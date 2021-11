24 bars and restaurants to take out-of-towners that show the real San Antonio 

Or maybe you want a place where you can let the kiddos get the wiggles out. You can do that at The Friendly Spot Ice House. Beer lovers will get to choose from oodles of bottles on the wall (er-fridge) or more than 70 taps of local, regional and national craft — though you can still get down with a Lone Star if you want. Pups are also welcome to while away the day under the giant trees or take in a movie during the week on the inflatable big screen.Photo via Facebook / TheFriendlySpot