27 cozy San Antonio bars for when it's getting too cold to drink outside 

The weather is finally cooling down for the few weeks that Texas approximates winter, and we can't blame anyone who's breaking out a sweater. Sure, curling up at home is great during the winter season, but sometimes you want a drink that you didn't have to make yourself.
We rounded up 27 Alamo City bars with atmospheres tailor made for a cozy, comforting scene. And it doesn't matter whether you've got a crew in-tow or want to spend some quality time with yourself.
Bar Loretta 320 Beauregard St., (210) 757-3607, barloretta.com
Relatively new to the San Antonio bar scene, Bar Loretta is a quick favorite for those seeking good food, good drinks and superb people watching.
Photo courtesy of Dandelion Gatherings for Bar Loretta
Three Star Bar 521 East Grayson St., okayestbar.com
A self-proclaimed “dad bar” in all the best ways, Three Star Bar’s great food, drinks and arcade games are sure to keep you coming back for more — dad jokes included, of course.
Photo via Instagram / sanantoniobarsofficial
Amor Eterno 540 S. Presa St., instagram.com/amoreterno_sa
Amor Eterno — a new venture helmed by local bar owners Brian Correa and Aaron Peña — is poised to bring puro flavor to Southtown, including SA-inspired, locally sourced fare from popular pop-up ¡Bucho! The space, which previously housed Don Martin's Coffee Co., boasts one-of-a-kind wallpaper, cozy seating and moody lighting.
Photo via Instagram / amoreterno_sa
Bar du Mon Ami
4901 Broadway St., (210) 740-9229, instagram.com/bardumonami
With dozens of spirits in house, you’ll enjoy cocktails that were created with plenty of thought and consideration. The red walls and light combination provides a warm atmosphere that will help you feel at home when you call dibs on one of the booths.
Photo via Instagram / bardumonami
Barbaro
2720 McCullough Ave., (210)-320-2261, barbarosanantonio.com
If you’re a late-night bar hopper, no place is more inviting than Barbaro. With its share of beer and cocktails, this is a must since it also serves delicious grub — whether you need to sober up or or find somewhere comfy to hang out for an hour.
Photo via Instagram / sanantonioexplorer
Bar Ludivine 1014 S Presa St., (210) 908-9209, barludivine.com
The building that once housed J&O’s Cantina has become home to a new King William neighborhood favorite. If you’re down to mix it up, try one of their five seasonal special cocktails featuring uber-Texas ingredients like Poteet strawberries and Hill Country peaches.
Photo via Instagram / barludivine
Downstairs at Esquire
155 E Commerce St., (210) 222-2521, esquiretavern-sa.com
Skip the tavern and stop by the riverside bar instead. This intimate lounge dishes out small bites packed with flavor and top-of-the-line cocktails. Go. Now.
Photo via Instagram / downstairsatesquire
Havana Bar
1015 Navarro St., (210) 222-2008, havanasanantonio.com
Perhaps the most intimate of all the bars on this list, Havana Bar is all dim lights and cozy couches. We’re not here to give you ideas, but this tiny bar below the lively Ocho will.
Photo by minkmade via Instagram / havanasanantonio
High Street Wine Company 302 Pearl Pkwy #104, (210) 908-9144, highstreetwine.com
For an extensive wine menu in a modern, yet rustic atmosphere, High Street is the place to be. Get a table along the wall to get a view of this beautiful space while you sip on wine and enjoy some small bites.
Photo via Instagram / highstreetwine
Bar 1919
1420 S. Alamo St., (210) 227-1420, bar1919.com
Snag one of the armchairs in this speakeasy, or stay close to the bar to watch these spirits wizards work their magic. Wherever you decide to set up for the night, the low-lights of the bar will have you feeling like you’re drinking at home – just with much, much better drinks.
Photo via Instagram / sacurrent
Bar 414
205 E Houston St., (210) 585-9999, marriott.com/hotels/travel/satgs-sheraton-gunter-hotel-san-antonio
Although you won’t find fabric couches inside this speakeasy, Bar 414 offers up prohibition era cocktails made with house ingredients and bootleg spirits. These discreet libations are paired with live music, so you’ll be feeling yourself in no time.
Photo via Instagram / sip_sa
La Roca Cantina
416 8th St., facebook.com/larocacantina
This dance/night club features a lounge to park with some drinks in hand – there’s always great drink specials going on. Just be sure to get your ass out of your chair and dance your booty off, too.
