaging in a healthy and meditative outdoor activity.
Photo via Facebook / FanicksNursery
Tour All of the San Antonio Missions
The San Antonio Missions National Historical Park is a UNESCO World Heritage Site preserving four of the city's five Spanish frontier missions. If you live here and haven't been yet, do yourself the favor. Park facilitiess are currently closed, but the grounds are still open for you to take a breathtaking trip through history.
Photo via Instagram / jacobfbryant
Take in Culture at One or More of San Antonio's Museums
San Antonio's artistic and cultural offerings are ever-expanding. If you haven't been to a museum in a while, you may have missed an expansion or fantastic new exhibit. Just check their website before you plan a trip — some are operating under new hours and rules during the pandemic. If you're not yet feeling ready to head indoors, wander the McNay Art Museum's sculpture garden, which is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily and boasts three brand new additions this summer.
Courtesy of McNay Art Museum
Go See One of South Texas' Many Roadside Attractions
Our neck of the woods is full of small-town kitsch. Take a trek for some weird Americana and take in the World's Largest Pecan in Seguin, Stonehenge II in Ingram, or, strangest of all, Smitty the World's Largest Gingerbread Man in Smithville.
Photo via Instagram / houstongetaways
San Antonio Current Staff38 images
San Antonio Current Staff33 images
San Antonio Current Staff42 images
San Antonio Current Staff85 images
1/20
Kayak the San Antonio River
You may have taken in King William and the Mission Reach on foot, but why not get a different perspective as you paddle your way down the river. Both kayak rentals and guided tours are available, so don't be afraid if you're a novice to the whole paddling thing.
Photo via Facebook / SanAntonioRiver
Tags: San Antonio, Texas, San Antonio bucket list, Enchanted Rock, road trip, McNay Art Museum, San Antonio Missions, Farmer's Market, treehouses, glamping, outdoor movie, hiking, swimming holes, garden, SAPL, SABOT, SA Zoo, things to do in San Antonio, bucket list, fun things to do, outdoor activities, local art, murals, local food, new restaurants, drive through zoo, zoo, road trip, hiking, drive-in movvie, drive in, swimming, library, san antonio missions, missions, museums, parks, state parks