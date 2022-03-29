30 vintage San Antonio TV commercials that will make you laugh, groan and feel nostalgic

Sometimes TV taps into a timeless element, which explains why shows like I Love Lucy, Seinfeld and The Office can run for decades in syndication. More often than not, though, the medium doesn't age well — especially its commercials.



Which is why we curated these '80s- and '90s-era San Antonio ad spots that are likely to make you feel a little old while bringing on a mixture of laughs and groans. Some of the businesses are long gone, but others are still with us. Thankfully, the ones still in operation have largely updated their approach to TV advertising.