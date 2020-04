22 of the Most Interesting Things You Can Get Delivered Right Now in San Antonio 

Add a little green to your home to brighten your spirits. Send in your order as an Instagram DM to plant_shoppe or email hello@plantshoppe.co, and they will deliver your new plant friend Saturday or Sunday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Delivery is free for orders of at least $30, or if you live within 20 miles from the Alamo Quarry market, otherwise delivery becomes $5 for your order. Available plants are posted in their Instagram stories every Friday.Photo via Instagram / plant_shoppe