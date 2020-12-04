24 vintage San Antonio TV commercials that make us feel extremely old

Vintage TV offers plenty of opportunity to roll your eyes at bad fashion, goofy haircuts and out-of-date attitudes. But if you really want to belly laugh at a bygone era, check out its commercials.



That's why we rounded up these decades-old ad spots from San Antonio TV. From long-gone businesses such as Handy Andy and Weiner's to some that are still with us but have thankfully updated their marketing approaches, these commercials are hilarious, nostalgia-inspiring and may make you feel old.