July 02, 2020

20 of the Most Anticipated New Restaurants Opening in San Antonio This Year 

By San Antonio Current Staff
Yes, we know there's a pandemic going on. Yes, we know that's got to make it hard to open a new restaurant.

Yet restaurateurs are continuing to forge ahead with opening plans, some of them long in the works. And they're a diverse bunch too, serving up anything from burgers and tamales to pan-Asian cuisine and vegan baked goods. Some are brand spanking new, while others are revamped versions of closed favorites.

Take a look and see how many of these hotly anticipated new eateries you want to add to your must-try list.
Delia’s Tamales
13527 Hausman Pass, deliastamales.com
Delia’s Tamales, a favorite in the Texas Valley, will open with over a dozen tamale varieties in addition to menudo, fresh salsas and plenty of beverage options.
Photo via Facebook / Delia’s
Ming’s Thing
914 E Elmira St Suite 101, facebook.com/MingsThingByQmCuisine
Chef Ming Qian is preparing to open her second San Antonio restaurant — Ming’s — with a mix of modern Southeast Asian inspired dishes, future brunch events and Texas flair.
Photo via Facebook / Mings’s Thing
Cuco’s Barbecue
2318 S. Zarzamora St., 210-732-0621, facebook.com/officialcucos
Cuco’s Barbecue, a local family-run business, has been resurrected to bring delicious barbacoa to San Antonio. Despite the physical location, Cuco’s is strictly open for delivery and curbside pickup during the pandemic.
Photo via Facebook / Cuco’s
Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken
812 South Alamo St., gusfriedchicken.com
The popular Tennessee-born fast-casual restaurant has set its sights on San Antonio. According to TDLR records, restaurant construction is slated to complete in fall 2020, so we can look forward to eating the signature fried chicken and sides soon.
Photo via Facebook / Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken
Papa’s Burgers ‘In God We Trust’
6900 San Pedro Ave., facebook.com/Papas-Burgers-In-God-We-Trust-114034856977088
Papa’s has been repeatedly recognized as one of the best burger restaurants in the nation, but the Westside San Antonio burger joint is bringing its namesake dish to a new location, inviting locals to enjoy.
Photo via Facebook / Papa’s Burgers
La Panadería
facebook.com/lapanaderia
Since 2014, La Panaderia has won over locals with its fresh baked goods and fast-casual eats. Despite COVID-19, the beloved local business is slated to open its third location near the Shops at La Cantera by the end of 2020.
Photo via Facebook / La Panadería
Hook & Reel
4903 Northwest Loop 410, (210) 320-0819, facebook.com/hookandreelcajunseafood
Despite the ongoing pandemic, this East Coast-founded chain is expected to open with signature NOLA-style seafood boils, sliders and baskets in San Antonio later this year.
Photo via Facebook / Hook & Reel Cajun Seafood & Bar
Hala Café
10865 Shaenfield Rd. #2103 , (210) 600-4411, facebook.com/halacafesa
The new restaurant is expected to open in early July with fresh bites, drinks and hookah bar.
Photo via Facebook / Hala cafe
El Pollo King
527 El Paso St., (210) 386-0329 facebook.com/El-Pollo-King-109002464190283
The new restaurant promises to serve up Mexican-style carbon roasted chicken and tacos al pastor to the San Antonio neighborhood.
Photo via Facebook / El Pollo King
Jollibee
5033 NW Loop 410., jollibeeusa.com
Construction is currently underway for the Filipino fast-food chain’s first San Antonio outpost. Expect to see classic items like jolly spaghetti and hamburger with pineapple on top in the coming months.
Photo via Facebook / Jollibee
Southerleigh Haute
southerleigh.com/location/southerleigh-haute-south
As the latest concept from the Southerleigh Restaurant Group, Southerleigh Haute South is expected to open at The Rim later this year with fried chicken, biscuits, oysters, craft beers and a full bar.
Photo via Instagram / southerleighhautesouth
Shuck Shack
instagram.com/shuckshacksa
After closing its original location in late 2019, Chef Jason Dady’s beloved seafood restaurant is expected to relocate to North San Antonio in late 2020.
Photo via Instagram / shuckshacksa
Suck It: Kitchen & Bar
1167 E Commerce St., instagram.com/suckitkitchenandbar
Executive Chef Vinh Hoang of Suck It The Restaurant is preparing to open a new, modern downtown restaurant with Japanese, Vietnamese, and Korean dishes and Asian-inspired cocktails.
Photo via Instagram / suckittherestaurant
Cake Thieves Bakery & Eatery
1602 E. Houston St., instagram.com/cakethievesbakery
The team behind this vegan-powered bakery is expected to open a new spot at Hackberry Market with breakfast, diner food, vegan pastries and a coffee bar.
Photo via Instagram / cakethievesbakery
Texas Crab Boil
6613 Evers Rd., (210) 878-4004, texascrabboil.com
A newcomer to San Antonio’s growing seafood scene, Texas Crab Boil has opened with a wealth of family-style crab and shrimp combos, as well as flavorful fish plates, enchiladas, tortas and more.
Photo via Facebook / Texas Crab Boil
Truth Pizzeria
1602 East Houston, (210) 600-3211, facebook.com/truthpizzeria
The long-awaited pizza restaurant recently opened to Eastside San Antonio with delicious 12- and 16-inch pies, all prepared with a classic wood-fired oven. The eatery is currently operating as to-go only.
Photo via Instagram / truthpizzeria
Tacon Madre Cocina
1359 Kirk Pl., (210) 320-0819, facebook.com/pages/Taconmadre-Cocina/104550607981327
The new restaurant will make you feel at home with Tex-Mex staples like chile relleno, carne guisada tacos and generous huevos rancheros plates. Complete the experience by washing it all down with a sweet tea or an ice-cold Big Red.
Photo via Facebook / TaconMadre Cocina
Tutti’s: A Place for Foodies
318 E Cevallos St., (210) 530-1313, tuttisforfoodies.com
Housed inside a 100 year old Southtown bungalow, this new, dog-friendly neighborhood spot recently opened with comforting dishes like chicken and waffles, ratatouille and a variety of fresh pastries and beverages, prepared daily.
Photo via Facebook / Tutti’s A Place for Foodies
The Hayden Restaurant
4025 Broadway Rd., 210-701-1245, thehaydensa.com
The self-described” New School Neighborhood Cafe meets Jewish Delicatessen" is expected to open in August 2020 with delicious classics like matzo ball soup, pastrami and swiss sandwiches and a versatile full bar.
Photo via Facebook / The Hayden
Hops & Hounds
13838 Jones Maltsberger Rd., facebook.com/Hops-Hounds-113122597047363
If you’re looking to spend more time outdoors, look no further than this new dog-friendly joint in Northeast San Antonio. Hops & Hounds specializes in classic American bites, adult beverages and space for the little ones and pups to play.
Photo via Instagram / hopshoundssa
