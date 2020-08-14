22 Must-See Roadside Attractions Within Driving Distance of San Antonio

The great outdoors is nice and all, but hikes can get a bit old after a while, especially as temperatures soar. Complicating things, COVID-19 is still running wild, so most indoor, air-conditioned activities are risky.



One way to safely get out while still spending time in the cool relief of an AC is a road trip. To help with that, we rounded up 22 outdoor roadside attractions in and around San Antonio that can get you out of the house to take in the kookier side of South Texas' cultural offerings.