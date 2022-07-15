23 beautiful Texas beaches in driving distance of San Antonio

South Padre Island myspi.org
South Padre one of Texas’s most well-known beaches for a reason, with some of the safest and clearest water in the Gulf. A popular spring break destination for college students across the state, South Padre is also a popular family vacation destination for Texans from all walks of life.
Photo via Instagram / dh2263
Galveston Island galveston.com
A trip to Galveston is almost a rite of passage for Texans. Home to 32 miles of shoreline and a multitude of parks, you’re sure to find something that suits your style. Plus, visit the Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier for a day of family fun right over the water.
Photo via Instagram / red_lips_vixen
McFaddin Beach
Jefferson County, visitportarthurtx.com
Roam the beach’s nearly 20 miles of coastline while admiring the shells and sand that have washed up from the Gulf. Fun fact: nearly all of Texas’ known prehistory is represented in the artifacts that have been discovered along this particular shore.
Photo via Instagram / etxtraveler
Port Aransas portaransas.org
Located on Mustang Island, Port Aransas is a classic Texas beach holiday destination. Go fishing, light up the grill, splash in the waves or just enjoy the ocean breeze.
Photo via Instagram / thachadwick
Surfside Beach
Bluewater Hwy, Surfside Beach, surfsidetx.org
Just a quick detour from nearby Galveston, Surfside Beach offers a quieter, more low-key opportunity to soak up some sunshine and dig your toes in the sand.
Photo via Instagram / shotsbyrayray
Goose Island State Park
202 S Palmetto St, (361) 729-2858, tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/goose-island
Set up a picnic or even pitch a tent for the night under the shade of the park’s live oaks. Just North of Corpus Christi, the park boasts great fishing, hiking, birdwatching and camping spots.
Photo via Instagram / gregplantada
Sea Rim State Park
Southern Jefferson County, tpwd.texas.gov
Four-thousand acres of marshland hug the 5.2 miles of beachfront at this state park, offering a unique display of wildlife near the sandy shores.
Photo via Instagram / parksandrick
Padre Island National Seashore
Padre Island, nps.gov
The park’s 70 miles of coastlines, prairies and dunes make it a haven for Texas wildlife and home to over 380 bird species. Time your visit just right and you can catch one of this summer’s public sea turtle hatchling releases.
Photo via Instagram / animaleja20
Mustang Island State Park
South of Port Aransas, tpwd.texas.gov
Spend a day at the beach building sandcastles in the sun, or make it a weekend getaway by staying at one of the park’s nearly 100 campsites. The park fills up quickly, so reservations are recommended for both camping and day use.
Photo via Instagram / amy__apple
Rockport Beach
210 Seabreeze Dr., Rockport, rockportbeach-texas.com
Rockport is the first, and one of only four, Blue Wave Beaches on the Texas Gulf Coast, making it one of the state’s cleanest beach destinations.
Photo via Instagram / christytinsleyilfrey