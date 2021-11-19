24 bars and restaurants to take out-of-towners that show the real San Antonio 

It can be hard choosing a place to take your friends or family visiting from out of town during the holiday season. So, why not take them to places where everyday San Antonians go to eat and drink?
We narrowed down our list to local favorites that are also likely to impress visitors, whether its with their ambiance, their striking views, their quality service — or the fact that they show the Alamo City has more to offer than River Walk enchilada plates. Some are high-end experiences while others are as chill as it gets.
Liberty Bar
1111 S Alamo St, (210) 227-1187, liberty-bar.com
Found inside a restored convent, Liberty Bar is full of windows, offering a bright space to enjoy brunch, lunch, dinner or a late-night drink. No matter what meal you decide to stop by for, you’ll enjoy the food and views. Just be sure to order one of the famed Bloody Marys and take a few photos in front of the bright pink exterior.
Photo via Instagram / shelbysorrel
Rumble 2420 N. St. Mary's St., facebook.com/rumblesatx
If your out-of-towners are looking for a chill spot to grab a drink, Rumble will give them a great view of St. Mary's and let them indulge in spicy margaritas and other house drinks. Photo via Instagram / arielmarte
Ocho at Hotel Havana
1015 Navarro St, (210) 222-2008, havanasanantonio.com
With Pan-Latin fare, mojitos and a chic aesthetic at the forefront, Ocho is a favorite for a reason. Tourists may flock to the beautiful Hotel Havana, but locals will feel more than welcome to enjoy the scenery brought to you by this mostly-glass riverside drinking spot. With the cocktail menu highlighting San Antonio’s Mexican roots (we’re talking about tequila) and the prevalence of rum in Havana’s culture, you’ll be drinking well here.
Photo courtesy of Nick Simonite for Hotel Havana
Supper
136 E Grayson St, (210) 448-8351, thehotelemma.com
Nestled just inside acclaimed Hotel Emma, this Pearl eatery is an obvious choice whenever you’re wanting beautiful vibes to accompany your meal. Serving farm-to-table American plates, Supper will leave your appetite satisfied.
Photo via Instagram / supperatemma
Pegasus Nightclub 1402 N. Main Ave., (210) 299-4222, pegasussanantonio.com
Maybe your guests need a very specific kind of entertainment? Pegasus Nightclub with its outdoor drag courtyard, country bar and leather bar is a can't-miss stop if you and your guests are crawling along the Main Avenue Strip. Make sure to fuel of at Luther's beforehand. Photo via Facebook / ThePegSA
The Esquire Tavern 155 E. Commerce St., (210) 222-2521 esquiretavern-sa.com
Though not the first cocktail bar in San Antonio, The Esquire earns points for several great traits. From its storied history as the longest bar in Texas, to its thoughtful decor, to its amazing food menu, to its extensive mezcal list, and yes, classic and inventive cocktails, there's a bit of everything to find here.
Photo via Facebook / EsquireTavernSA
Little Em’s Oyster Bar Masks Required 1001 S Alamo St, (210) 257-0100, littleemsoysterbar.com
This bright and airy Southtown joint offers more than seafood, boasting crisp white walls and floors with pops of light pink and periwinkle blue that are just damn Instagram-worthy. Post up on the patio for uber-flattering trip photos.
Photo via Instagram / emtrevy
Bohanan's 219 E. Houston St., (210) 472-2600, bohanans.com
If we're talking OG bars, your out-of-town guests need to visit Bohanan's for expertly made cocktails by a professional staff and the classy vibes that grow from spending time on Houston Street.
Photo via Facebook / Bohanans
Haunt at The St. Anthony
300 E Travis St, (210) 352-3171, facebook.com/HauntSA
Arguably one of the most post hotel bars in San Antonio, Haunt is sleek and sexy for a reason. This bar may look contemporary, but it actually pays homage to the spooky spirits that cal The St. Anthony home. So go ahead, sip on some drinks and meet the ghosts here, all while enjoying the view.
Photo via Instagram / lres_marketing
Fairmont Rooftop Oyster Bar 401 S Alamo St, (210) 224-8800, fairmountsa.com
For fans of the SA landmarks such as the Tower of the Americas, the view from this seafood-doling rooftop bar is tough to beat. Post up for a spectacular sunset view of the 53-year-old structure.
Photo via Instagram / fairmount_rooftop_oysterbar
Hugman’s Oasis 135 E Commerce St, (210) 441-7225, hugmansoasissatx.com
Named for Robert H. H. Hugman, the architect responsible for the creation of San Antonio's River Walk, this spot offers tiki-focused tipples in an over-the-top venue. Don’t let the skull-forward decor stop you from bringing out-of-towners — the drinks are aces.
