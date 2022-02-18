25 signs you're too puro San Antonio for your own good 

February 18, 2022
By San Antonio Current Staff
San Antonians have well-documented quirks when it comes to the food, culture, music and entertainment we love.
When we're all-in for that uniquely Alamo City lifestyle, we're considered "puro San Antonio." And that's a good designation to have. Most of the time. However, some folks may take it a little too far — either to the annoyance of others or to the detriment of their own health and sanity.
Here's how you know when you've become too puro San Antonio for your own good.
Your annual outlay for Spurs merch is larger than what you spend on housing.
Photo by Julian Ledezma
You regularly get into knock-down-drag-out arguments over who really invented the puffy taco.
Photo via Instagram / dalian151
You're unafraid to wear your chanclas inside the port-a-potties at NIOSA.
Photo by Jaime Monzon
You have been frightened to the point of tears at the Ghost Tracks.
Photo via Google Maps
Your craving for Lucas is so uncontrollable you've actually snorted lines of it.
Photo by Sanford Nowlin
You have mastered the art of tying multiple varieties of knots to find the ultimate one to lash your river tubes together.
Photo via Instagram / alyssasullivan522
The doctor recently informed you that you have permanent hearing damage from all those concerts at Municipal Auditorium and Sunken Garden.
Photo by Jaime Monzon
You don't just judge others by where they went to high school but also junior high and elementary school.
Photo by Sanford Nowlin
You refer to any place that sells beer as an "icehouse," no matter how fricken fancy it is.
Photo via Instagram / rockandryebar
You have burned through all your vacation days to make sure you're able to take off for the enirety of Fiesta.
Photo by Jaime Monzon
Your tongue is perpetually numb from consuming too many sour snacks.
Photo via Instagram / elchangoloco_treats
You have a Spurs emblem or the numerals 2-1-0 tattooed on your body in a place you can't hide.
Photo via Instagram / moneyshotphoto
Someone in your family has lost an eye to illegal fireworks or Fiesta food on a stick.
Photo via U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission
You know all the lyrics to "Woman" by Legs Diamond, and much to the embarrassment of your family, have attempted to sing it at weddings and quinceaneras.
Photo via Mercury Records
You have been to First Friday at least a dozen times but never set foot inside of an art gallery.
Photo via Instagram / bluestarartdog
You have fallen asleep at work because you got up after just two hours of sleep to attend the Cowboy Breakfast.
Photo by Ismael Rodriguez
You stll wake up with nightmares from having watched too much Project Terror as a child.
Photo via KENS-TV
Your fingers have a permanent reddish-orange color due to your addiction to Flamin' Hot Cheetos.
Photo by Jess Elizarraras
You own a Kawhi Leonard voodoo doll.
Photo via Twitter / @BrianRayy_
You can't seem to break yourself of the habit of calling H-E-B "H-E-B's" or Whataburger "Waterburger."
Photo Courtesy of Whataburger
You regularly get into trouble for badmouthing Austin in front of friends and family who live there.
Photo via Wikimedia Commons / Paul Hudson
You have seriously considered using lard instead of butter in your morning oatmeal.
Photo via UnSplash / Alex Motoc
You will wait in line for any Selena merchandise from any retailer.
Photo via Twitter / Adriana_Acosta
You had up your pants size (again), but a diet can wait because you just discovered a place with the best chilaquiles tacos ever.
Photo via Instagram /
lostacosgueros
You have pawned belongings or sold a car to afford a pair of Lucchese boots.
Photo via Instagram / lucchese
