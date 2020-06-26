26 San Antonio Restaurants Every Vegan and Vegetarian Should Know
By San Antonio Current Staff
If the current state of affairs has got you feeling sluggish, consider making a trip to one of these 26 vegan- and vegetarian-friendly restaurants to tap into some serious plant power.
San Antonio has more vegetarian and vegan options than ever, and most are small, locally-owned businesses that can always use your support. Whether you want an all-vegan restaurant or just veggie-friendly options at an omnivorous eatery, take a few moments to familiarize yourself with these delectable spots.
Pharm Table
106 Auditorium Circle, (210) 802-1860, pharmtable.com
The restaurant specializes in Ayurvedic diet and health cleanse options, but for those who crave something sweet, there are plenty of healthful desserts and drinks. Now offering soups, slaws and tamales in bulk.
Photo via Instagram /
pharmtable
Plantyful Sweets
1520 N Main Ave., (210) 957-1480, plantyfulsweets.com
This plant-based and gluten-free superfood bakery offers some of the most inventive baked goods in town. Keep your eyes peeled on social media for the return of the matcha key lime pie bars, which are amazing.
Photo via Instagram /
plantyfulsweets
Powerhouse Bakery
4902 Golden Quail Ste 101, (210) 354-7996, powerhousebakery.com
Staying on a specific diet plan doesn’t mean missing out on all of the good stuff. This dietitian-led shop is 100% gluten free and also serves vegan and keto sweets and eats.
Photo via Instagram /
powerhousebakery
Revolucion Coffee + Juice
7959 Broadway St. Ste 500, (210) 701-0725, revolucionsa.com
If you want to eat right, Revolucion's got you covered. The eatery's bowls will keep your stomach full and your taste buds happy. The matcha energy bowl is a standout.
Photo via Instagram /
revolucionsa
Rise Up
Multiple locations, (210) 268-8009, riseupsatx.com
Rise Up is SA’s premiere acai bowl spot, but they do smoothies and coffee too. All of the restaurant's bowls and smoothies are dairy free and plant-based, and vegans can ask for no honey and granola to accommodate their diet.
Photo via Instagram /
riseupsatx
Señor Veggie
620 S Presa St., (210) 228-0073, senorveggie.us
Who said you can’t have puffy tacos when you’re a vegetarian? Señor Veggie sure didn’t! These tacos are filled with crumbled tempeh, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo and topped with a poblano cashew crema.
Photo via Instagram /
senorveggie
Southern Roots Vegan Bakery
(210) 560-3995, southernrootsvegan.com
Southern Roots offers an extensive menu of vegan and gluten-free donuts, cookies and brownies and vegan cinnamon rolls that are to die for. The bakery is also offering its brownie mix in a ready-to-mix kit, so your friends will think you’ve low-key been an awesome baker this whole time.
Photo via Instagram /
satexasfoodies
Sweet Yams
218 N Cherry St., (210) 229-9267, facebook.com/SweetYamsOrganic
You wouldn’t believe that this Eastside organic hotspot prepares some of the most simple and authentic soul food in town — and its focus is organic, gluten-free, vegetarian, vegan food. Try the Philly-style poboy, or the vegan meat mushroom burger for a filling lunch on the patio.
Photo via Instagram
sweetyamsorganic
Tapatio Vegan Tacos
1203 S Alamo St., tapatiovegantacos.com
This food trailer serves 100% vegan fare, inspired by Jalisco, Mexico. Tapatio uses no animal products and features gluten free, soy free and oil free menu options.
Photo via Instagram /
veganneelix
Tarka Indian Kitchen
427 TX-1604 Loop #101, (210) 499-0982, tarkaindiankitchen.com
Stone Oak’s Tarka Indian Kitchen serves up luscious vegetarian eats including aloo gobi, Beyond Keema curry, channa masala and tarka daal. They even offer Beyond Meat options, if you’re so inclined. Tarka also uses environmentally friendly to-go packaging, recycles used cooking oil, glass, aluminum, plastic and cardboard and composts food waste.
Photo via Instagram /
tarkaindiankitchen
Thai Vegan
15614 Huebner Rd. #113, (210) 257-0090, thaivegantx.com/wordpress/
When it comes to fresh, vibrant vegan eats, low-key spot Thai Vegan is the place to go. Their dishes are hearty and seasoned perfectly, and we’ve even known some meat-eaters to choose this spot for lunch based on the sheer tastiness of the food.
Photo via Instagram /
alamocity.vegans
The Cove
606 W. Cypress, (210) 227-2683, thecove.us
Start your meal off with the sweet hash — gluten-free — then chow down on the vegan burger. And don't forget to enjoy your meal in the newly updated outdoor space.
Photo via Instagram /
thecovesa
The Good Kind Southtown
1127 S St. Mary’s St., (210) 801-5892, eatgoodkind.com
Grab a sun-kissed table and a soba noodle salad with buckwheat noodles, asian slaw, edamame and cilantro for a filling, relaxing afternoon lunch. Smoothies, bottled kombucha and The Good Kind’s signature cocktails round out the healthful, fresh menu.