Photo via Instagram / ey219
Sternewirth
136 E Grayson St., (210) 223-7375, thehotelemma.com/culinary/sternewirth
Hotel bars are best for keeping warm while drinking, and the Hotel Emma is no exception. Although Sternewirth's aesthetic gives off a colder vibe, the collections of couches and comfy chairs are perfect for drinking at ease. Plus, it’s a prime spot for those with big parties. Just try not to disturb the tourists too much (or do, we don’t care).
Photo via Instagram / historicpearl
George’s Keep
17101 La Cantera Pkwy., Suite 1200, georgeskeep.com
Escape the fast-paced bar scene in downtown and venture out to La Cantera. Unwind during happy hour with Cinnamon Sticks and Stones (Stolen Smoked Rum, bourbon apricot, lemon cinnamon syrup, barrel aged bitters) or a glass of wine.
Photo via Instagram / csj55
Signature
16401 La Cantera Pkwy, (210) 247-0176, lacanteraresort.com
Chef Andrew Weissman brings contemporary versions of classic dishes to the table in a fine dining experience sure to please locals and out-of-towners alike. Along with his brunch, lunch and dinner selections is an extensive wine menu, perfect for sipping by the restaurant’s cozy indoor fireplace.
Photo via Instagram / signaturesanantonio
Jazz, TX
Building 6, 312 Pearl Pkwy #6001, (210) 332-9386, jazztx.com
The Pearl is the place to be at pretty much any time, and Jazz, TX is probably the most intimate place to get a drink here. While you’ll be plenty entertained with the bar’s stream of musicians, you’ll be right to put your trust in Jazz, TX for craft cocktails, draft beer and Texan-inspired bites.
Photo via Instagram / kaleyjamesanderson
The Edison Experiment
1846 N Loop 1604 E, (210) 479-9600, facebook.com/edisonexperiment
If you want to get away from all the crowds, head north and hit up Edison Experiment. Between happy hour offerings and a dark set-up, this spot really delivers by going all out with its cocktails. Like, they use fire to make some classic drinks. Trust us, you’ll have to see for yourself and be amazed.
Photo via Instagram / sip_sa
The Modernist
516 E Grayson St, (210) 901-8646, facebook.com
Walking distance from the Pearl, The Modernist’s mid century-inspired digs pair excellently with its eclectic cocktail menu.
Photo via Instagram / eastgraysonsa
The Green Lantern
20626 Stone Oak Pkwy #101, (210) 497-3722, thegreenlanternsa.com
This underground outpost offers some seriously mellow vibes that you’ll appreciate when you want to be unseen – or at least feel really relaxed. And because there’s a speakeasy vibe about the place, you’ll definitely order a few cocktails to truly enjoy the space.
Photo via Instagram / sugarybysuzette
TBA 2801 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 320-1753, tbasatx.com
There’s few places better to kick back after a long workday than in the dimly-lit lounge (or patio, if that’s more your style) of TBA. Plus, the drinks are great.
Photo via Instagram / tbasatx
Lowcountry 318 Martinez St., (210) 560-2224, lowcountrysa.com
With inventive drinks that one Yelp reviewer described as crafted “like a chef thinks of food,” it’s easy to spend the evening cozied up in the dark, cozy ambience of Lowcountry.
Photo via Instagram / mandimichele
Tucker’s Kozy Korner 1338 E Houston St., (210) 320-2192, facebook.com/tuckersbarsa
While the bar itself may be tiny, Tucker’s shows off its might with a 60s-inspired lounge, live music and fantastic happy hour.
Photo via Instagram / clive78757
Who's Who Cocktails
1711 Babcock Road, (210) 973-5055, facebook.com/whoswhococktails
Whether you’re looking to wind down with a drink or to belt out your go-to karaoke song, the cocktails at Who’s Who are sure to please.
Photo via Instagram / realcameralero
The Bang Bang Bar
119 El Mio Drive, (210) 320-1187, thebangbangbartx.com
Great food, live music and skeeball — what more does one need?
Photo via Instagram / colvera326
El Luchador
622 Roosevelt Ave, (210) 272-0016, facebook.com/luchadorbarsa
Bow down to el supreme luchador! You’ll love the Lucha Libre theme and let loose with the cocktail menu and weekly DJ takeovers.
Photo via Instagram / chachaluxedevil
Luna
6740 San Pedro Ave, lunalive.com
For those who don’t mind some tunes with their drinks, Luna touts a wide variety of live music each weekend.
Photo via Instagram / schadenfreudad
