30 vintage San Antonio TV commercials that will make you laugh, groan and feel nostalgic
By San Antonio Current Staff
Sometimes TV taps into a timeless element, which explains why shows like I Love Lucy, Seinfeld and The Office can run for decades in syndication. More often than not, though, the medium doesn't age well — especially its commercials.
Which is why we curated these '80s- and '90s-era San Antonio ad spots that are likely to make you feel a little old while bringing on a mixture of laughs and groans. Some of the businesses are long gone, but others are still with us. Thankfully, the ones still in operation have largely updated their approach to TV advertising.
My Econo $39.95 Optical
The My Econo $39.95 Optical chain still exists, but its commercials just aren't the same without flamboyant owner-pitchman Mike Yuchnitz who appeared in spots with his trademark mullet and pimpish attire.
Screenshot via YouTube / Ben Kubany
San Antonio Spurs
Back before the modern era in Spurs basketball, the team wasn’t all that. They even put out a commercial to get people to buy season tickets. This 1986 commercial stars Mayor Henry Cisneros (pictured, in case it wasn’t obvious) and Archbishop Patrick Flores.
Screenshot via YouTube / sptweb
H-E-B
H-E-B has won copious praise for its witty commercials featuring the San Antonio Spurs. However, this 1984 ad featuring an over-the-top jingle and poofy-haired employees skipping and dancing down the aisles shows just how far the chain's marketing efforts have come.
Screenshot via YouTube / SanAntonioNews78
Cavender Toyota
This 1995 spot offers a great look at what Toyota models looked like nearly three decades ago — and how young Rick Cavender looked at the time.
Screenshot via YouTube / SanAntonioNews78
Ingram Park Mall
Ingram Park Mall opened in 1979 with four major department store chains as anchor tenants. This 1980 TV spot advertises its "Carousel of Fall Fashion."
Screenshot via YouTube / SanAntonioNews78