Work for the Joske’s building began in 1888, though we doubt those San Antonians who would remember are around anymore (call us if you were). In 1939, the store got new life and expanded to become a major department store. Joske’s was also home to the city’s first-ever escalator, installed in the early ‘40s. In 1960, the store began moving toward desegregation in its restaurants. That same year, Joske’s unveiled its seasonal Fantasy Land, a favorite for little ones in the ‘60s. The store finally closed its doors in 1980/1987 and renovated into a Dilliard’s.Photo via UTSA Libraries Digital Collections