Photo via Instagram / hugmansoasissa
The Moon’s Daughters at Thompson San Antonio 115 Lexington Ave, (210) 942-6032, themoonsdaughters.com
This Insta-worthy rooftop bar overlooks the SA skyline from a twenty-story perch. Indulge in its sophisticated cocktails while you snap a new selfie.
Photo via Instagram / themoonsdaughters
Otro Bar at Canopy by Hilton San Antonio Riverwalk 123 North Saint Mary’s St, (210) 404-7516, domingorestaurant.com/otro-bar
The Otro terrace bar at the new Canopy San Antonio Riverwalk hotel hangs over the San Antonio River, surrounded by canopies of mature cypress trees, just removed from the hustle and bustle of the Paseo del Rio.
Photo via Instagram / feedsthebexar
The Friendly Spot 943 S. Alamo St., (210) 224-2337, thefriendlyspot.com
Or maybe you want a place where you can let the kiddos get the wiggles out. You can do that at The Friendly Spot Ice House. Beer lovers will get to choose from oodles of bottles on the wall (er-fridge) or more than 70 taps of local, regional and national craft — though you can still get down with a Lone Star if you want. Pups are also welcome to while away the day under the giant trees or take in a movie during the week on the inflatable big screen. Photo via Facebook / TheFriendlySpot
The Lonesome Rose 2114 N St Mary’s, (210) 455-0233, thelonesomerose.com/
St. Mary's Strip honky tonk the Lonesome Rose offers up a laid-back atmosphere with live music, cocktails and plenty of outdoor seating. A little bit country, a little bit rock and roll — but 100% SA.
Photo via Instagram / thelonesomerose
Hello Paradise 520 E. Grayson St., facebook.com/HelloParadiseSA
Dara and Kusol Maknual, in-laws of local craft cocktail trailblazer Jeret Peña, will join forces with their son-in-law to introduce a new Thai restaurant in the building most recently occupied by Jason Dady’s Shuck Shack. The team put in a ton of work renovating the front patio to include a huge deck for outdoor imbibing.
Photo via Instagram / helloparadisesa
Beethoven Maennerchor Masks Not Required for Customers 422 Pereida St., (210) 222-1521, beethovenmaennerchor.com
Located in Southtown near Blue Star, the Beethoven Maennerchor halle is home to one of the oldest German singing societies in Texas. The property hosts some of the biggest outdoor bashes in town, complete with authentic German food and music, plus ah-mazing German bier.
Photo via Facebook /
the.Beethoven
The Hoppy Monk 1010 N. Loop 1604 E., (210) 545-3330, thehoppymonk.com
When The Hoppy Monk first landed in SA, we thought it was too good to be true. But several visits and beers in and we couldn't speak highly enough of this bar with its more than 90 taps of craft brew, delicious and evolving menu and chill ambiance. Sure, it sits right next to 1604 and doesn't have the best of views, but if your guests want great tacos and equally tasty beer, you could do far, far worse. Photo via Instagram / thehoppymonk_sa
The Cove Masks Required 606 W Cypress St, San Antonio, TX 78212, (210) 227-2683, thecove.us
The Cove has long been an outdoor haven for San Antonians, but a recent revamp to the patio area creates a more spacious layout to accommodate those looking to enjoy the weather. Be sure to introduce out-of-towners to the Texas bar, which offers nearly 50 Texas craft brews. Photo via Instagram / thecovesa
Squeezebox Masks Required 2806 N St Mary's, (210) 314-8845, facebook.com/TheSqueezebox
This indoor/outdoor joint serves up an ever-changing line up of frozen cocktails which — fair warning — can be a little boozy. Post up on one of many picnic tables for a sweet sunset serenade of Puro vinyl hits from any one of the visiting DJs to give visitors a taste of puro cultura.
Photo via Instagram / thesqueezebox_sa
Mi Tierra 218 Produce Row, (210) 225-1262,mitierracafe.com
It may be played out for residents, but this colorful, bustling local legend is one out-of-towners may look at in awe. Have some breakfast tacos or chow down on some fajitas — and don’t forget to take a bag of pan dulce for the next morning.
Photo via Instagram / lezzzl3y_
Freetail Multiple locations, (210) 625-6000freetailbrewing.com
With its taproom and brewery off South Presa — and original brewpub on the city’s northside — Freetail is keeping most area beer drinkers happy. Introduce visitors to the Bexarliner series or their side project, Ghost Pixel.
Photo via Instagram / suds_for_buds
Picks Bar 4553 North Loop 1604 W #1101, (210) 253-9220, picksbar.com
The upgraded patio and craft cocktails on tap st far north SA spot Picks Bar are reason enough to make the trip to that side of town, but your visiting fam may get a kick out of the one-of-a-kind live band karaoke experience.
Photo via Instagram / picks_barsa
