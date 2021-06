20 parties, brunches, drag shows and other ways to celebrate Pride in San Antonio 

While the annual downtown parade is on-pause due to the pandemic, San Antonians can still virtually celebrate at the PRIDE “Bigger Than” Texas Virtual Parade! The event will be livestreamed on both Facebook and YouTube, where viewers can watch makeup tutorials, participate in the Peace Love Pride Wedding event and welcome special guests. Pre-register to get married virtually by a real judge, a PRIDE tradition, or just show up to livestream for an evening of weddings, makeup tutorials and special guests.Photo via Instagram / txtroublemaker