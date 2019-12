Pacific Moon is a restaurant and bar located near the Brook Hollow crossing on U.S. Highway 281. Chef Han, also known as Mama Han, was born in South Korea and retired in San Antonio with her military husband. Pacific Moon exists because everyone who ever tried her food loved it, and they convinced her to open a restaurant to share her delicious meals with the people of the Alamo City. Their specialties include your old favorites like sesame chicken with some house dishes, like the Mark and Mike bowl, which features two meats over steamed rice with a special sauce and topped with an omelette egg.Photo via Instagram / safoodbites