Photo via Instagram /
goodkindsouthtown
Thyme for Lunch
9390 Huebner Rd. #104, (210) 438-4963, thymeforlunchsa.com
This cozy Northside joint has an extensive menu of fresh, healthy dishes - many of which can fit into any lifestyle, including gluten free, dairy free and vegan. Try their vegan Cauliflower Sticky Rice Buddha Bowl…that Asian glaze is bomb.
Photo via Instagram /
thymeforlunchsa
Viva Vegeria
1422 Nogalitos St., (210) 465-9233, myvegeria.com
BBQ Tacos, Mole Poblano and Nachos del Picadillo; all vegan and gluten-free? That’s right, we said it. This Downtown spot boasts a huge menu with unexpected vegan twists.
Photo via Instagram /
vivavegeriasa
5 Points Local
1017 N Flores St., (210) 267-2652, 5pointslocal.com
Each bowl at 5 Points Local is packed with expertly balanced flavors. The Karma Bowl is a guest favorite that includes quinoa, black beans, sweet potatoes, kale salad and of course their famous cashew crema. Egg, avocado, chicken and steak are all optional add-ons, but any way you take yours, you can’t go wrong.
Photo via Instagram /
5pointslocal
Binge Kitchen
449 McCarty Rd., (210) 442-8126, eatbingekitchen.com
Originally operating in San Marcos and still enduring a lengthy opening delay, Binge Kitchen’s San Antonio location has taken reign in serving up its vegan southern comfort food. Vegan meatloaf, crispy chick’n, candied yams and mac and cheese on your mind? They have it just like momma makes - except without harming animals.
Photo via Instagram /
eatbingekitchen
Blissful Burgers
3950 S Zarzamora, (210) 239-5830, facebook.com/blissfulburgers/
Their Instagram bio says simply: ‘We got them vegan cheeseburgers, man.’ And that’s kind of all you need to know. 100% vegan, and super tasty…you can’t beat it.
Photo via Instagram /
zulehmuhhh
Cake Thieves
514 El Paso St.,cake-thieves.square.site/
Now you can get scrumptious savory bites like biscuits and soyrizo gravy, fried chick'n sandwiches and mac and cheese from Cake Thieves. Go ahead and order a dozen donuts, too. You know you wanna.
Photo via Instagram /
cakethievesbakery
Fat Rabbit Kitchen
8122 Marbach Rd. Ste 105, (210) 999-5306, facebook.com/FatRabbitKitchen/
This relatively new veggie-friendly spot is 100% plant-based. Ask about their vegan seafood boil with vegan “shrimp,” spicy vegan sausage, mushrooms, red potatoes, corn on the cob and their cajun kick’n style butter garlic sauce.
Photo via Instagram /
fatrabbitkitchen
First Course Salad Kitchen
22015 IH 10 West Ste 107, (210) 698-5200, fcsaladkitchen.com
If uber-freshness is your jam, First Course Salad Kitchen guarantees quality, fresh ingredients prepared daily. Every dressing, marinade, soup and salad item is cleaned, cut and prepared every day in the on-site kitchen.
Photo via Instagram/
firstcoursesaladkitchen
Go Vegan SA
14530 Roadrunner Way, (210) 729-5400, govegansa.com
This food truck specializes in vegan comfort food dishes like BBQ seitan wings, savory tofu tacos and chick’n and waffles. This popular mobile eatery is located at The Block, near the main UTSA campus, making their vegan masterpieces easily accessible to all of SA.
Photo via Instagram /
frnd_ships
Happy Gut Foods
(210) 324-0387, happygutfoods.com
Bouncing around different local farmers markets, Happy Gut Foods specializes in various types of fermented food and drinks that are good for gut health. Their menu includes kimchi, sauerkraut, a master tonic, ginger beer and more.
Photo via Instagram /
happygutfoods
La Botanica
2911 N St. Mary’s St., (210) 716-0702, vivalabotanica.com
Helmed by chef Rebel Mariposa, this St Mary’s restaurant feeds your strongest vegan cravings with an impressive I-can’t-believe-it’s-vegan menu.
Photo via Instagram /
labotanicasa
San Antonio Current Staff26 images
San Antonio Current Staff23 images
San Antonio Current Staff21 images
1/26
Pharm Table
106 Auditorium Circle, (210) 802-1860, pharmtable.com
The restaurant specializes in Ayurvedic diet and health cleanse options, but for those who crave something sweet, there are plenty of healthful desserts and drinks. Now offering soups, slaws and tamales in bulk.
Photo via Instagram /
pharmtable
Tags: Pharm Table, The Good Kind Southtown, La Botanica, Revolucion Coffee + Juice, The Cove, 5 Points, Viva Vegeria, Sweet Yams, Senor Veggie, First Course, Rise Up, Cake Thieves, Tapatio Vegan Tacos, Blissful Burgers, Southtown Juice, Happy Gut Foods, Go Vegan SA, Binge Kitchen, Powerhouse Bakery, Plantyful Sweets, Southern Roots Vegan, Thai Vegan, Thyme for Lunch, Tarka Indian Kitchen, Miss Chickpea's Vegan Bakery, Fat Rabbit Kitchen, vegetarian, veggie, Vegan, friendly, alternative diet, local, San Antonio, covid-19, covid 19. pandemic, delivery, curbside