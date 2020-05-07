21 San Antonio Sweet Shops That Do Deliveries
4201 Cookie Company
5455 Rowley Rd., (210) 371-2025, 4201cookies.com
Sure, 4201 Cookie Company offers classics like chocolate chip, but have you ever considered baking chunks of Snickers bars into a cookie? This crew considered it and made it a thing, effectively marrying two of the most perfect sweet treats into one delicious bite. Order directly from the shop on their website for next-day delivery.
Photo via Instagram /
promotingsanantonio
Alamo City Chocolate Factory
1203 N Loop 1604 W #117, (210) 490-5333, alamocitychocolatefactory.com
Alamo City Chocolate Factory specializes in bite-sized confections, offering assortment boxes of up to 35 chocolates. Choose from collections like Caramel Lover, Sea Salt Passion, The Chocoholic, and more. Order directly through the website, or via Grubhub or Doordash.
Photo via Instagram /
alamocitychocolatefactory
Art of Donut
3428 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 265-5423, artofdonut.com
Art of Donut treats are huge, sticky and sweet…. Perfect for a cheat day (or any day). Order for delivery via GrubHub, DoorDash or Postmates.
Photo via Instagram /
theartofdonut
Cake Thieves
1602 E. Houston St., instagram.com/cakethievesbakery
Cake Thieves is currently only taking orders for their Baker’s Choice Quaran-Treat boxes, but they’ll deliver for free anywhere within 1604. Quaran-Treat boxes are filled with baker’s choice sweets, so they’re not customizable, but you know… Free chocolate delivery? Seems like a worthy gamble to us!
Photo via Instagram /
cakethievesbakery
Bakery Lorraine
Multiple locations, blcurbside.com
Bakery Lorraine is known for their delectably delicate macarons, so why not have a few (dozen) delivered right to your door? Order via Favor, UberEats, Grubhub and DoorDash.
Photo via Instagram /
bakery_lorraine
1031 Patricia, Suite 104, (210) 753-2032, cerealkillersweets.com
While you may associate "Cereal Killer Sweets" with the phrase "rice cereal treats," owner Megan Morales also whips up warm cookies and fudgy brownies. You’ll have to plan wisely, though, because right now she’s only opening her online shop on Tuesdays. When she’s sold out, she’s sold out til the next week!
Photo via Instagram /
texas_made_eats
Chocollazo
Multiple locations, chocollazo.com
Chocollazo is known for its cases filled with chocolates that are almost too pretty to eat... That’s because owner-chocolatier Mary Collazo hand-paints each Belgian chocolate truffle herself. Order directly from the shop’s online store.
Photo via Instagram /
chocollazo
Cookie Cab
1832 Nacogdoches Rd., (210) 848-9920, cookiecab.com
Cookie Cab’s got all of the classics: Chocolate Chip, Peanut Butter, Oatmeal Raisin, Snickerdoodle and Sugar. Or, try something new like their Toasted Coconut! Order by the dozen direct from the shop for citywide delivery.
Photo via Instagram / cookiecabsa
Cosmic Cakery
150 W Olmos Dr., (210) 387-2305, cosmiccakery.com
If you’ve been to any of the Current
’s nighttime events, you’ve definitely seen Cosmic Cakery’s boozy cupcakes and cake balls. Call the shop directly to place your order for delivery. Delivery fees dependent on distance from the shop.
Photo via Instagram /
la_aventurera_
Duck Donuts
11703 Huebner Road, (210) 476-5500, duckdonuts.com
At Duck Donuts, made-to-order vanilla cake donuts are dressed with your choice toppings and delivered right to your door. Choose from unique glazes like Peanut Butter, Maple and Lemon, and toppings like Graham Cracker, Chopped Peanuts, Chopped Bacon and Shredded Coconut. Order via Grubhub and Doordash.
