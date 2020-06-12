23 Bike-Friendly San Antonio Bars and Restaurants to Try on Your Next Ride
By San Antonio Current Staff
As San Antonians venture out following the expiration of state-mandated stay-at-home orders, many of us are encountering a whole new world. Fewer cars speed down the streets, temporary bike lanes have cropped up on more roadways and the air seems cleaner than it's been in, well, a very long time.
As a result, lots of us are tuning up that bike that's been hanging in our garage for the past few years and switching to pedal power.
Whether you’re a serious rider or a casual coaster, here's a list of 23 bike-friendly establishments that offer ample cycle parking, extensive beer, wine and cocktail options and even some snacks to fuel the ride back home.
Tycoon Flats
2926 N St Mary's St., (210) 320-0819, tycoonflats.net
With tons of outdoor space, live music and a full bar, Tycoon Flats is a perfect spot to start a happy hour ride. Take a gander at the many Los Otros murals up and down the St. Mary’s strip as you ride.
Photo via Instagram /
stufftodoinsanantonio
Burleson Yard Beer Garden
430 Austin St., (210) 354-3001, facebook.com/BurlesonYard
If your bike route takes you on the East side of town, consider stopping at Burleson Yard Beer Garden. Hammocks to rest your weary bones, ping pong tables, live music and their famous frozen libations make for an essential pit stop.
Photo via Instagram /
burlesonyardbeergarden
The Friendly Spot
943 S Alamo St., (210) 224-2337, thefriendlyspot.com
The Friendly Spot is a must-stop on a Southtown ride. Check their social media for special events like Slab Cinema screenings, Spurs games and other cyclist group meetups.
Photo via Instagram /
thatspookybitch_
Halcyon
1414 S Alamo St., (210) 277-7045, halcyoncoffeebar.com
For early evening rides that may need a little energy injection, stop by Halcyon for a quick shot of espresso and a refill on your water bottle. Or, post up on the patio for a post-route cocktail and snack.
Photo via Instagram /
halcyonsouthtownsa
Con Huevos
1629 E Houston St., (210) 229-9295, facebook.com/Con-Huevos-Tacos-105283657613268
We’ve got to include at least one stop for the early riders, so Con Huevos is it. Recently featured in Texas Monthly for their weekday bag special (that’s two tacos, a serving of fideo and a coffee for $6), Con Huevos is a breakfast spot that’s earned its accolades. Trust us. The green salsa? So dope.
Photo via Instagram /
conhuevostacos
La Tuna
100 Probandt, (210) 212-5727, latunasa.com
Whether you’re a fan of the fish tacos or relaxing in the shade of about a million pecan trees, La Tuna is a great place to unwind. The ice house is a popular meeting place for cyclists after (or during) evening rides.
Photo via Instagram /
thekickstandsa
Aquaduck Beer Garden
9214 Espada Rd., (210) 600-3280, theaquaduck.com
Set within the San Antonio Mission Trails and historic Aqueduct district, the AquaDuck offers an extensive selection of beers, wines and margaritas. Tons of TVs, outdoor seating and weekly meetups of bicyclists and motorcyclists alike.
Photo via Instagram /
theaquaducksa
Freetail South Presa Taproom
2000 S Presa, (210) 625-6000, freetailbrewing.com/tap-room/
If you’re prone to cycling the Mission Trail, Freetail’s South Presa Taproom is right up your proverbial alley. Craft beer and the occasional food truck are all you need for an idyllic stop on any ride.
Photo via Instagram /
sargentsuds
The Cherrity Bar
302 Montana St., (210) 559-0421, cherritybar.com
Grab a happy hour cocktail and a couple of apps at Cherrity Bar before heading to any one of the other listed spots on your evening ride. The Kuriya potstickers are just the right amount of salty, and the Palomas are the right amount of sweet.
Photo via Instagram /
kuriyasatx
5 Points Local
1017 N Flores, (210) 267-2652, 5pointslocal.com
It’s a bit off the beaten path, but 5 Points Local has a lush, gorgeous patio space, and a 100% gluten free menu. Plus: vegetarian, vegan and paleo options make this a great option for a mid-ride stop to fuel up.
Photo via Instagram /
5pointslocal
Alamo Beer Co.
