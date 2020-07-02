20 of the Most Anticipated New Restaurants Opening in San Antonio This Year

Yes, we know there's a pandemic going on. Yes, we know that's got to make it hard to open a new restaurant.



Yet restaurateurs are continuing to forge ahead with opening plans, some of them long in the works. And they're a diverse bunch too, serving up anything from burgers and tamales to pan-Asian cuisine and vegan baked goods. Some are brand spanking new, while others are revamped versions of closed favorites.



Take a look and see how many of these hotly anticipated new eateries you want to add to your must-try list.