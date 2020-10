20 of the most controversial people with ties to San Antonio 

San Antonio loves to claim big names who were born here, but we may be loath to admit that Rodney Alcala is "one of ours." On September 13, 1978, Alcala won a date with Cheryl Bradshaw on, which would be small potatoes in the annals of television history were it not for the fact that by that time authorities said he'd already begun a killing spree. In 1979, Alcala was arrested in association with the murder of 12-year-old Robin Samsoe. He was later sentenced to death in California for five murders committed between 1977 and 1979. In 2013, he pled guilty to two additional murders committed in New York in 1971 and 1977, for which he was sentenced to an additional 25 years to life. However, some believe that his true victim count may be much higher, in part due to a cache of photos authorities found of women and teenaged boys, many of whom remain unidentified. For her part, Bradshaw didn't go on that date with Alcala. "He was acting really creepy," she told thein 2012. "I turned down his offer. I didn't want to see him again."Photo via ABC Television