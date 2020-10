20 San Antonio-area corn mazes and pumpkin patches to visit this fall 

Austin-adjacent Barton Hill Farms' Fall Festival is on, albeit with a few changes. The annual outdoor fest is now cashless, and attendees are required to make timed reservations, with a grace period of one hour to enter after the selected reservation time. Once inside, you can enjoy a 3.5 acre corn maze, pumpkin patch and a bevy of fall-themed food or drinks. For anyone down for a road trip out to Bastrop, the event is running on weekends through November 15.Photo via Instagram / bartonhillfarms