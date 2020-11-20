24 essential spots to get pumpkin pie in San Antonio 

Cooler temps in SA are synonymous with culinary staples such as tamales, caldo and cinnamon-spiced Mexican hot chocolate. When it comes to Thanksgiving, though, one would be hard pressed to find something that activates the seasonal senses better than luscious, handmade pumpkin pie.
We gathered up 24 purveyors of pumpkin-packed pastries give you new options for your holiday meal. The list includes both big chains and mom-and-pop bakeries, so get your stretchy pants ready for a gourd-forward smorgasbord.
Black + White Modern Creamery 4011 Broadway St., blackwhitecreamery.com
This new specialty ice cream shop is combining the best of both worlds with their delectable ice cream pies. This 10” seasonal pie is made with the shop’s limited edition Pumpkin Pie Ice Cream in a traditional hand-made pie crust, topped with whipped cream. Order online for in-store pickup.
Photo via Instagram / blackwhitecreamery
Delice Chocolatier San Antonio 946 N. Loop 1604 W. Suite 145, (210) 545-2200, my-site-109093-106370.square.site
This north SA chocolate shop is pulling out all the stops for their holiday offerings this year, offering not just a classic roasted pumpkin pie, but a pumpkin cheesecake pie, as well. Order online for in-store pickup before turkey day.
Photo via Instagram / delice_sanantonio
Lick Honest Ice Creams Multiple Locations, ilikelick.com
Austin-based Lick Honest Ice Creams is offering Hazel’s Pumpkin Pie, filled entirely with their natural, artisanal ice cream. Preordering for delivery has ended, but you can still purchase online for pickup before Turkey Day. The shop is also offering vegan/gluten free seasonal pies, for those interested.
Photo via Instagram / lickicecreams
Nadler's Bakery 1621 Babcock Rd., (210) 340-1021, nadlers.com
This family-owned and operated business has been providing baked goods to SA since 1963, using tried-and-true recipes like the one used in their pumpkin pie. Buttery, flaky crust and expertly seasoned pumpkin filling have made these treats a holiday standby for generations of families.
Photo via Instagram / nadlersbakery
Ida Claire
7300 Jones Maltsberger Road, (210) 667-2145, ida-claire.com
Ida Claire has proven itself dependable for Southern fare. The desserts are just as tasty as the food here, and that includes the ginger pumpkin pie. Go ahead and taste it for yourself to see what all the fuss is about.
Photo via Instagram / idaclairesa
Plantyful Sweets 1520 N. Main Ave., (210) 957-1480, plantyfulsweets.com
For those who are conscious about allergens and food sensitivities, Plantyful Sweets offers creamy sweets with no dairy, eggs, wheat, or soy. The shop uses organic produce, and are made from scratch in a vegan and gluten-free commercial kitchen. Get yourself a whole pie — that’s 8 to 10 slices — for $35.
Photo via Instagram / plantyfulsweets
Cereal Killer Sweets 1031 Patricia, Ste. 104, (210) 753-2032, cerealkillersweets.com
Chef Megan may be known for her rice cereal treats, but her pie game is out of this world, too. Her classic pumpkin pie fills a 100% European-style crust — that means all butter, y’all — and each pie comes with a pint of fresh vanilla sweet cream.
Photo Courtesy of Cereal Killer Sweets
Earl Abel's 1639 Broadway St., (210) 444-9424, earlabelssa.com
This SA staple has pies on pies available for the holiday, including the traditional pumpkin pastry. The eatery is currently offering a $5 discount on your initial online order, and pie aficionados can also order through Postmates, GrubHub, DoorDash and JoyRun.
Photo via Instagram / earlabels_restaurant
Sofia Tejeda sofiatejeda.com
SA native and Food Network veteran Sofia Tejeda is offering up chef-prepared pastries for your holiday spread. Classic Pumpkin Spice flavors are available in her handmade pies, but you’ll have to act fast, because she’s only accepting pre-orders through November 21.
Photo via Instagram / thelovelysofi
Extra Fine 138 E. Mistletoe Ave., 210-701-8483, extrafinesa.com
Midtown’s newest bakery is offering up a Pumpkin Hazelnut Cream pie that’s — dare we say — extra fine. The 9” pie is enough for ten folks, even though it's likely that many people won't have quite such a full table this year. That's ok, though: it just means more for you and your fine self.
