December 11, 2020

20 essential barbecue restaurants in San Antonio 

By San Antonio Current Staff
It’s always a good time for barbecue in Texas. There’s just something about the smoky flavors and food coma-inducing sides that have tied themselves tightly to Lone Star State culture.

We put together a list of 20 of San Antonio’s essential BBQ joints to help you find your match made in smoked-brisket heaven. Traditional flavors, new twists and plenty of good eats are ahead, so grab a napkin and dig in — you just might find a new local favorite.
Smoke Shack
3714 Broadway St., (210) 957-1430, smokeshacksa.com
Featured twice on Food Network, the Smoke Shack offers undeniably delicious BBQ and southern-style cooking that will amply satisfy your cravings. Grab an order of the tender, melty Brisket Grilled Cheese and you may just become a regular.
Photo via Instagram / smokeshack
Two Bros BBQ Market
12656 West Ave., (210) 496-0222, twobrosbbqmarket.com
The cooking may be done in the pits but the flavor is anything but. If the award-winning brisket doesn’t blow your mind, the Cherry Glazed Baby Back Ribs will make you a believer in Two Bros BBQ Market’s low and slow cooking process.
Photo via Instagram / twobrosbbqmarket
2M Smokehouse
2731 S. W.W. White Rd., (210) 885-9352, 2msmokehouse.com
2M Smokehouse cooks out of their own love of barbecue and the proof is on the plate. Seasoned and smoked to perfection, their menu offers all the barbecue must-haves and a few delicious bonuses.
Photo via Instagram / 2msmokehouse
225° Urban Smoke
1015 Rittiman Rd #113, (210) 444-9956, 225urbansmoketx.com
Serving up smoked meats, Cajun treats and southern favorites, 225° Urban Smoke offers more than just BBQ. They’re a chef-driven one stop flavor shop and the pride in their craft comes through in each bite. Don’t forget the Nola Beignets for dessert!
Photo via Instagram / 225urbansmoke
Smoke BBQ + Skybar
501 E. Crockett St., (210) 253-9919, smokedowntown.com
Can’t find the right comfort food? Smoke has you covered. They make all sorts of barbecue favorites, but it’s hard to pass up on the loaded bowl of brisket mac and cheese.
Photo via Instagram / smokesanantonio
The Big Bib BBQ
104 Lanark Dr., (210) 654-8400, thebigbib.com
Meat by the pound and flavor by the mile. Their blend of herbs and spices and smoking woods make sure every bite is just as good as the last. Southern comfort at its finest.
Photo via Instagram / bigbibbbq
South BBQ & Kitchen
2011 Mission Rd., (210) 437-0070, southbbqtogo.com
Bringing the “BBQ for the ‘tone” since 2011, South BBQ & Kitchen have been doing it in-house daily for nearly a decade. They serve a prime angus brisket that tastes as good as it sounds.
Photo via Instagram / southbbq
Bandit BBQ
1913 S. Flores St., (858) 353-3999, banditbbqsatx.com
If you make it past Bandit BBQ’s Loaded Brisket Fries with room to spare, the Picadillo Taco will be sure to finish the job. You can even take home a bottle of their famous sauce!
Photo via Instagram / banditbbqsatx
Dee Willie’s BBQ
12130 O'Connor Rd., (210) 387-7452, facebook.com/DeeWillies
Good food, good prices, good service! Food made by BBQ lovers for BBQ lovers. With several locations and a food truck, there’s no excuse not to chow down on some of their brisket.
Photo via Instagram / puropinchesa
B&B Smokehouse
2619 Pleasanton Rd., (210) 921-2745, bbsmokehouse.com
Cooking up great ‘cue since ’84, B&B knows what goes into a good plate of down-home favorites. Fresh ingredients and the attention to detail you get from handcrafted sauces make for an unforgettable experience.
Photo via Instagram / bbsmokehousetx
BDaddy’s BBQ
14436 Old Bandera Rd., Helotes, (210) 275-9995, bdaddysbbq.com
Whether you catch their food truck in the wild or swing by their restaurant, B-Daddy’s is doing barbecue right. Try something a little different with their creamy BBQ Nachos!
Photo via Instagram / bdaddysbbq
Augie’s Alamo City BBQ Steakhouse
909 Broadway St., (210) 314-3596, augiesbs.com
Augie’s has been making mouths water for over 20 years, but added this Broadway restaurant to its family — which includes Augie’s Barbed Wire Smoke House and Brazed Bourbon & Beer — in 2014. If you’re feeling adventurous, the all-beef foot-long chili dog is the only way to go!
Photo via Instagram / augies.bbq
Blanco BBQ
13259 Blanco Rd., (210) 251-2602, blancobbq.com
Blanco BBQ is a BBQ Tex-Mex fusion joint that has just about anything you could want. The meats are consistently flavorful and juicy and the roasted corn has the potential to become highly addictive.
Photo via Instagram / blancobbq_est2013
Alamo BBQ Co.
511 E. Grayson St., (210) 994-8099, alamobbqcompany.com
What’s more Texan than peach glazed baby back ribs? Maybe the sweet signature banana pudding you follow it with! Do yourself a favor and try both.
Photo via Instagram / alamobbqcompany
Dignowity Meats
1701 E. Houston St., (210) 462-1496, dignowitymeats.com
Dignowity Meats pushes the envelope of what it means to be a barbecue restaurant. Alongside delicious pulled pork and brisket, you can grab a classic deli sandwich like a reuben or smoked bologna.
Photo via Instagram / dignowitymeats
Burnwood 68
18745 Redland Rd., (210) 481-4166, burnwood68.com
Burnwood stays true to its name, proudly offering heavenly smoked meats to the good people of San Antonio since 2018. With a full menu and plenty of fixin’s, they’ve got a little something for everyone.
Photo via Instagram / burnwood_68
Goodfire BBQ
8629 Perrin Beitel Rd., (210) 267-1155, goodfirebbq.com
This self-proclaimed church of barbecue may just make you a convert. They keep the menu small and the flavors big. There are no bad choices at Goodfire, but you can’t beat the brisket.
Photo via Instagram / goodfirebbq
Rusty Bucket Jawsmacking BBQ
600 Cupples Rd., (210) 433-6663, rustybucketbbq.com
They don’t call it jawsmacking for nothing, though you may have to unhinge your jaw to get a bite of their Lone Ranger triple meat sandwich. Classic BBQ flavors served in portions that might promise some leftovers.
Photo via Instagram / tejasfoods
True Texas BBQ
Multiple Locations, heb.com
Located inside H-E-B’s across the city, True Texas — much like good barbecue should be — is always there when you need it. Fourteen hours of smoking with Texas oak means you get hole-in-the-wall quality BBQ with grocery store convenience.
Photo via Instagram / truetexasbbq
The Barbecue Station
1610 NE Interstate 410 Loop, (210) 824-9191, barbecuestation.com
Opened by the Peacock family in 1992, the Barbecue Station functions out of an old Exxon gas station so you can feast on some delicious barbecue. Complete with made-from-scratch sides, the Barbecue Station should definitely be a rite of passage for ‘cue lovers.
Photo via Instagram / regoldman
