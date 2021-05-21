30 San Antonio restaurants and bars with bike-friendly patios 

San Antonio's bar and restaurant scene has no shortage of sun-dappled patio space for cyclists to post up for a beer or two, and with the weather warming up, it's perfect season for anyone looking to cruise.
Whether you’re a serious rider or a casual coaster, here's a list of 30 bike-friendly spots that offer ample cycle parking, extensive beer, wine and cocktail options and even some delicious snacks to fuel the ride back home.
Tandem 310 Riverside Dr., (210) 455-5400, https://www.tandem-satx.com/
This newcomer to the scene offers coffee, beer and wine to the south SA neighborhood, complete with huge custom bike rack for safely keeping your bike.
Photo via Instagram / tandemsatx
Beethoven Maennerchor 422 Pereida St., (210) 222-1521, beethovenmaennerchor.com
Located in Southtown near Blue Star, the Beethoven Maennerchor Halle offers ample patio space for gathering, as well as a ton of space to park your two-wheeled transportation.
Photo via Instagram / beethovensatx
Dos Sirenos Brewing 231 E. Cevallos St., (210) 442-8138, dossirenosbrewing.com
Producing brews in Southtown since 2019, Dos Sirenos boasts a large patio and super shady kid- and dog-friendly outdoor space.
Photo via Instagram / dossirenosbrewing
Elsewhere Garden Bar & Kitchen Masks Required 103 E Jones Ave, San Antonio, TX 78215, (210) 446-9303, elsewheregarden.com
The dog- and family-friendly spot features swing seats overlooking the San Antonio River, lush landscaping, a selection of brews and wine, and savory snacks create a pedal-perfect urban getaway.
Photo via Instagram / garrettpgoodson
Golden Wat 111 Kings Ct, (210)-320-8211, goldenwatnoodlehouse.com
This new concept from local chef Pieter Sypesteyn and his wife and business partner Susan — whose Cambodian heritage drives the flavorful food — now offers ample patio space thanks to the city’s Eat on the Street program.
Photo via Instagram / goldenwatnoodle
Roadmap Brewing Co. 723 N. Alamo St., (210) 254-9962, roadmapbrewing.com
Roadmap Brewing offers 13 brews on tap, as well as patio space for imbibing before you bike to your next spot.
Photo via Instagram / rtr.ragman
Tony's Siesta 206 Brooklyn Ave, (210) 592-1199, facebook.com/TonysSiesta
Tony’s Siesta offers low-key vibes and frosty beverages on its patio, where folks have ample space to park their bikes.
Photo via Instagram / tonyssiesta
La Tuna 100 Probandt, (210) 212-5727, latunasa.com
Whether you’re a fan of the fish tacos or relaxing in the shade of about a million pecan trees, La Tuna is a great place to unwind. The ice house is a popular meeting place for cyclists after (or during) evening rides.
Photo via Instagram /
thekickstandsa
Tycoon Flats 2926 N St Mary's St., (210) 320-0819, tycoonflats.net
With tons of outdoor space, live music and a full bar, Tycoon Flats is a perfect spot to start a happy hour ride. Take a gander at the many Los Otros murals up and down the St. Mary’s strip as you ride.
Photo via Instagram /
stufftodoinsanantonio
Skip ad in
Burleson Yard Beer Garden 430 Austin St., (210) 354-3001, facebook.com/BurlesonYard
If your bike route takes you on the East side of town, consider stopping at Burleson Yard Beer Garden. Hammocks to rest your weary bones, ping pong tables, live music and their famous frozen libations make for an essential pit stop.
Photo via Instagram /
burlesonyardbeergarden
Bombay Bicycle Club 3506 N St Mary's St., (210) 737-2411, bombaybicycleclubsa.com
After a scenic ride through Brackenridge Park, stop at Bombay Bicycle Club for one of their famous burgers. They’ve been slinging burgers at the St Mary’s location since 1973, but have plans to open a second location at Hemisfair this Summer.
Photo via Instagram /
bombays_sa
Con Huevos 1629 E Houston St., (210) 229-9295, facebook.com/Con-Huevos-Tacos-105283657613268
We’ve got to include at least one stop for the early riders, so Con Huevos is it. Recently featured in Texas Monthly for its fare, Con Huevos is a breakfast spot that’s earned its accolades. Trust us. The green salsa? So dope.
Photo via Instagram /
conhuevostacos
Halcyon 1414 S Alamo St., (210) 277-7045, halcyoncoffeebar.com
For early evening rides that may need a little energy injection, stop by Halcyon for a quick shot of espresso and a refill on your water bottle. Or, post up on the patio for a post-route cocktail and snack.
Photo via Instagram /
halcyonsouthtownsa
Aquaduck Beer Garden 9214 Espada Rd., (210) 600-3280, theaquaduck.com
Set within the San Antonio Mission Trails and historic Aqueduct district, the AquaDuck offers an extensive selection of beers, wines and margaritas. Tons of TVs, outdoor seating and weekly meetups of bicyclists and motorcyclists alike.
Photo via Instagram /
theaquaducksa
Freetail South Presa Taproom 2000 S Presa, (210) 625-6000, freetailbrewing.com/tap-room/
If you’re prone to cycling the Mission Trail, Freetail’s South Presa Taproom is right up your proverbial alley. Craft beer and the occasional food truck are all you need for an idyllic stop on any ride.
