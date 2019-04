38 New San Antonio Restaurants That Just Opened 

San Poke is SO. GOOD. There’s not a whole lot else that needs to be said, really, as long as you’re a sushirrito or poke lover. If you’re not into raw fish, don’t worry. They’ve got cooked eel and pulled pork (also, how puro is that?) as alternatives to raw fish. If you don’t like poke in general, you can still go for the yummy bubble tea. In short, we’re telling you to try this new spot that opened this February.Photo via Instagram / sanpoketx