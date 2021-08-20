San Antonio's 35 best bars that aren't located downtown 

Downtown SA doesn't have everything sewn up when it comes to nightlife. Sometimes you don't want to mess with the center city parking situation. Not to mention, it can be way more convenient to meet friends at a place closer to home.
We pulled together 35 spots with cool vibes and even cooler drinks — but won't leave you stressed out about traveling into the thick of the concrete jungle.
Hops & Hounds 13838 Jones Maltsberger Rd, (210) 592-9400 hopsandhoundsllc.com
This Northeast SA indoor/outdoor venue is a shady, sprawling place to snag a casual meal and frozen marg flight.
Photo via Instagram / hopshoundssa
The Stetson Bar 7350 Tezel Rd., (210) 541-4529, thestetsonbar.com
This Northwest SA joint offers up a classic come-as-you-are scene with a huge dance floor to twirl around on while weekend country music fills the air.
Photo via Instagram / silvereaglebeverages
Rusty Nail 15122 Potranco Rd., (210) 254-9201, therustynailsa.com
Situated at the end of a small strip mall on SA’s far west side, the Rusty Nail offers up a slightly-elevated neighborhood bar vibe. Grab a cold drink and their chicken on a stick. Trust us.
Photo via Instagram / therustynail210
502 Bar
502 Embassy Oaks, (210) 257-8125, 502bar.com
Over on Embassy Oaks, you can trust 502 Bar for your drinking needs. Though technically a spot for live music (especially local bands), this watering hole also lets you get boozy (with plenty of craft beers) and have a blast with karaoke or on a select movie nights.
Photo via Instagram / cycliciousb
Chicken N Pickle 5215 UTSA Boulevard, (210) 874-2120, chickennpickle.com
When you’re feeling like an afternoon in the sun is just the ticket, take a drive over to the Northwest side for a game of pickleball and a cold adult beverage at this huge complex.
Photo courtesy of Chicken N Pickle
Big Hops
Multiple locations, bighops.com
With three locations outside Loop 410, Big Hops lets you get your fill of booze without dealing with the craziness of downtown. It’s all about craft beer here, and it’s all but guaranteed that there’s a brew for everyone here.
Photo via Instagram / grendel210
Gold Feather 834 NW Loop 410 Suite 106, (210) 342-2473, goldfeatherbb.com
Located near SA’s North Star Mall, Gold Feather offers fried chicken and beer without the hassle of fighting downtown traffic.
Photo via Instagram / goldfeatherbb
Cover 3
1806 N 1604 W, (210) 479-9700, cover-3.com
Sure, there’s plenty of food options over at Cover 3, but this northern S.A. spot is also hella reliable for drinking. With a focus on providing a solid spot to watch sports, Cover 3 has a full bar as well as a wine cellar with more than 70 different kinds of this classy booze. Plus, the beer is hella cold so you can’t ask for much else.
Photo via Instagram / sanantoniostephanie
Picks Bar SA 4553 North Loop 1604 W #1101, (210) 253-9220, picksbar.com
This live music venue offers a sweet Reverse Happy Hour from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., as well as live music every damn day of the week.
Photo via Instagram / picks_barsa
The Sandbox
7280 UTSA Blvd, Suite 110, (210) 277-0970, thesandboxsa.com
UTSA students and area residents alike were super excited to hear about the opening of the massive bar appropriately named The Sandbox. There you’ll find a full indoor bar (and restaurant) as well as a rooftop bar. While the views may not be as nice as downtown, this rooftop spot has everything you’re looking for.
Photo via Instagram / thesandboxsa
Rocky’s Tavern 11403 O’Connor Rd. Ste. 106, (210) 637-7625
This Northeast SA drinkery just added some pretty spiffy updates to their outdoor patio, which is a prime spot to get to know some of the regulars over a frosty draft brew.
Photo via Instagram / sacurrent
The General Public
17619 La Cantera Pkwy Suite 102, (210) 920-1101, thegenpublic.com
With another location in Houston, this modern gastropub brings together all the cocktails, wine and beer you could ever want. No matter what your poison is, this spot gives you plenty of options for getting boozy.
