24 bars and restaurants to take out-of-towners that show the real San Antonio

It can be hard choosing a place to take your friends or family visiting from out of town during the holiday season. So, why not take them to places where everyday San Antonians go to eat and drink?



We narrowed down our list to local favorites that are also likely to impress visitors, whether its with their ambiance, their striking views, their quality service — or the fact that they show the Alamo City has more to offer than River Walk enchilada plates. Some are high-end experiences while others are as chill as it gets.