October 09, 2020
20 San Antonio-area corn mazes and pumpkin patches to visit this fall
By San Antonio Current Staff
Devine Acres Farm
944 FM 2200 W., Devine, Texas, (830) 665-9730, devineacresfarm.com
Things look a little different at Devine Acres for 2020, but there's still plenty of fun to be had! Visitors can make online reservations for weekly festivities at the farm on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in October through the 30th. Activities include catch and release fishing, pumpkin photo ops and mini pumpkin painting, but there will be no hay rides or barrel train this year.
Photo via Facebook / devineacresfarm
Rocky Creek Maze
784 Co Road 251, Moulton, Texas, (361) 287-2828, rockycreekmaze.com
Moulton's Rocky Creek Maze dares visitors to try to navigate its spooky Haunted Trail corn maze on Fridays and Saturdays from October 9-31. After halloween, those looking for a fun fall experience can still visit Rocky Creek and enjoy the remainder of its season, which runs through November 15 this year.
Photo via Facebook / Rocky Creek Maze
Pipe Creek Pumpkin Patch
805 Phils Rd., Pipe Creek, Texas, (210) 426-6191, pipecreekpumpkinpatch.com
Now in its 10th year, the pumpkin patch at Pipe Creek Christmas Tree Farm is the perfect destination for Hill Country fall fun. Open on Saturdays and Sundays through October 31, the pumpkin patch features kid-friendly activities including pumpkin painting, scarecrow dressing and rubber duck races, plus the opportunity for winter holiday lovers to explore the farm's 6000 Christmas trees. This year, face painting is nixed due to close contact, and face masks are required as a safety precaution.
Photo via Instagram / txtravelsandadventures
Barton Hill Farms
1115 FM 969 Bastrop, Texas, (855) 969-1115, bartonhillfarms.com
Austin-adjacent Barton Hill Farms' Fall Festival is on, albeit with a few changes. The annual outdoor fest is now cashless, and attendees are required to make timed reservations, with a grace period of one hour to enter after the selected reservation time. Once inside, you can enjoy a 3.5 acre corn maze, pumpkin patch and a bevy of fall-themed food or drinks. For anyone down for a road trip out to Bastrop, the event is running on weekends through November 15.
Photo via Instagram / bartonhillfarms
Braune Farms Pumpkin Patch
1300 Link Rd., Seguin, Texas, (830) 643-9974, braunefarmsfreshproduce.com/pumpkinpatch
You can't get more authentic than Braune Farms, where visitors walk amongst the fields to find their pumpkins. This year the farm has canceled its hayrides and activities due to the pandemic, but the chance to pick out a homegrown pumpkin makes the trip to Seguin still worth it. This year, the patch is open on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays, October 10 through 28.
Photo via Instagram / braunefarms
Love Creek Orchards
14024 State Hwy 16, North Medina, Texas, (830) 200-0302, lovecreekorchards.com
A short jaunt northwest of San Antonio, Love Creek Orchards' Great Hill Country Pumpkin Patch is open Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., October 10 through November 1. In addition to gourd-centric activities like pumpkin painting, Love Creek has plenty of kid-friendly activities and entertainment, including tours of its apple orchard.
Photo via Instagram / orchardslovecreek
Traders Village
9333 SW Loop 410, (210) 623-8383, tradersvillage.com
Traders Village is back with its third annual Corny Maze. The 10-acre maze features three trails ranging from easy, kid-friendly difficulty to a challenging nearly three-mile trek through the corn stalks. The maze is open on weekends through November 29.
Photo via Instagram / tradersvillage_sa
Sweet Berry Farm
1801 FM 1980, Marble Falls, Texas, (830) 798-1462, sweetberryfarm.com
For those willing to drive out to Marble Falls, the 60-acre Sweet Berry Farm is worth a visit. The crown jewel is a massive, Texas-shaped corn maze, but the farm also features a pumpkin patch, scarecrow stuffing, flower picking, hay rides and other fall-themed activities, open every day of the week except Wednesdays. Admission is free, but each activity is ticketed, so the money can add up if you're not careful.
Photo via Instagram / instasatx
Helotes Hills United Methodist Church
13222 Bandera Road, Helotes, Texas, (210) 695-3761, hhumc.com
This popular pumpkin patch may require pre-planning, as the Helotes HIlls United Methodist Church will maintain a capacity limit of 100 people this year and also has a mask requirement for everyone over the age of 2. Open daily through halloween, HHUMC sells pumpkins for as low as 75 cents, with funds going to a good cause. You can even buy homemade pumpkin bread by calling ahead or ordering online.
