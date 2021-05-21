30 San Antonio restaurants and bars with bike-friendly patios

San Antonio's bar and restaurant scene has no shortage of sun-dappled patio space for cyclists to post up for a beer or two, and with the weather warming up, it's perfect season for anyone looking to cruise.



Whether you’re a serious rider or a casual coaster, here's a list of 30 bike-friendly spots that offer ample cycle parking, extensive beer, wine and cocktail options and even some delicious snacks to fuel the ride back home.