April 03, 2020
Slideshows » News
22 of the Most Interesting Things You Can Get Delivered Right Now in San Antonio
By San Antonio Current Staff
Tired of ordering pizza every night while you browse products on Amazon, but overwhelmed by the sheer quantity of local businesses offering pickup and delivery on the Current
's Good to Go San Antonio
directory? To help you get started, we've rounded up 22 fun — and unexpected — businesses that have found ways to keep slinging their amazing products while the city remains closed for business.
Cereal Killer Sweets
For those with a sweet tooth that are tired of noshing on cookies, Cereal Killer Sweets is the place to go. After placing your order, they will have it delivered to your home via USPS Priority Mail...because priorities.
Photo Courtesy of Cereal Killer Sweets
Plant. Shoppe
Add a little green to your home to brighten your spirits. Send in your order as an Instagram DM to plant_shoppe or email hello@plantshoppe.co, and they will deliver your new plant friend Saturday or Sunday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Delivery is free for orders of at least $30, or if you live within 20 miles from the Alamo Quarry market, otherwise delivery becomes $5 for your order. Available plants are posted in their Instagram stories every Friday.
Photo via Instagram / plant_shoppe
Bexar Goods
Supporting craftsmen that design rugged, simplistic and durable items comes Bexar Goods Co. who are now offering same-day and next-day shipping to your home.
Photo via Instagram / bexargoods
Little Death
Enjoy some fancy wine at home without needing to dress classy to go out and get it. Little Death will be open for pickup and deliveries from 1-9 p.m. with free delivery for orders of 4 or more bottles.
Photo via Instagram / littledeathwine
Barbaco Apparel
Unleash your inner puro Texan with apparel that shows off your love to this city’s culture and the Lone Star State.
Photo via Instagram / barbacoapparel
Cake Thieves Bakery
When there’s no openings for desserts until next week, you know it must be good. Though not available until 4/6 to take on orders again, this popular vegan bakery offers a variety of pastries that can be delivered around town. Delivery runs from 12:30-3:30 p.m. with free delivery anywhere inside Loop 1604 and $5 outside of the loop. Orders must be placed via Instagram DM to @cakethievesbakery.
Photo via Instagram / cakethievesbakery
Aquarius Boutique
From button-down shirts to organic face serums, this boutique offers new takes on items that will help you make a statement. Free shipping is available when purchasing online.
Photo via Instagram / aquariussboutique
Tenko Ramen
Are you a hopeless ramentic? Let’s face it, instant noodles just aren’t the same, and hoarders have made the good flavors hard to get anyways. Why settle when true umame is just a few clicks away?
Chica Verde
With many of us staying inside, it allows time to redecorate the house. Chica Verde offers quirky pieces to show off your personality both inside your home and in your patio or yard.
Photo via Instagram / chica_verde_tx
CADEAUX
This downtown shop offers a variety of items that can make for a gift to someone or add to your current lifestyle. Right now they are offering free shipping and delivery.
Photo via Instagram. / cadeaux.sa
Red Cat & Co.
The magic bus full of eccentric finds and flowy dresses may have closed its doors, but online purchases are still being delivered weekly.
Photo via Instagram / redcatandco
Lick Honest Ice Creams
Lick is offering delivery through several home delivery platforms like Grubhub, and is including up to 2 cones per pint for free.
Photo via Instagram / lickicecreams
Bless Your Heart Giftique
This “giftique” offers comfortable, fashionable clothing that can go with any season, event or quote you can think of. They are currently offering free shipping with code TEAMBYH or delivery with code LOCALPICKUP.
Photo via Instagram / shopbyh
TheTwig Book Shop
Every bibliophiles’ worst nightmare right now: the libraries are closed. Fret not as The Twig Book Store is still open and delivering their selection of books to your home. And if you happen to live within Loop 410 and order before 2:00 p.m., the book will arrive that afternoon.
Penny Lane
Located near the Pearl, this women’s boutique offers trendy styles for any occasion. Right now they are offering Approval Boxes, handpicked by the owners, that will be delivered to your doorstep.
Photo via Instagram / pennylaneboutique
La Gloria
If you happen to live within 4 miles of SA staple La Gloria you’re in luck! If you’ve been craving some of their Mexican dishes, or looking to finally try some, they are offering free delivery of their meals as well as curbside pickup.
Photo via Instagram / lagloriapearl
La Casa Frida
La Casa Frida gathers artisan goods from all over Mexico, so you better believe they’ll get them to your door. Online orders of $20 or more get free shipping using the code pincherona.
Photo via Instagram / lacasafrida
Nativa Fine Mexican Clothing
Nativa sells clothing items handmade by fair trade artisans in different regions of Mexico. They currently have a BOGO offer that includes some of their popular styles.
Sports Cards Plus
For sports fans, it’s a sad time when there’s nothing to watch during the week and weekend. But through Sports Cards Plus, you can browse through sports collectibles of past and present and have them delivered to your home.
Bamboo
If you’re eager to eat something that isn’t BBQ or burgers, how about some Chinese food? Bamboo, located in downtown San Antonio, is offering curbside and delivery of all the food from their menu. Delivery also includes bottle service.
Web House Café and Bar
Web House Cafe & Bar’s full menu is offered for pickup and delivery. Delivery is available to those who live in a 3-mile radius from their location.
San Antonio Current Staff41 images
San Antonio Current Staff24 images
San Antonio Current Staff32 images
1/22
Cereal Killer Sweets
For those with a sweet tooth that are tired of noshing on cookies, Cereal Killer Sweets is the place to go. After placing your order, they will have it delivered to your home via USPS Priority Mail...because priorities.
Photo Courtesy of Cereal Killer Sweets
Tags: San Antonio, Texas, delivery, pickup, curbside, takeout, Good to Go San Antonio, Cake Thieves Bakery, Plant Shoppe, Bexar Goods, Little Death, wine, clothes, accessories, plants, dessert, Barbaco Apparel, Cereal Killer Sweets, Aquarius Boutique, Tenko Ramen, Chica Verde, CADEAUX, Garrison Brothers Distillery, Red Cat & Co., Red Cat and Co., Lick Honest Ice Creams, Lick Ice Cream, Bless Your Heart Giftique, The Twig Book Shop, bookstore, Penny Lane, La Gloria, La Casa Frida, Nativa Fine Mexican Clothing, Sports Cards Plus, memorabilia, Bamboo, chinese food, mexican food, kababs, kebabs, bourbon, alcohol, Web House Café and Bar, retail, support local restaurants, support local businesses, support local. retail, buy local, shelter in place, stay home, who delivers in San Antonio, coronavirus, COVID-19, covid 19, corona virus, pandemic