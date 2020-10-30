20 of the most controversial people with ties to San Antonio 

Carole Baskin

Born in San Antonio in 1961, Carole Baskin was the intended victim of a murder-for-hire plot allegedly hatched by Joe Maldonado-Passage, a.k.a. “Joe Exotic.” When Netflix’s splashy docuseries Tiger King debuted in March 2020, viewers fixated on the would-be victim, but not because of the planned crime described by authorities. Instead, it was Baskin’s relationship with her second husband, millionaire Don Lewis, that captivated many Tiger King fans. In the series, relatives of Lewis, who disappeared in 1997 and was declared dead in 2002, told interviewers that they thought Baskin might have had something to do with his disappearance. For his part, Exotic stoked the flames, claiming that Baskin fed Lewis to tigers, and after the series premiere memes and conspiracy theories abounded online. For her part, Baskin has denied having anything to do with Lewis’ disappearance.

Photo via Netflix / Tiger King