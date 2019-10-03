October 03, 2019 Slideshows » Arts

20 Haunted Houses and Ghost Tours Within Driving Distance of San Antonio 

By San Antonio Current Staff
Being in the midst of spooky season, that means you have to spend a night or two (or many) getting scared at some haunted houses and ghost tours. If you're a certifiable badass that doesn't get scared or says "that was lame" when you leave a haunted house, maybe this list isn't for you.

But if you just wanna do spooky shit with your friends, here's the lowdown of where to go in 2019. Whether you're looking for a quick fix here in San Antonio or need a reason to take a road trip, we've gathered the most popular haunted houses and ghost tours to get you in the Halloween ~spirit~.
REDRUM Haunted House
1800 E Hwy 90 Alt, Richmond, (281) 762-0034, redrumhaunt.com
Though this attraction takes safety seriously, REDRUM is all about scaring you from start to finish. All four attractions – Twisted Circus Rewired, Cinecore, Deadwood Asylum and the new Lazer Fury – were upgraded last year to make sure your outing is worthwhile. Open weekends now through November 2.
Photo via Instagram / skitzosfreakz
House of Torment Austin
2632 Ridgepoint Dr, Austin, (512) 407-9449, houseoftorment.com
From the folks who also own San Antonio’s own 13th Floor, you can head up to Austin and experience House of Torment – regarded as one of the scariest attractions in the capital city. Offering up mini escape games and with themes like Dimensions of Darkness, Rise of the Dead and Clown, you can expect a lot of scares here. Just remember to calm your nerves and go bar-hopping down 6th to calm your nerves. Open now through Saturday, November 9.
Photo via Instagram / houseoftorment
Victoria's Black Swan Inn
1006 Holbrook Road, (210) 323-8424, victoriasblackswaninn.com
Though used as an event space, Victoria’s Black Swan Inn is actually considered to be in the top 10 haunted places in the country. Places – not houses – as in this spot is reportedly actually haunted. This inn gives you a few options to explore: a paranormal investigation, ghost tour or a “slumber not party.” We won’t spoil it for you, but trust us when we say this is a haunted spot not to be missed for fans of ghosts.
Photo via Instagram / erikjongustafson
Creepy Hollow Haunted House
12872 Valley Vista Dr, Rosharon, (800) 357-3323, creepyhollowhaunt.com
Not too far from Houston, Creepy Hollow has select dates throughout the year to remind you of what’s to come during spooky season. During October, you can stay out late (open until midnight on weekends) and get spooked into the night – whether in the haunted house or the escape room. On Halloween, there will also be trick-or-treating.
Photo via Instagram / chainsawsandlollipops
Houston Terror Dome Haunted House
16030 East Fwy, Channelview, (281) 864-9686, houstonterrordome.com
Houston is full of plenty of scary attractions, so you may as well try to visit as many as possible if you’re willing to make the drive. To get started, you’ll want to make plans to hit up Houston Terror Dome. Now open, you can also find a live DJ and dancers on most nights. Still, with the advisement of bringing an extra pair of underwear, you can depend on this haunted house to deliver the scares.
Photo via Instagram / lewisthesingerr
Fearshire Farms
1100 S Walker St, Angleton, (979) 848-3327, fearshirefarms.com
If you’re looking for real, you’ll find a real farm and corn fields alongside a really scary haunted house. Each point of the attraction – including Fearson’s Farm House, Dead End Corn Maze and Unhinged holds something scary. Don’t forget to remind them about the haunted hayride.
Photo via Instagram / fancyhosen
Alamo City Ghost Tours
115 Main Plaza, (210) 336-7831, alamocityghosttours.com
Prepare to play ghostbuster as you’ll get to test the area with an EMF detector. Beginning at the Alamo, you’ll make your way to a cemetery to get plenty of spooks with a whooping side of history. What would be better than that?!
Photo via Instagram / ewasham
Scream Hollow
149 Split Rail Ln, Smithville, (512) 710-8267, screamhollow.com
You’ll get four haunted houses in one – well really, set up in 18 buildings across 20 acres. Located to the northeast of San Antonio, Scream Hollow has attractions such as Mansion of Terror: Phantoms, Wicked Darkness: The Maze, Lost Pines: Asylum and The Slaughterhouse 2: Lunatik’s Revenge. At the vampire bar, you’ll find wine, beer and fall hard cider.
Photo via Instagram / weirdhomestour
Old Town Spring Ghost Walk
419 Gentry St, Spring, (281) 410-1300, oldtownspringghostwalk.com
Follow the lantern (and the tour guide holding it) and you’ll be able to explore the haunted sites in Spring, Texas. You’ll learn all about the town’s darker past and the spirits that never left.