Photo via Instagram /
sargentsuds
The Cherrity Bar 302 Montana St., (210) 559-0421, cherritybar.com
Grab a happy hour cocktail and a couple of apps at Cherrity Bar before heading to any one of the other listed spots on your evening ride. The Kuriya potstickers are just the right amount of salty, and the Palomas are the right amount of sweet.
Photo via Instagram /
kuriyasatx
Alamo Beer Co. 202 Lamar St., (210) 872-5589, alamobeer.com
With 11 brews on tap (seven signature and four seasonal), Alamo is always a good idea when you’re looking for somewhere to post up and grab a breath of fresh air. There are tons of spaces to securely park your ride — and your backside — while you imbibe.
Photo via Instagram /
thedustinwray
The Dakota East Side Ice House 433 S Hackberry, (210) 375-6009, thedakotasa.com
Known simply as ‘the Dakota,’ you can find ice cold beer and plenty of outdoor seating at this Alamodome-area spot. Grab a pizza and one of their many Texas beer options while you kick back and watch the sun set.
Photo via Instagram /
thedakotasa
Bruno's Dive Bar 1004 S. Alamo St., (210) 225-9801, brunosdive.com
Owners of neighborhood staple The Friendly Spot Steve and Jody Bailey Newman are breathing new life into a vacant space across the street in Bruno's Dive Bar, which offers well drinks, an IPA on tap, games, tunes from the jukebox and a large patio space.
Photo via Instagram / brunosdive
Skip ad in
Blue Star Brewing Co. 1414 S Alamo #105, (210) 212-5506, bluestarbrewing.com
It’s kind of a given to include Blue Star on a list like this, when you consider the patio, the river view and the food and drink options. Plus, a bike shop is just steps away, in case you need a little bit of maintenance for your ride.
Photo via Instagram /
bluestarbrewco
Bentley’s Beer Garden 802 N Alamo St., (210) 980-9401, facebook.com/bentleysbeergarden
Situated on North Alamo Street, near Roadmap Brewing Co., Bentley’s has got it all: large outdoor bars, TVs, swing seats, live music stages and frozen margs. Check their social media for band lineups.
Photo via Instagram /
flashlucich
Southtown 101 101 Pereida St., (210) 263-3753, southtown101.net
If super affordable drink specials, a diverse food menu and chill patio vibes are your thing, try Southtown 101 on Pereida. This spot frequently hosts DJs out on the patio, and freshens up their food menu with tasty limited-run items.
Photo via Instagram /
southtown101
Tucker’s Kozy Korner 1338 E Houston St., (726) 999-3764, facebook.com/tuckersbarsa
Tucker’s is the original East side soul spot, known for promoting local bands and DJs on their airy patio. Tucker’s offers a unique food menu, craft cocktails, beer and wine with a casual East side attitude, which make it a desirable pit stop for an evening ride.
Photo via Instagram /
tuckersbarsa
Social Spot 930 Broadway, (210) 263-9009, facebook.com/socialspotSATX
It’s hard to argue with accolades like 2019 Michelada Madness Champion and 2019 Margarita Pour Off GRAND Champion… so we won’t. Known for their inventive, boozy drinks and colorful murals, Social Spot is a super casual potential pit stop with tons of outdoor space to park your ride.
Photo via Instagram /
jesserdz13
Playland Pizza 400 E Houston St., (210) 908-9362, playlandsa.com
Keep your eye on Playland’s social feeds, cycling buffs; they recently ran a special on their amazing burgers just. For. You. The atmosphere of this place is approachable, stylish and fun, and honestly, where else are you going to find a forty of rosé? Only at Playland, y’all.
Photo via Instagram /
playlandpizza
Künstler Brewing 302 E LaChapelle, (210) 688-4519, kuensterbrewing.com
Swing by this southtown brewpub for local craft beers, charcuterie and cheese plates, and ample outdoor seating. Throw back a few at the brewery, or get your suds to go.
Photo via Instagram /
zanbet_
The Shade Tree Saloon 13430 US-281, (830) 885-5550, facebook.com/ShadetreeSaloonGrill
This hill country gem invites guests to stop in for a hearty meal, cold beverage, game of pool or shuffle board and frequent live local music. Shade Tree offers a diverse wine and beer selection including a line of Shade Tree Homebrew drafts, brewed right there onsite. A great spot for cyclists that are looking to get some serious mileage out of an afternoon ride.
Photo via Instagram /
theshadetreesaloon
Hello Paradise 520 E Grayson St, (210) 338-5114, helloparadisesa.com
Located in the former Shuck Shack space, weekend plans could definitely get better by snagging a cozy picnic table at Hello Paradise. Enjoy your frosty cocktails and noodle, soup and curry dishes from the onsite Thai kitchen.
Photo via Instagram / helloparadisesa
Tandem 310 Riverside Dr., (210) 455-5400, https://www.tandem-satx.com/
This newcomer to the scene offers coffee, beer and wine to the south SA neighborhood, complete with huge custom bike rack for safely keeping your bike.
Photo via Instagram / tandemsatx