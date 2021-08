San Antonio's 35 best bars that aren't located downtown 

If you’re looking for a solid choice for date night but don’t want to go to the fancy hotel bars in the heart of downtown, Luna should definitely be one of your first choices. This dimly-lit bar is plenty cozy and inviting for cocktails and live music. You’ll be able to catch eclectic acts across a variety of genres, so there’s no need to put up with the downtown crowd for a night out on the town.Photo via Instagram / mrschadenfreude