Photo via Instagram / oldtownspringghostwalk
13th Floor Haunted House
1203 E Commerce St, (210) 910-6450, 13thfloorsanantonio.com
Regarded as one of the scariest attractions within the city, 13th Floor brings you two new themes for 2019. La Llorona: The Weeping Woman and Clown are guaranteed to bring plenty of frights. Additionally, you can find mini escape games, an axe-throwing section and even a bar on-site. This haunted house is open weekends now through early November.
Photo via Instagram / 13thfloorsa
Six Flags Fright Fest
17000 W IH 10, (210) 697-5050, sixflags.com
Whether you’re a Fiesta Texas regular or just want to get in on the scary fun, you’ll be able to explore not one, but three haunted houses within the park. From Buried Alive and Carnevil to Blood Bayou, there’s lots to explore – and that’s not even including the scare zones throughout the park.
Photo via Instagram / sixflagsfiestatexas
Paranormal Activity Ghost Tour
138 Waxwood Ln, (210) 999-1478, bestsanantonioghosttours.com
Did you know that San Antonio is hella haunted? Well if you don’t, and if you love spooky shit, be sure to grab tickets to one of these tours. “Based on fact instead of fiction,” Paranormal Activity Ghost Tour is all about ghost hunting and has been referenced on national shows, so you can expect these findings to be real scurry.
Photo via Facebook / ACP ghost hunt
Curious Twins Paranormal And Ghost Tours
Around San Antonio, (210) 802-9187, curioustwins.com
San Antonio has a reputation for its ghostly inhabitants, and exploring them has never been so easy. With tours dedicated to the spirits of local murderers and prostitutes, those who lived and died at the Alamo and a visit around the city’s cemeteries, you’re in for a lot of spooky findings courtesy of Curious Twins.
Photo via Instagram / curioustwinsparanormal
Austin Ghost Tours
303 Red River St, Austin, (512) 203-5561, austinghosttours.com
Head up to Austin for the weekend and hit up one of these walking tours – there’s one every night! With themes that pay tribute to history and are thoroughly researched, you’re bound to find out some cool stuff you didn’t know. And if your pet is down for some frights, Austin Ghost Tours is totally cool with them joining the party.
Photo via Instagram / tracedthurman
Bad Wolf Ghost Tours
Around San Antonio, (805) 757-0512, badwolfghosttours.com
Skip the usual tours and go to one that really appeals to you – a haunted pub crawl! Whether you need some liquid courage or not, this tour will come through for you. If you don’t feel like getting boozy, don’t fret. Other options include the Secret Society ghost tour and the San Antonio ghost walk.
Photo via Instagram / winchesters.inc
Sisters Grimm Ghost Tours
204 Alamo Plaza Suite #T, (210) 638-1338, sistersgrimmghosttour.com
Getting spooky has never had so many options. Sisters Grimm lets you explore all things ghosts in a variety of ways: part of the haunted history walk, a dinner tour, or the ghost bus tour. However you decide to explore the haunted sites in SA, know that Sisters Grimm really know their stuff.
Photo via Instagram / sistersgrimmghosttours
Neal's Lodges Haunted Hayrides
20970 TX-127, Concan, (830) 232-6118, nealslodges.com
Only open two days (October 25 & 26), this event features as many as 75 characters that will scare you as you make your way along the banks of the Frio River. Being outside, this frightful attraction will be all the more creepy.
Photo via Instagram / nealslodges
Psycho Asylum & Slaughterhouse
1201 E Houston St, (830) 499-7229, facebook.com/PsychoAsylumHauntedHouse
Though dismissed as not all that scary, adults may not find Psycho Asylum worth a visit. For younger ones who like frights and looking to get into some seasonal fun, this is the place for you.
Photo via Instagram / aggressivezen
Howl-O-Scream San Antonio
10500 Sea World Dr #13, (210) 520-4732, seaworld.com
SeaWorld, as it does every year, is getting in on the scary fun with its Halloween attraction. You’ll get to choose from Karver’s Kradle, Unearthed: Scarlett’s Revenge, Zombie Horde and the new Milton Creek Manor. Beware of scare zones throughout the park, too. Be advised gets scarier after 7 p.m., so little ones can have some appropriate scares earlier in the day.
Photo via Instagram / seaworldtexas
Ripley’s Haunted Adventure San Antonio
329 Alamo Plaza, (210) 226-2828, ripleys.com
Featuring live actors and special effects, this downtown spot brings the screams coming as you make your way through this creepily renovated mansion. Be sure to go with someone you can hide behind or be prepared to face the scares head-on.
Photo via Instagram / maru1015reiko
Tags: haunted houses, ghost tours, Texas, San Antonio, Austin, Houston, Hill Country, Halloween, spooky, October

