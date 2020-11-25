28 essential places to buy your holiday tamales in San Antonio

For many in San Antonio, the instant the Thanksgiving dinner is cleared from the table means tamale season is underway.



The little pockets of masa-filled heaven are now available for purchase at countless tamaleras around town, and the Christmas season just doesn't feel right without them.



We scoured review sites and social media to find the most popular and puro autentico spots to sate your craving. F rom pork to veggie and south to north, buckle up for a wild ride through Tamale Town.