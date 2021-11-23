27 cozy San Antonio bars for when it's getting too cold to drink outside

The weather is finally cooling down for the few weeks that Texas approximates winter, and we can't blame anyone who's breaking out a sweater. Sure, curling up at home is great during the winter season, but sometimes you want a drink that you didn't have to make yourself.



We rounded up 27 Alamo City bars with atmospheres tailor made for a cozy, comforting scene. And it doesn't matter whether you've got a crew in-tow or want to spend some quality time with yourself.