26 San Antonio Restaurants Every Vegan and Vegetarian Should Know

If the current state of affairs has got you feeling sluggish, consider making a trip to one of these 26 vegan- and vegetarian-friendly restaurants to tap into some serious plant power.



San Antonio has more vegetarian and vegan options than ever, and most are small, locally-owned businesses that can always use your support. Whether you want an all-vegan restaurant or just veggie-friendly options at an omnivorous eatery, take a few moments to familiarize yourself with these delectable spots.