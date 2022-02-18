25 signs you're too puro San Antonio for your own good

San Antonians have well-documented quirks when it comes to the food, culture, music and entertainment we love.



When we're all-in for that uniquely Alamo City lifestyle, we're considered "puro San Antonio." And that's a good designation to have. Most of the time. However, some folks may take it a little too far — either to the annoyance of others or to the detriment of their own health and sanity.



Here's how you know when you've become too puro San Antonio for your own good.