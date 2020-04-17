20 Restaurants, Bars and Liquor Stores Delivering Alcohol in San Antonio Right Now
By San Antonio Current Staff
Texas businesses have been allowed
to deliver alcohol since March, but it's hard to tell who's only offering pickup and who'll go the extra mile to bring booze to your door. Well look no further, because we've rounded up 20 bars, restaurants and liquor stores that are delivering beer, wine and spirits throughout San Antonio.
Bamboo
1010 S Flores St., Suite 111, (210)-481-4884, bambooeats.com
For $25, you can get a small bottle of your liquor of choice plus two mixers and a garnish from Bamboo, available delivery and curbside pickup.
Photo via Instagram / bambooeats
Little Death
2327 N St. Mary's St., (210) 264-6472, littledeathwine.com
Little Death is offering free delivery for orders of four or more bottles of wine.
Photo via Instagram / littledeathwine
Broadway 50 50
5050 Broadway Alamo Heights, (210) 832-0050, broadway5050.com
Create signature cocktails at home with cocktail packs, six packs of beer, or booze a la cart with curbside pick up and delivery options online.
Photo via Instagram /
broadway5050
The Esquire Tavern
155 East Commerce St., 210-222-2521, esquiretavern-sa.com
A sophisticated selection of beers and wines. Free delivery within 2 miles and curbside pickup. Requires food purchase.
Photo via Instagram /
esquiretavernsa
Back Unturned Brewing Co.
516 Brooklyn Ave, (210) 257-0022, backunturned.com/
Order online or over the phone. They offer not only curbside pickup, but also delivery within a 10 mile radius of their location.
Photo via Instagram / backunturned
Weathered Souls Brewing Co.
606 Embassy Oaks #500, (210) 313-8796, weatheredsouls.beer
Weathered Souls is offering selections from their food and beer menu for curbside pickup as well as delivery..
Photo via Instagram / weatheredsoulsbrewing
Paloma Blanca
5800 Broadway St, (210) 822-6151, palomablanca.net
Wash down your enchiladas de casa with a margarita, beer or wine delivered straight to your casa.
Photo via Instagram /
palomablancasa
Torchy’s Tacos
Various Locations, torchystacos.com
Cut the fire of that diablo sauce with a sweet margarita or mimosa kit available for delivery through DoorDash.
Photo via Instagram /
torchystacos
Bombay Bicycle Club
3506 N. St. Mary’s Ave., (210) 737-2411, bombaybicycleclubsa.com
Place your order and pay online for Curbside Pickup and Delivery within a 3 mile radius including River Road, Monte Vista, Mahncke Park and Olmos Park.
Photo via Instagram /
bombays_sa
Twin Liquors
999 E. Basse Rd., twinliquors.com
In addition to curbside service, Twin Liquors is now offering delivery in Alamo Heights — just order online or through the Twin Liquors app.
Photo via Instagram /
twinliquors
Still Golden Social House
1900 Broadway St, (210) 616-2212, stillgoldensa.com
Online ordering available for pickup and delivery. Delivery available within 5 miles, $20 minimum, but no fees for orders over $100. 5-9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Photo via Instagram /
stillgoldensocialhouse
Pizza Italia
3023 Thousand Oaks #101, (210) 494-8646, facebook.com/PizzaItaliaSATX
You can add a bottle of wine to your pizza delivery order either through Pizza Italia’s website or on GrubHub.
Photo via Instagram /
pizzaitaliasatx
Chuy’s Restaurant
Various locations, order.chuys.com
True to form, Chuy’s has beer, wine and margs available for online order and delivery.
Photo via Instagram /
chuysrestaurant
Flying Saucer
11255 Huebner Rd. #212, (210) 696-5080, beerknurd.com
The Flying Saucer has a few wine and beer options available for delivery via DoorDash and UberEats, while their full menu is available for curbside pickup. As a bonus, you can even order grocery items for delivery.
Photo via Instagram /
flyingsaucersa
Soluna
7959 Broadway, (210) 930-8070, solunasa.com
Soluna’s famous “Chispa” margarita is as authentic as you can get to a true Mexican Margarita
Photo via Instagram /
solunasanantonio
Henry’s Puffy Tacos
Various Locations, henryspuffytacos.com
In the spirit of Fiesta, you can get margaritas, pina coladas and beer from both Henry’s locations through curbside, drive-thru and delivery via Postmates and DoorDash.
Photo via Instagram,
henryspuffytacos
Cover 3
1806 N 1604 W, (210) 479-9700, cover-3.com
Offering family meal packages and kits for grilling at home with beer or wine available for delivery with purchase of food.
Photo via Instagram
cover3dining
Mama Margie’s
Various Locations, mamamargies.com
You can sip a signature Mama Margie’s margarita at home by picking it up from the drive-thru or ordering delivery through DoorDash with the purchase of food.
Photo via Instagram,
mamamargies
Garrison Brothers Distillery1827 Hye-Albert Rd., Hye, TX, (830) 392-0246, garrisonbros.com
This Hye, TX distillery is providing delivery for their products, including their trademark bourbon, to your home.
Photo via Instagram / garrisonbros