Photo via Instagram /
duckdonuts
Earl Abel's
1639 Broadway, (210) 444-9424, earlabelssa.com
If nostalgia is more your speed, check out Earl Abel’s dessert selection. Pies, eclairs, cakes and cream puffs, all like Grandma used to make. Order cakes and pies by the slice or whole, and add a cup of hot coffee for a sweet afternoon pick-me-up. Order via DoorDash, GrubHub, Favor and UberEats.
Photo via Instagram /
earlabels_restaurant
Fratello's
Multiple Locations, fratellosdeli.com
People have been raving about Fratello’s pizza for years, but if you’re looking for legit biscotti, cannoli, tiramisu or zeppole, consider ordering, well… all of them. Find the shop on GrubHub or UberEats.
Photo via Instagram /
fratellos_satx
La Panaderia
Multiple locations, lapanaderiaonline.com
Iconic bakery La Panaderia is now offering delivery of their signature Mexican pastries via their website; add one of their famously smooth lattes or cappuccinos, while you’re at it.
Photo via Instagram /
lapanaderia
Lily's Cookies
2716 McCullough Ave., (210) 832-0886, lilyscookies.com
Lily’s decorated cookies are recognizable from a mile away, but you probably didn’t know they offer a pretty extensive menu beyond those brightly iced confections. We’re talking fresh baked cookies in flavors like Double Chocolate Pecan, Rosemary Shortbread and Iced Lemon, plus bars and brownies. Call the shop directly to place your order for delivery, but expect extra delivery fees.
Photo via Instagram /
lilyscookies
Meemo's Bakery
2611 Wagon Wheel, (210) 390-1592, meemosbakery.com
When it’s variety you seek, look no further than Meemo’s. Pies, cakes, cookies, cupcakes and cheesecakes are all baked fresh every day, in small batches, to ensure freshness. Order via GrubHub, DoorDash and UberEats.
Photo via Instagram /
meemosbakery
Scooped Cookie Dough Bar
15900 La Cantera Pkwy, (512) 943-2883, scoopedcookiedoughbar.com
Scooped has catered to our inner child by recreating the feeling of eating raw cookie dough as a kid. Using pasteurized eggs, fresh ingredients and heat treated flour ensures this
cookie dough won’t make you sick.
Photo via Instagram /
scoopedcookiedoughbar
Schakolad Chocolate Factory
112 Broadway Street, (210) 354-3322, schakolad.com
At Schakolad Chocolate Factory, you can build your own box of chocolates online, choosing from over 20 flavors like Hazelnut Praline, Cheesecake Ganache, Cappucino Truffle and Dark Caramel with Sea Salt. Order direct from the website or find the shop on DoorDash, GrubHub or Postmates.
Photo via Instagram /
schakoladsat
Southern Roots Vegan Bakery
Multiple locations, southernrootsvegan.com
Southern Roots offers an extensive menu of vegan and gluten-free donuts, cookies and brownies. Order for delivery via the Frnd Ships app.
Photo via Instagram /
southernrootsbiz
Street Treats
9158 FM78, (210) 504-9999, facebook.com/pg/streettreatssanantonio
Known for its “Unicorn Elote,” Street Treats also offers milkshakes, shaved ice, mangonadas, ice cream and a huge list of summertime snacks. Newly available on Doordash.
Photo via Instagram /
street_treats_tx
Tiff's Treats
Multiple locations, cookiedelivery.com
Tiff’s Treats is the ol’ standby in cookie delivery, and there’s really no reason to argue with it. Consistent, fresh and warm upon arrival, plus multiple locations means you don’t typically have to wait very long for your fix. Order direct from the website for delivery.
Photo via Instagram /
tiffstreats
Wholesome Eating, LLC
13455 Blanco Rd., (913) 522-3098, wholesomeeatingllc.com
Wholesome Eating specializes in gluten-free, keto, paleo and vegan breads and snacks. Sweet treat options include cheesecake, cupcakes, muffins and cookies. Contact the shop directly for citywide delivery.
Photo via Instagram /
wholesomeeatingllc
