25 cool things to do in and around San Antonio when it's hot AF outside

San Antonio has plenty of fun to offer, but it can be hard to leave the house on hot days. You know, when weather forecast seems to be a hearty "fuck you" from the sun.



Still, as nice as the AC at home can be, it's even nicer to get out for some summer fun, and there's lots to do in and around town where you won't break (too much of) a sweat.



Whether you want to stay in town or are willing to venture outside of Loop 1604, we rounded up 25 ways to beat the heat.