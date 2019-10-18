22 Things You'll Understand If You Attend or Graduated From UTSA 

October 18, 2019
Slideshows » News
By San Antonio Current Staff
The Alamo City is home to quite a few colleges and universities, but the University of Texas at San Antonio, better known as UTSA, is a standout. With so many folks attending the UT system school — either because they grew up here and wanted to stay around, moved from a smaller Texas town to enjoy SA or just ended up here — UTSA is synonymous with San Antonio culture. As such, we decided to highlight some inevitable, relatable truths about attending UTSA.