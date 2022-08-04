22 rejected San Antonio tourism slogans

There's a reason tourists keep flocking to San Antonio: it's a fun, charming and culturally significant place that's not too pricy to visit.



That said, our city — like any other — has its share of pitfalls and idiosyncrasies. Stuff like our blazing summer heat, our potholes and our sky-high pollen counts come to mind. Naturally, those sorts of things get skipped over in ads urging tourists and conventioneers to come to the River Walk and get sloshed on margaritas.



With that in mind, we dreamed up 22 fictional tourism slogans that would tell a little too much truth about the Alamo City to ever be splashed across a travel poster. The folks in charge of promoting our city as a destination would never let these fly.