Photo via Instagram / design_dudes
The Hoppy Monk 1010 N Loop 1604 E, thehoppymonk.com
The Hoppy Monk offers ample space for outdoor dining, so folks have plenty of room to spread out and enjoy a brew or two. The Monk also gets bonus points for a huge parking lot.
Photo via Instagram / thehoppymonk
George’s Keep
17803 La Cantera Terrace Suite #1200, (210) 310-3733, georgeskeep.com
Who said all the sophisticated bars are in downtown? Not us! It goes without saying that George’s Keep matches that sophistication with craft cocktails, but this La Cantera bar also offers plenty of draft and bottled beers.
Photo via Instagram / georgeskeep
Slackers
126 W Rector // 12234 Nacogdoches Road, (210) 845-2603, slackersbars.com
With three locations in San Antonio, Slackers lets you hit up the locations near North Star Mall and on Nacogdoches when you don’t feel like dealing with the St. Mary’s Strip. At Slackers, sports bar booziness meets arcade fun, meaning you and your crew will be entertained (and getting plastered) for hours.
Photo courtesy of Slackers
Luna
6740 San Pedro Ave, lunalive.com
If you’re looking for a solid choice for date night but don’t want to go to the fancy hotel bars in the heart of downtown, Luna should definitely be one of your first choices. This dimly-lit bar is plenty cozy and inviting for cocktails and live music. You’ll be able to catch eclectic acts across a variety of genres, so there’s no need to put up with the downtown crowd for a night out on the town.
Photo via Instagram / mrschadenfreude
Bar du Mon Ami
4901 Broadway St, (210) 740-9229, instagram.com/bardumonami
If you want to be semi-close to the action, you can head down Broadway to the Pearl and the bars down Grayson or head to the nearby St. Mary’s Strip. But if you want to be a bit more out of the bustling nightlife scene, Bar du Mon Ami will come through with cocktails made with care.
Photo via Instagram / bardumonami
The Bang Bang Bar
119 El Mio Drive, (210) 320-1187, thebangbangbartx.com
From super friendly folks to a welcoming vibe that will leave everyone in your group satisfied, it’s pretty hard not to love Bang Bang Bar. With solid cocktails, live music, arcade games and all types of fun, this San Pedro spot is a go-to if you want to find a central watering hole without heading downtown.
Photo via Instagram / thebangbangbar
Lucy Cooper’s Texas Ice House 16080 San Pedro Ave, (210) 462-1894, lucycoopers.com
There’s nothing better than lounging in an adirondack chair while the Texas sun beams down and a breeze passes though — except for maybe not having to travel through downtown to get there.
Photo via Instagram / lucycoopersicehouse
Stout House Multiple Locations, (210) 239-5799 stouthousesa.com
It’s got the word “Stout” in the name, so of course it’s a good spot for beer lovers to snag a brew or two. Each location offers 20 different craft beers on tap as well as a full bar. Stop in for happy hour or to enjoy darts, pool and beer pong.
Photo via Instagram / stouthouse.stoneoak
Oak Hills Tavern
7920 Fredericksburg Road, (210) 614-8855, facebook.com/OakHillsTavern
With more than 20 years under its belt, Oak Hills Tavern can still be considered a bit of a hidden gem. But for those that know this Fredericksburg Road spot, the tavern is a solid watering hole that comes through with cheap drinks and good bar grub. As if you need any more convincing, the bar also hosts cool events, so you’re bound to visit sooner or later.
Photo via Facebook, OAK HILLS TAVERN
Who's Who Cocktails
1711 Babcock Road, (210) 973-5055, facebook.com/whoswhococktails
Who wants to go to Who’s Who? Sure, cocktails are front and center at this northwest side bar, but there’s also karaoke for you to partake in. So swing by when you’re in the area and enjoy drinks & a show.
Photo via Instagram / realcameralero
Main Street Bar
13477 Wetmore Road, (210) 490-3038, barsanantoniotx.com
Located not too far from the airport, Main Street Bar has all the workings of a solid watering hole: plenty of booze, pool, darts, a patio, and live music on the weekends.
Photo via Instagram / mainstbar
Copa Wine Bar
19141 Stone Oak Pkwy Suite 704, (210) 495-2672, thecopawinebar.com
If wine is your drink of choice, it only makes sense that you spend some evenings over at Copa. Carrying both European and domestic wines, you can order by the glass or by the bottle if you’re a big spender. Just remember to even out your booziness with tapas or pizza in this intimate bar.