Photo via Instagram / extra_fine_sa
Kneaders Bakery & Café
Multiple locations, kneaders.com
This joint bakery-cafe will bring you the good stuff this holiday season. In addition to a pumpkin chocolate chip cookie and pumpkin cheesecake, Nana’s Pumpkin Pie is also available for your pumpkin pleasure.
Photo via Instagram / kneaders
Mr. & Mrs. G's Homecooking
2222 S WW White Road, (210) 359-0002, facebook.com/MrandMrsGsHomeCookingandPastries
Homecooking, thankfully, includes some freshly baked pies made with love. Swing by this East Side institution for some scrumptious sweet potato pie.
Photo via Instagram / mikaziljanessa
H-E-B
Multiple locations, heb.com
Whether you need a pie to take to your holiday party or just feel like stuffing your face and need a quick fix, you can trust the bakery at your local H-E-B to come through. It’s a tried-and-true favorite.
Photo via Instagram / heb
Bakery Lorraine
Multiple locations, bakerylorraine.com
Of course local powerhouse Bakery Lorraine will be serving up this seasonal staple. Order now through the 22 for pickup on the 25 at any of Bakery Lorraine’s Alamo City locations.
Photo via Instagram / bakery_lorraine
Bird Bakery
5912 Broadway St, (210) 804-2473, birdbakery.com
Stop by this Alamo Heights bakery and you’ll be able score lots of cutely decorated treats that are just as sweet as they look. Within the menu you’ll be able to choose from a limited selection of pies, including a good ol’ pumpkin pie or even a pumpkin cheesecake.
Photo via Instagram / stargazer7714
J. Alexander’s
255 E Basse Rd # 1300, (210) 824-0275, jalexanders.com
You’ll definitely want to indulge in something sweet along with your meal from J. Alexander’s. Take advantage of the time of year and go for a slice of pumpkin pie.
Photo via Instagram / etphotohome18
Barbell Sweets
12682 FM1560 N, Suite 206, Helotes, (210) 843-9926, barbellsweets.com
If you want some guilt-free sweets, you’ll be in good hands at Barbell Sweets. The macro-friendly bakery has lots to offer, but you’ll be all-good with a slice of pumpkin pie. You can even order a whole pie — if you're willing to share.
Photo via Instagram / barbellsweets
Trader Joe’s
Multiple locations, traderjoes.com
While Trader Joe’s may have a lot of pumpkin-inspired treats for sale, sometimes you gotta go with the OG pumpkin staple — and they've got you covered there, too.
Photo via Instagram / crossfitfamily
Williams Confectionery Crafts
12107 Toepperwein Road #5A, Live Oak, (210) 967-5200, facebook.com
Just a short drive out to Live Oak and you’ll be able to feast on some damn delicious baked goods. You can thank Joyce Williams for the goodness that is the pumpkin pie that her shop puts out, as well as the sweet potato pie. It doesn’t get much better than that.
Photo via Instagram / feastforadventure
Costco
Multiple locations, costco.com
We don’t usually recommend non-local joints, but for a pumpkin pie roundup we will most definitely make an exception for Costco. Not only is the pumpkin pie here pretty sizable and affordable, it’s also damn delicious. You won’t be able to have just one slice.
Photo via Instagram / ohmrstucker
Jim’s
Multiple locations, jimsrestaurants.com
Whether you’re looking for dessert here or just on the prowl for a slice of pumpkin pie, you can indulge at Jim’s. With most locations open 24 hours, you can always depend on this local chain to deliver the goods.
Photo via Instagram / alonsohdez12
Luby’s
Multiple locations, lubys.com
Known for its Southern fare served cafeteria-style, Luby’s serves up a wide array of entrees and sides that feel just like home. Just as comforting are the desserts, among them the pumpkin pie.
Photo via Instagram / lubys
Meemo’s Bakery
2611 Wagon Wheel, (210) 390-1592, meemosbakery.com
Meemo’s may be known for its cupcakes and pastries, but know that you can also stop by for a slice of pumpkin pie. Well, you have to place and order three business days ahead of time, but you get the picture.
Photo via Google Maps
Sam’s Club
Multiple locations, samsclub.com
Anyone who has ever had the pleasure of having bakery items from Sam’s Club knows that the club knows what it’s doing. Such is the case with the pumpkin pie. Go on, try it if you haven’t already.
Photo via Google Maps
