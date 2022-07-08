TRULY Summer of Music DJ Battle - Vote for your favorite DJ today!

July 08, 2022

20 useless facts about San Antonio you can use to impress out-of-towners

By San Antonio Current Staff

When playing tour guide for visiting friends and family, there's plenty of culture and history in San Antonio to draw from. But sometimes you want to take things up a notch.

To that end, we rounded up these quirky and lesser-known facts about the Alamo City, covering everything from cryptozoology to the world's largest tamalada. They're guaranteed to impress your out-of-town visitors.
The Lone Star Lagoon at Six Flags Fiesta Texas contains a half-million gallons of water. The giant, Texas-shaped wave pool is located in the White Water Bay water park. Photo via Wikimedia Commons / Jpp858
The Lone Star Lagoon at Six Flags Fiesta Texas contains a half-million gallons of water.
The giant, Texas-shaped wave pool is located in the White Water Bay water park.
Photo via Wikimedia Commons / Jpp858
San Antonio’s Martin Luther King Jr. March is the largest in the country. Photo by Jaime Monzon
San Antonio’s Martin Luther King Jr. March is the largest in the country.
Photo by Jaime Monzon
Tom Slick, the founder of Southwest Research Institute and Texas Biomedical Research Institute, was fascinated by cryptids. Slick went on expeditions to investigate both Bigfoot and the Yeti in the '50s and early '60s. Artist Elizabeth Carrington took inspiration from Slick's passion for cryptozoology for her public artwork Nessie, a statue of the Loch Ness Monster in Tom Slick Park. Photo via Instagram / schraderfotowerks
Tom Slick, the founder of Southwest Research Institute and Texas Biomedical Research Institute, was fascinated by cryptids.
Slick went on expeditions to investigate both Bigfoot and the Yeti in the '50s and early '60s. Artist Elizabeth Carrington took inspiration from Slick's passion for cryptozoology for her public artwork Nessie, a statue of the Loch Ness Monster in Tom Slick Park.
Photo via Instagram / schraderfotowerks
San Pedro Springs Park is the second oldest park in the U.S., and the oldest in Texas. During the Civil War, it was used as a camp for prisoners of war. Today you’ll find the San Pedro Library, a swimming pool, a skate park and hiking trails. Photo via Instagram / saparksandrec
San Pedro Springs Park is the second oldest park in the U.S., and the oldest in Texas.
During the Civil War, it was used as a camp for prisoners of war. Today you’ll find the San Pedro Library, a swimming pool, a skate park and hiking trails.
Photo via Instagram / saparksandrec
Bracken Cave, not too far from Natural Bridge Caverns, is home to the world’s largest bat colony. Photo via Instagram / ella__ferguson
Bracken Cave, not too far from Natural Bridge Caverns, is home to the world’s largest bat colony.
Photo via Instagram / ella__ferguson
San Antonio became the first city in the U.S. to have an air-conditioned office building – the Milam Building – back in 1928. Imagine surviving summer without one. Photo courtesy of UTSA Libraries Digital Collections
San Antonio became the first city in the U.S. to have an air-conditioned office building – the Milam Building – back in 1928.
Imagine surviving summer without one.
Photo courtesy of UTSA Libraries Digital Collections
The dirt at the SA Stock Show & Rodeo is the same 2,160 tons of dirt that’s been used since 1988. It’s sifted through, of course. Photo via Instagram / sanantoniorodeo
The dirt at the SA Stock Show & Rodeo is the same 2,160 tons of dirt that’s been used since 1988.
It’s sifted through, of course.
Photo via Instagram / sanantoniorodeo
Gatorade was invented by Robert Cade, who grew up in San Antonio. Cade was born in the Alamo City and went to Brackenridge High School. Photo courtesy of Gatorade
Gatorade was invented by Robert Cade, who grew up in San Antonio.
Cade was born in the Alamo City and went to Brackenridge High School.
Photo courtesy of Gatorade
You can actually take the stairs at the Tower of the Americas. It’ll only take you 952 steps to reach the top of the 750-foot-tall structure. Photo via Instagram / nanastravelbook
You can actually take the stairs at the Tower of the Americas.
It’ll only take you 952 steps to reach the top of the 750-foot-tall structure.
Photo via Instagram / nanastravelbook
There's a gravesite honoring a U.S. Cavalry horse at Ft. Sam Houston. Located on the northwest side of Ft. Sam Houston near the Westfort neighborhood is a single, large grave, where the beloved Pat the Horse is buried. Pat was a cavalry horse in the U.S. Army in the early 1900's. When the army decommissioned its cavalry, Pat was in his 20s and was set to be euthanized, but the soldiers at Ft. Sam Houston lobbied Washington for him to be spared. The request was approved and Pat spent his retirement at the fort. When Pat died at the ripe old age of 45 he was honored with a grave with his portrait on the headstone. Photo by Sanford Nowlin
There's a gravesite honoring a U.S. Cavalry horse at Ft. Sam Houston.
Located on the northwest side of Ft. Sam Houston near the Westfort neighborhood is a single, large grave, where the beloved Pat the Horse is buried. Pat was a cavalry horse in the U.S. Army in the early 1900's. When the army decommissioned its cavalry, Pat was in his 20s and was set to be euthanized, but the soldiers at Ft. Sam Houston lobbied Washington for him to be spared. The request was approved and Pat spent his retirement at the fort. When Pat died at the ripe old age of 45 he was honored with a grave with his portrait on the headstone.
Photo by Sanford Nowlin
Before his days in the White House, former president Theodore Resident recruited his famous Rough Riders over at the Menger Hotel. There’s even some memorabilia on display at the hotel today. The hotel, built in 1859, itself is the oldest continuously operating hotel west of the Mississippi River. Photo courtesy of UTSA Libraries Digital Collections
Before his days in the White House, former president Theodore Resident recruited his famous Rough Riders over at the Menger Hotel.
There’s even some memorabilia on display at the hotel today. The hotel, built in 1859, itself is the oldest continuously operating hotel west of the Mississippi River.
Photo courtesy of UTSA Libraries Digital Collections

