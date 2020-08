21 Essential San Antonio Sushi Joints Offering Food To-Go

There's something special about being seated at a sushi bar and losing yourself in watching the deft hand of a sushi master as he or she expertly prepares a platter of vibrant, delicious sushi rolls, sashimi and nigiri.



These days, however, social distancing practices make it difficult to relish in the experience only a sushi bar can provide. That's why we've rounded up 21 essential San Antonio sushi spots that offer their delectable, oceanic wares to-go.