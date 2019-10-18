22 Things You'll Understand If You Attend or Graduated From UTSA 

Being broke is inevitable at some point

Remember — being broke is temporary as long as you can make money using your degree. Though UTSA is nowhere near one of the most expensive universities to attend, it’s still expensive for a lot of people. Luckily, there are a lot of need- and scholastic-based scholarships and grants available as well as resources on campus like payment plans and free textbook rentals. That doesn’t mean you won’t be broke like 75% of the time, it just means that you’ll be in marginally less debt than people who attend more expensive colleges.

