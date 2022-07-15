23 beautiful Texas beaches in driving distance of San Antonio

Some of us plan vacations way ahead of time, and some of us ... don't.



If you're one of the latter — or just feeling a little spontaneous — and want to get away to a beachy destination before summer ends, then we've got just the list for you.



The Texas coast is only a few hours' drive from SA, offering plenty of options for summer fun. These 23 Lone Star State beaches would be perfect to visit before summer ends.