Photo via Instagram / chuck_corbitt
Hanzo
7701 Broadway St, (210) 826-1488, hanzobar.com
Folks who love elevated Asian-inspired pubs will definitely want to visit Hanzo, which is housed in a small Alamo Heights-area shopping center. Stop short of downtown for the all day happy hour onSunday.
Photo via Instagram / hanzobarsa
The Rustic
17619 La Cantera Pkwy Ste 204, (210) 245-7500, therustic.com
Nestled in the bustling Rim shopping area, The Rustic is a very obvious choice for when you want the lively bar scene. On top of the advantage of not being downtown, this northwest watering hole offers a large patio as well as a massive indoor bar for all the beer, cocktails and more you could hope to drink. Plus, the bar brings in live music acts on the regular, and surprisingly it’s not all country.
Photo via Instagram / therusticsa
Flying Saucer Draught Emporium
11255 Huebner Rd #212, (210) 696-5080, beerknurd.com
Sure, it’s a chain, but it’s the only location in San Antonio and it definitely proves itself with so many beers it’ll feel like you’ll never have to order the same kind twice. This tavern-like watering hole also serves American pub fare, so beer lovers can have the best of both worlds here. Add the fun events like trivia night and you’ll be well entertained too.
Photo via Instagram / flyingsaucersa
Shenanygans
Multiple locations, facebook.com/shenanygans2
With one location on Babcock near Prue Road, and another at Highway 151 and Potranco Road, Shenanygans is your typical sports bar. The drinks are cheap, the tunes are poppin’, and there’s bar games and big TVs to keep you entertained while you get boozy. Why not give this neighborhood dive bar a try?
Photo via Instagram / sacurrent
The Green Lantern
20626 Stone Oak Pkwy #101, (210) 497-3722, greenlantern.bar
The movie might have been terrible, but this Green Lantern is another story. This underground bar offers speakeasy-style digs while serving up classic and craft cocktails. No matter what liquor you prefer, Green Lantern will surely make it the way you like.
Photo via Instagram / sacurrent
Ranger Creek Brewing and Distilling 4834 Whirlwind Dr., (210) 339-2282, drinkrangercreek.com
On top of having some of the best beer in the area, Ranger Creek also offers an impressive array of bourbons, if you're in the mood for something a little stronger. Play it safe with a San Antonio Lager, or go for something less traditional like Love Struck Hefe and Red Headed Stranger.
Photo via Instagram / rangercreek
RD Speakeasy 8400 N New Braunfels Ave, (210) 824-0116, facebook.com/rdspeakeasy
Tucked behind The Barn Door restaurant north of downtown, RD offers opulent details and expertly crafted cocktails in an unassuming spot.
Photo via Instagram / atanotherangle
Wurzbach Ice House 10141 Wurzbach Road, (210) 877-2100, wurzbachicehouse.com
13 beers on tap and more than 200 in bottles and cans await at this north central staple. Just make sure you order some jalapeno bottle caps, too.
Photo via Instagram / wurzbach_ice_house
Evil Olive
2950 Thousand Oaks, Suite 5, (210) 495-0970, facebook.com/EvilOliveSA
This neighborhood joint offers a huge menu of hearty bar food as well as a heavily-stocked bar. Snag a seat at the bar to watch karaoke or the game at this northeast SA spot.
Photo via Instagram / evilolive_sa
The Thursty Turtle
1626 NE Interstate 410 Loop, (210) 820-3600, facebook.com/TheThurstyTurtle
Don’t let the framed giant-ass turtle shell fool you, this place is dope AF. The drinks are known for being strong and the vibe is consistently chill, so just sidle up to that well-loved bar top for a drink or two.
Photo via Instagram / jonwiener
Kennedy’s Public House
19179 Blanco Road, (210) 764-1333, kennedysirishbar.com
Whether you want to hang out at the bar or lounge around on the couches, this Irish bar might just be your new favorite hang out if you’ve never been. Found in the Stone Oak neighborhood, Kennedy’s has daily specials and always has 16 beers on tap, including some Texas craft brews. Plus the food here is pretty solid, so you’re bound to have a good time, lad.
Photo via Yelp / Jennifer O.
