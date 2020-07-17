25 Homes for Sale in San Antonio With Completely Over-the-Top Pools

Home swimming pools are having their moment right now. First, it's really, really hot outside, and second, those of us who want to stay safe are looking for stuff that can keep us occupied without leaving the house.



Sadly, home pools aren't a financial reality for most of us, not to mention pool installers nationwide say they're running at a backlog because of demand. To that end, here's a chance to cool off virtually by browsing some of the craziest and most extravagant pools in San Antonio homes now on the market.



No, it's not quite the same as actually submerging yourself in cool, refreshing water, but put on your swimsuit, mix up a tropical drink and maybe you can fool yourself for a few minutes.



All photos sourced from Realtor.com.