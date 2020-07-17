SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM. JOIN THE SA CURRENT PRESS CLUB.

25 Homes for Sale in San Antonio With Completely Over-the-Top Pools 

By San Antonio Current Staff
Home swimming pools are having their moment right now. First, it's really, really hot outside, and second, those of us who want to stay safe are looking for stuff that can keep us occupied without leaving the house.

Sadly, home pools aren't a financial reality for most of us, not to mention pool installers nationwide say they're running at a backlog because of demand. To that end, here's a chance to cool off virtually by browsing some of the craziest and most extravagant pools in San Antonio homes now on the market.

No, it's not quite the same as actually submerging yourself in cool, refreshing water, but put on your swimsuit, mix up a tropical drink and maybe you can fool yourself for a few minutes.

All photos sourced from Realtor.com.
200 Canada Verde St.
$750,000
We get that you might not want to encourage big splashes in an indoor pool, but with ceilings that high we’re surprised they didn’t go for a taller slide.
6118 Sierra Avila
$1,959,900
Fire by the pool? A backyard firepit is great, but this house takes it to the next level — by putting it inside the pool.
2218 Winding Vw
$949,000
An infinity spa and pool lined with fountains and pillars transform this backyard into a luxurious sanctuary straight out of a Grecian palace.
16 Esquire
$1,700,000
Luxuriate in the hot tub, stay dry by the built-in firepit or swim laps under cascading waterfalls. This pool nails the trifecta.
3 Privada Yesa
$1,699,999
With a waterfall cascading from the roof, this modern pool puts all others to shame. We’re not sure if you can dive in from up there, but it’s still a pretty cool view.
2915 Ivory Crk
$839,900
With stools underwater to sit on, all this pool is missing is the bartender to serve drinks at this stay-at-home poolside bar.
11302 Whisper Willow St.
$324,900
Some will argue over if a hotdog is a sandwich, but we have a more serious question: would this courtyard pool be considered indoors or outdoors?
17915 Resort Vw
$675,000
This pool loves to throw plenty of shade, which is actually nice in these crazy hot San Antonio summers.
12526 Tersk
$798,950
The rocky waterfall, cerulean blue water and copious palm trees make this pool a real tropical getaway.
22 Via Aragon
$2,250,000
This infinity pool gives swimmers a 180 degree view over the property.
19910 Terra Cyn
$1,375,000
Three levels — including the spa — and beautiful tilework make this pool an outdoor oasis worth spending the whole weekend in.
1714 Greystone Rdg
$2,850,000
Could the next James Bond villain be from San Antonio? Because this villa features a pool that would make for a great shooting location.
21881 Cielo Vis
$5,995,000
This infinity edge pool allows swimmers to admire the water features and stunning landscapes of this 100 acre property within San Antonio city limits.
42 Vineyard Drive
$3,500,000
Paired with a full outdoor kitchen and an expansive covered patio, this intimate pool and its waterfall feature make walking out the back door feel like a trip to a resort.
10113 Carter Cyn
$1,389,000
The poolside bonfire lamps will add Olympian flair to your nightly laps.
155 Silent Spg, Boerne, TX
$1,350,000
Part-pool, part-moat with a bridge leading to a spa, this oasis even has chairs to lounge in while in the water — along with a table to put your drink on, natch.
810 Garraty HI
$2,349,000
Both inside and outside, this house has a regal vibe. This includes the pool right by the garden that’s perfect for a jolly ol’ game of croquet.
10112 Carter Cyn
$1,600,000
This hyper-modern, angular home is paired with a matching pool.
4 Orsinger Brk
$1,500,000
Always wanted a zen garden? This pool lets you float and relax amidst meditative, manicured greenery.
23911 Carina Cyn
$1,494,950
This pool/spa combo also comes with a gorgeous cascading water feature.
326 Blue Diamond, Boerne,TX
$859,000
A pool, spa and BBQ grill are already nice features, but what sets this apart from the others is the amazing view of the Hill Country landscape.
30899 Venturer, Boerne,TX
$2,499,900
This elongated pool would be great for training sessions. The only nuisance could be all that edging needed for those thin strips of grass. Bonus exercise, perhaps?
22560 E Range
$2,485,000
This pool features a cascading waterfall into a smaller pool, and comes with its own view of the countryside.
442 Canterbury Hill St.
$2,100,000
If you’re a little shy about others seeing you taking a dip, fear not since this pool is walled off from prying eyes.
6 Morning Grn
$880,000
This pool comes with a spa and private garden, not to mention an incredible view.
Tags: San Antonio, Texas, Hill Country, real estate, houses for sale, houses with pools, swimming pools, pool, pools, luxury pool, infinity pool, fire pit, indoor pool, spa, hot tub, jacuzzi, landscaping, courtyard, water feature, fountain, waterfall, pool with a view, firepit, summer, swim, swimming, extravagant

