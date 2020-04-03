April 03, 2020
32 Ways San Antonians Are Kicking Ass During the Coronavirus Pandemic
By San Antonio Current Staff
It looks like San Antonio may be sheltering in place for the rest of the month — if not longer — to flatten the curve. But this crisis has shown us something: it turns out the most puro thing we can do is to help our fellow citizens. To celebrate San Antonians who are kicking ass while the world falls apart, we've rounded up a selection of awesome things locals are doing to support one another right now.
The San Antonio Food Bank leading the charge to keep local families fed.
Photo Courtesy of San Antonio Food Bank
City Councilman Roberto Treviño is working with CANopener Labs to develop an emergency ventilator prototype.
Photo Courtesy of CANOpener Labs
Author Shea Serrano has been putting money directly into the pockets of those who need it via Twitter.
Ranger Creek Brewing & Distilling is making free hand sanitizer and giving it away to hospitals, nursing homes, food handlers and even members of the public.
Photo Courtesy of Ranger Creek
Los Spurs’ DeMar DeRozan did a Q&A live on Instagram with licensed psychologist Dr. Kensa Gunter to promote mental health during the crisis.
San Antonio Botanical Garden is donating veggies to feed people in need.
Photo Courtesy of San Antonio Botanical Garden
San Antonio-based Helmy Plastics is manufacturing 25,000 masks for medical staff to aid in supply shortage.
Comedian Jay Whitecotton’s latest special was slated for release on Amazon Prime, but he uploaded it to YouTube
for free instead.
Local fans helped save live music venue Imagine Books and Records from eviction, raising $5,000 on GoFundMe
in less than a day.
Folklores Coffee House is giving away free rice and beans to anyone who needs it.
Gamez Law Firm is giving away 200 "survival packs" of food and supplies at 12 p.m. on April 4th.
H-E-B donated 15 trailers of food to local food banks and $3 million to local charities and organizations to conduct coronavirus research. The grocery chain also gave $2 raises to its hourly employees during the pandemic.
Photo Courtesy of H-E-B
Cereal Killer Sweets gave out over 1,000 free meals to kids over the course of two weeks.
Photo via Facebook / Cereal Killer Sweets
The City of San Antonio and Luminaria Foundation are offering grants to help local artists during the pandemic.
Photo Courtesy of Luminaria
La Gloria transformed into a grocery and set aside special hours for first responders to shop.
Photo via Instagram / lagloriapearl
Northeast ISD made donations of needed equipment to local hospitals.
Valero donated $500,000 in gas cards to eight non-profit organizations.
VIA Metropolitan Transit is offering free rides through April 30.
Photo Courtesy of VIA Metropolitan Transit
Local Breast-Cancer-fighting organization Cindy’s Pink Ninjas is sewing homemade masks for public servants and cancer patients.
The Big Give San Antonio converted to an emergency relief fund to aid local nonprofits including Make-A-Wish.
Photo via Twitter / MakeAWishCSTX
San Antonians adopted or fostered more than 700 pets from Animal Control Services in March.
Fashion Group International’s San Antonio Chapter is designing masks to be delivered to those who need them.
Garrison Brothers Distillery made over 200 gallons of hand sanitizer for those in the community who need it most.
Photo via Instagram / garrisonbros
Don Pedro Mexican Restaurant owners Marco and Oscar Sepulveda donated over 150 breakfast tacos to first responders working at the Freeman Coliseum coronavirus testing site.
Sofia’s Pizzeria offered free lunch meals for children from 12-2 p.m. from March 19 through April 3. Every meal comes with an entrée, fruit and boxed juice.
Image Courtesy of Sofia's Pizzeria
Chow Train is putting their food truck to work to deliver almost 12,000 meals to elderly and disabled citizens of San Antonio.
The medical staff at University Hospital has been enjoying munchies and meals provided by local restaurants including Earl Abel’s, Bird Bakery, the Magnolia Pancake Haus and Smoke BBQ.
Photo via Instagram / earlabels_restaurant
Pinup/rockabilly boutique Dollface Den is making masks for medical workers and delivering them to their porches.
Photo via Instagram / dollface_den
The Tiny Finch partnered with local boutiques Meadow, Aquarius and Penny Lane to raise money for “The Popsicle Guy” at the Pearl, who brings popsicles to children, as well as local charity CAM Ministries.
Photo via Instagram / thetinyfinch
USAA and CPS are now offering curbside meal and grocery pickup for employees. USAA also donated $1,000,000 to local organizations on the frontline of the coronavirus crisis.
Photo via Instagram / b.love0926's profile picture
b.love0926
The San Antonio Area Foundation and United Way partnered on a $2,700,000 coronavirus relief fund.
Frost Bank is donating $2,000,000 to Texas non-profit organizations, half of which will be distributed to non-profits in San Antonio.