202 Lamar St., (210) 872-5589, alamobeer.com
With 11 brews on tap (seven signature and four seasonal), Alamo is always a good idea when you’re looking for somewhere to post up and grab a breath of fresh air. There are tons of spaces to securely park your ride — and
your backside — while you imbibe.
Photo via Instagram /
thedustinwray
Blue Star Brewing Co.
1414 S Alamo #105, (210) 212-5506, bluestarbrewing.com
It’s kind of a given to include Blue Star on a list like this, when you consider the patio, the river view and the food and drink options. Plus, a bike shop is just steps away, in case you need a little bit of maintenance for your ride.
Photo via Instagram /
bluestarbrewco
The Dakota East Side Ice House
433 S Hackberry, (210) 375-6009, thedakotasa.com
Known simply as ‘the Dakota,’ you can find ice cold beer and plenty of outdoor seating at this Alamodome-area spot. Grab a pizza and one of their many Texas beer options while you kick back and watch the sun set.
Photo via Instagram /
thedakotasa
Bentley’s Beer Garden
802 N Alamo St., (210) 980-9401, facebook.com/bentleysbeergarden
Situated on North Alamo Street, near Roadmap Brewing Co., Bentley’s has got it all: large outdoor bars, TVs, swing seats, live music stages and frozen margs. Check their social media for band lineups.
Photo via Instagram /
flashlucich
Southtown 101
101 Pereida St., (210) 263-3753, southtown101.net
If super affordable drink specials, a diverse food menu and chill patio vibes are your thing, try Southtown 101 on Pereida. This spot frequently hosts DJs out on the patio, and freshens up their food menu with tasty limited-run items.
Photo via Instagram /
southtown101
Tucker’s Kozy Korner
1338 E Houston St., (726) 999-3764, facebook.com/tuckersbarsa
Tucker’s is the original East side soul spot, known for promoting local bands and DJs on their airy patio. Now operating under new management, Tucker’s offers a unique food menu, craft cocktails, beer and wine with a casual East side attitude.
Photo via Instagram /
tuckersbarsa
Social Spot
930 Broadway, (210) 263-9009, facebook.com/socialspotSATX
It’s hard to argue with accolades like 2019 Michelada Madness Champion
and 2019 Margarita Pour Off GRAND Champion
… so we won’t. Known for their inventive, boozy drinks and colorful murals, Social Spot is a super casual potential pit stop.
Photo via Instagram /
jesserdz13
Playland Pizza
400 E Houston St., (210) 908-9362, playlandsa.com
Keep your eye on Playland’s social feeds, cycling buffs; they recently ran a special on their amazing burgers just. For. You. The atmosphere of this place is approachable, stylish and fun, and honestly, where else are you going to find a forty of rose? Only at Playland, y’all.
Photo via Instagram /
playlandpizza
Künstler Brewing
302 E LaChapelle, (210) 688-4519, kuensterbrewing.com
Swing by this southtown brewpub for local craft beers, charcuterie and cheese plates, and ample outdoor seating. Throw back a few at the brewery, or get your suds to go.
Photo via Instagram /
zanbet_
The Shade Tree Saloon
13430 US-281, (830) 885-5550, facebook.com/ShadetreeSaloonGrill
This hill country gem invites guests to stop in for a hearty meal, cold beverage, game of pool or shuffle board and frequent live local music. Shade Tree offers a diverse wine and beer selection including a line of Shade Tree Homebrew drafts, brewed right there onsite. A great spot for cyclists that are looking to get some serious mileage out of an afternoon ride.
Photo via Instagram /
theshadetreesaloon
Dorćol Distilling + Brewing Co.
1902 S Flores St., (210)229-0607, dorcolspirits.com
While the Dorćol distillery hasn’t reopened fully, we'd be remiss not to suggest putting that bicycle basket to good use by swinging by for a sixer or growler to-go on your afternoon ride.
Photo via Instagram /
dorcalspirits
Bombay Bicycle Club
3506 N St Mary's St., (210) 737-2411, bombaybicycleclubsa.com
After a scenic ride through Brackenridge Park, stop at Bombay Bicycle Club for one of their famous burgers. They’ve been slinging burgers at the St Mary’s location since 1973, but have plans to open a second location at Hemisfair next Spring.
Photo via Instagram /
bombays_sa
