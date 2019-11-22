November 22, 2019 Slideshows » Arts

20 San Antonio-Based Makers, Boutiques You Should Be Following on Instagram 

By San Antonio Current Staff
Whether you're all about supporting local businesses or just can't get enough of SA-inspired designs, these creatives are totally worthy of filling up your Instagram feed.
@sweetcraftjewelry
Photo via Instagram / sweetcraftjewelry
@sweetcraftjewelry
Photo via Instagram / sweetcraftjewelry
@sweetcraftjewelry
Photo via Instagram / sweetcraftjewelry
@flairbexar
Photo via Instagram / flairbexar
@flairbexar
Photo via Instagram / flairbexar
@flairbexar
Photo via Instagram / flairbexar
@notsomexicancanary
Photo via Instagram / notsomexicancanary
@notsomexicancanary
Photo via Instagram / notsomexicancanary
@notsomexicancanary
Photo via Instagram / notsomexicancanary
@barbacoapparel
Photo via Instagram / barbacoapparel
@barbacoapparel
Photo via Instagram / barbacoapparel
@barbacoapparel
Photo via Instagram / barbacoapparel
@sweetjamhomedesign
Photo via Instagram / sweetjamhomedesign
@sweetjamhomedesign
Photo via Instagram / sweetjamhomedesign
@sweetjamhomedesign
Photo via Instagram / sweetjamhomedesign
@karolinasantiques
Photo via Instagram / karolinasantiques
@karolinasantiques
Photo via Instagram / karolinasantiques
@karolinasantiques
Photo via Instagram / karolinasantiques
@felizmodern
Photo via Instagram / felizmodern
@felizmodern
Photo via Instagram / felizmodern
@felizmodern
Photo via Instagram / felizmodern
@redcatandco
Photo via Instagram / redcatandco
@redcatandco
Photo via Instagram / redcatandco
@redcatandco
Photo via Instagram / redcatandco
@verythat
Photo via Instagram / verythat
@verythat
Photo via Instagram / verythat
@verythat
Photo via Instagram / verythat
@gonzalezhandmade
Photo via Instagram / gonzalezhandmade
@gonzalezhandmade
Photo via Instagram / gonzalezhandmade
@gonzalezhandmade
Photo via Instagram / gonzalezhandmade
@thewednesdaysart
Photo via Instagram / thewednesdaysart
@thewednesdaysart
Photo via Instagram / thewednesdaysart
@thewednesdaysart
Photo via Instagram / thewednesdaysart
@pushsatx
Photo via Instagram / pushsatx
@pushsatx
Photo via Instagram / pushsatx
@pushsatx
Photo via Instagram / pushsatx
@stinkinpatchesco
Photo via Instagram / stinkinpatchesco
@stinkinpatchesco
Photo via Instagram / stinkinpatchesco
@stinkinpatchesco
Photo via Instagram / stinkinpatchesco
@heyeyecandy
Photo via Instagram / heyeyecandy
@heyeyecandy
Photo via Instagram / heyeyecandy
@heyeyecandy
Photo via Instagram / heyeyecandy
@theartisansatx
Photo via Instagram / theartisansatx
@theartisansatx
Photo via Instagram / theartisansatx
@theartisansatx
Photo via Instagram / theartisansatx
@lindyoriginal
Photo via Instagram / lindyoriginal
@lindyoriginal
Photo via Instagram / lindyoriginal
@lindyoriginal
Photo via Instagram / lindyoriginal
@karmacandlemakers
Photo via Instagram / karmacandlemakers
@karmacandlemakers
Photo via Instagram / karmacandlemakers
@karmacandlemakers
Photo via Instagram / karmacandlemakers
@skycrafter.tx
Photo via Instagram / skycrafter.tx
@skycrafter.tx
Photo via Instagram / skycrafter.tx
@skycrafter.tx
Photo via Instagram / skycrafter.tx
@in_the_weeds_natural_skin_care
Photo via Instagram / in_the_weeds_natural_skin_care
@in_the_weeds_natural_skin_care
Photo via Instagram / in_the_weeds_natural_skin_care
@in_the_weeds_natural_skin_care
Photo via Instagram / in_the_weeds_natural_skin_care
@esmuymuy
Photo via Instagram / esmuymuy
@esmuymuy
Photo via Instagram / esmuymuy
@esmuymuy
Photo via Instagram / esmuymuy
@sweetcraftjewelry
Photo via Instagram / sweetcraftjewelry
Tags: Texas, San Antonio, makers, designers, boutiques, local business, Shop Local

Additional Arts Slideshows