Photo via Instagram / rguffey27
Vogel Orchard
12862 US HWY 290 E., Fredericksburg, Texas, (830) 644-2404, vogelorchard.wixsite.com/vogelorchard
With delightful varieties from traditional Jack O'Lanterns and Pie Pumpkins to Casperitas and Pink Porcelain Dolls, Vogel Orchards has all of your pumpkin desires covered. The Fredericksburg peach orchard has been growing pumpkins each fall since 2011, and this year's no different. The patch is open to visitors Fridays through Mondays through the end of October.
Photo via Instagram / vogel_orchard
Milberger's Nursery
3920 N Loop 1604 E., (210) 497-3760, milbergernursery.com
The North Side plant nursery's annual pumpkin patch and monster maze is back, though Milberger put the kibosh on the "Terror Train" this year. While kids enjoy the free fun and games, adults can shop for fall greenery and pumpkins as well as home and yard decorations available in the nursery's "boo-tique."
Photo via Instagram / helenintx
Owl Creek Farm
12355 Military Dr., (210) 616-6585, owlcreekfarmsa.com
Owl Creek Farm brings the fall fun to the West Side. In addition to its pumpkin patch, the farm has a petting zoo, toddler hay maze and other kid-friendly activities, plus a Haunted Hike on weekends.
Photo via Instagram / owl_creek_farm_sa
The AgriCultural
102 City Park Road, Boerne, Texas, (830) 249-6007, theagricultural.org
Boerne's AgriCultural museum hosts a patch run by the local First United Methodist Church each year. The free patch is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekends October 16-30, with a socially distanced Antique Tractor Pull and Pumpkin Festival scheduled for Saturday, October 17.
Photo via Instagram / wintertojune
Universal City Pumpkin Patch
2150 Universal City Blvd., Universal City, Texas, (210) 659-0333, universalcitytexas.com
The official pumpkin patch of this nearby burg features gourds priced for as low as $1, with all funds raised going to a good cause. Though this year's slate of events has been canceled due to the pandemic, photo ops are still available to visitors. The patch is open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Fridays-Sundays and 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, October 10-31.
Photo via Instagram / t2_that_mom
The Alley on Bitters
555 West Bitters Rd., (210) 638-8754, thealleyonbitters.com
This year, the Alley's annual pumpkin patch is staged with safety at the forefront. Instead of a crowded patch, there are "pumpkin scenes" staged throughout the north side shopping center in order to maximize social distancing. From October 10-31, visitors can take part in halloween crafts, fall family portraits and pumpkin painting, but don't forget to bring your masks — they're required.
Photo via Instagram / thealleyonbitters
Windcrest United Methodist Church
8101 Midcrown, Windcrest, Texas, (210) 654-0404, windcrestumc.org
Located off Walzem Road, this pumpkin patch is open daily through Halloween — or until they run out of pumpkins. Fall activities include the Sppokley the Square Pumpkin Story Walk, and a movie night on October 23.
Photo via Instagram / moinsatx
Bracken UMC Pumpkin Patch
20377 FM 2252, (830) 606-6717, facebook.com/BrackenUMCPumpkinPatch
Bracken UMC's pumpkin patch is open daily throughout October. In addition to pumpkins, the church is selling a cheeky 2020 t-shirt
featuring an illustration of two pumpkins wearing face masks.
Photo via Instagram / brackenumc
First United Methodist Church New Braunfels
572 W. San Antonio St., New Braunfels, Texas, (830) 625-4513, fumcnb.org
This adorable pumpkin patch is open daily through October 31, or until they sell out of pumpkins. Gourds of all shapes, colors and sizes are available for sale, though orange is the shade du jour. Be sure to come wearing a mask, as the church requires them this year.
Photo via Instagram / auggiespears
First United Methodist Church Seguin
710 N Austin St, Seguin, Texas, (830) 379-4112, fumcseguin.com
This pumpkin patch is open daily until Halloween. According to the church, the annual Trunk or Treat event on October 31 is still on the docket, with safety plans in place. For details and updates, keep an eye on their Facebook page
.
Photo via Instagram / cutielover
Good News Pumpkin Patch
11020 Old Corpus Christi Hwy., (210) 633-0551, facebook.com/GoodNewsPumpkinPatch/
The annual pumpkin patch in southeast San Antonio is open noon to 8 p.m. Sundays-Fridays and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturdays from October 10-31. This year, in addition to photo ops and pumpkins for sale, the patch has made limited edition face masks that they're selling for $5 apiece starting October 11. Be forewarned — mask supply is very limited!
Photo via Instagram / off_grid_quality
