25 things to do in the San Antonio area when you're stoned AF

The national smoker's holiday will be upon us in a matter of days. Whether you need 4/20 as an excuse to blaze or you keep a bong in every room and a jar full of edibles by your bedside, one thing is sure: it's always best to pair your illegal smile with something fun and stimulating. Let the ideas and activities on this list take your enjoyment of San Antonio to new, ahem, highs. And don't forget to save a hit for us.