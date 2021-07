29 women-owned San Antonio restaurants you should've tried by now 

Tara Best has been letting San Antonians enjoy vegan-friendly bites that will have you wondering how it’s not the real thing. After she and her family adopted a vegan lifestyle, she and husband Akeem opened a food truck specializing in vegan twists on mac ‘n’ cheese and chicken & waffles. Made fresh with plant-based products and natural ingredients, consider Go Vegan your best bet to supporting this biracial family and eat tasty, yet healthy bites while doing so.Photo via Instagram / govegansatx