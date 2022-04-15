Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

April 15, 2022

25 things to do in the San Antonio area when you're stoned AF

By San Antonio Current Staff

The national smoker's holiday will be upon us in a matter of days. Whether you need 4/20 as an excuse to blaze or you keep a bong in every room and a jar full of edibles by your bedside, one thing is sure: it's always best to pair your illegal smile with something fun and stimulating. Let the ideas and activities on this list take your enjoyment of San Antonio to new, ahem, highs. And don't forget to save a hit for us. 
Lose yourself in one of Hopscotch's interactive art exhibits 711 Navarro St., Suite 100, letshopscotch.com When a gallery specializes in immersive light installations and optical illusions, sounds like it's practically courting stoner attenance. Throw in a food truck and the deal is sealed. Photo by Jaime Monzon

Have your mind blown by the bats at Bracken Cave 26101 FM 3009, tpwd.texas.gov There's nothing more mindblowing than experiencing the wonders of nature. And what better place to do that than Bracken Cave? During the summer, the cave is home to the largest colony of bats in the world — about 20 million Mexican free-tailed bats, to be exact. Seeming them stream from the cave at sunset to feed is as 420-ready an experience as you're likely to get. Photo via Instagram / modernvikingphotography

Go green at the San Antonio Botanical Garden 555 Funston Place, (210) 536-1400, sabot.org Wandering around gardens isn't just for grandmas. The expansive grounds of the San Antonio Botanical Garden offer a wonderland of visual stimulation. Photo courtesy of San Antonio Botanical Garden

Take in heavy sounds on the St. Mary's Strip San Antonio's near-downtown nightlife district is a good place to treat your ears to stoner-approved sounds, whether they be heavy riffs from a Sell Your Soul-booked show at Faust Tavern to touring psych act at the Paper Tiger. Photo by Daniel Conrad

See how many taquerias you can conquer with your superhuman munchies You know how this works. Tacos are the ultimate stoner food, and they're even better when they're coming from neighborhood places that serve them up with love. Photo via Instagram / liz.wakefield

Catch zen vibes at the Japanese Tea Garden 200-414 Alpine, sanantonio.gov Reopened in 2008 and beautifully restored, this destination is a perfect place to wander when you're in the green zone. It's also free, so bonus there. Photo via Instagram / bronte.elizabethh

Load up on eye candy at the San Antonio Museum of Art 200 W. Jones Ave., (210) 978-8100, samuseum.org There's no substitute for visual stimulation when you're completely baked, and SAMA's got it in abundance — whether you're admiring creations from the ancient world or trying to get your head around contemporary abstract works. Photo courtesy of San Antonio Museum of Art

Go crate digging for Pink Floyd, Hawkwind, Budgie or other must-have stoner LPs There's something meditative about thumbing through crates of vinyl, and once you score that well-loved copy of Ash Ra Tempel's debut album, well, you'll be ready for another bong session. Photo via Instagram / oremel19

Freak out over the light-up fish and creepy grotto on the River Walk Museum Reach Until the Museum Reach opened in 2009, who knew the River Walk could be so 420 friendly? The public art on this less-touristy stretch of the river is a feast for the senses. Photo via Instagram / match_mlone

Load up the bong and stream movies and TV shows set in San Antonio. Movie-wise, Pee-wee's Big Adventure and Race With the Devil are bong-ready masterpieces, and Amazon's SA-set animated series Undone is one wild, reality-bending ride. Photo via Warner Home Video

