20 Celebrities Who Went to High School in San Antonio 

Texas boy Scottie Jefferies Jr. was born in Corpus Christi, but moved to SA with his family in 1981. Just five years later, he graduated from Roosevelt HS, where he was coached by football legend John Ferrara. During his junior year, he scored the winning touchdown that knocked off Judson from its No. 1 spot. After injuries that led to the end of his football career, Jefferies went on to star inand other titles.Photo by Sanjay Patel via IMDB