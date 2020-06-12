23 Bike-Friendly San Antonio Bars and Restaurants to Try on Your Next Ride

As San Antonians venture out following the expiration of state-mandated stay-at-home orders, many of us are encountering a whole new world. Fewer cars speed down the streets, temporary bike lanes have cropped up on more roadways and the air seems cleaner than it's been in, well, a very long time.



As a result, lots of us are tuning up that bike that's been hanging in our garage for the past few years and switching to pedal power.



Whether you’re a serious rider or a casual coaster, here's a list of 23 bike-friendly establishments that offer ample cycle parking, extensive beer, wine and cocktail options and even some snacks to fuel the ride back home.